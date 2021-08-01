6 new stake presidencies called to serve in Central and South America, the Philippines and Utah

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world. Credit: Christine Rappleye

IVINS UTAH STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Dennis Smith Mehr, 49, IHC Health Services Inc. senior practice director; succeeding Kevin M. Smith; wife, Stacie Jo Harker Mehr. Counselors — Brett Trenton Muse, 56, physician; wife, Diane Wolfe Muse. Roger Hess Hale, 45, Dixie State University associate professor of music; wife, KayDe Halls Hale.

MAR DEL PLATA ARGENTINA NORTH STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Manuel Alejandro Muñoz, 45, General Directorate of Culture and Education Province of Buenos Aires professor; succeeding Pedro Alejandro Vecchio; wife, Elisa Edith Cufre Muñoz. Counselors — Ruben Horacio Campos, 43, Cabañas el Descanso owner and administrator, and Seyco S.A.C.I.F. Industrial Hardware logistics, sales and distributor; wife, Marcela Lujan Rojas Campos. David Diego Ariel Liquin, 41, Province of Buenos Aires social worker; wife, Marines Soledad Peña Liquin.

MAUÁ BRAZIL STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Marcelo de Jesus Da Conceição, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints safety supervisor; succeeding Claudir Tesolin; wife, Miriam Regina de Assis Conceição. Counselors — Josafá da Silva Messias, 50, English professor; wife, Miraci Volpato Messias. Roque Emanuel Ferreira da Silva, 52, BASF SA property security supervisor; wife, Ligia Nascimento da Silva.

MÉXICO CITY COACALCO STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Jesus Flores Luna, 35, Compucom Mexico service experience employee; succeeding Jonathan Rodriguez; wife, Dulce Aurora Valdez de Flores. Counselors — Alberto Jaimes Placido, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints accountant; wife, Monica de Jaimes Velazquez. Gustavo Arturo Santiago Rodríguez, 38, Grupo Herdez demand planning coordinator; wife, Estrella de Santiago Cruz.

PASIG PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Jed Laurence Barrameda Dy, 41, temple recorder; succeeding Martiniano S. Soquila; wife, Dolores Gamol Avellana Dy. Counselors — Edward Cary Garcia Revillo, 44, IQE8 account manager; wife, Arlyn Valdemoza Almacen Revillo. Constatino Madarang Farrales Jr., 41, Philippines Area Office TSR; wife, Kathryn Ivy Villaflor Que Farrales.

PROVO UTAH BONNEVILLE STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Stephen Andrew Breinholt, 50, Temple Square performances coordinator; succeeding Joseph A. Haughey; wife, Stephanie Ann Foster Breinholt. Counselors — Edgar Coca Ramírez, 51, CORE Construction Innovations owner and NB Private Capital/Versity Investments construction project manager; wife, Alicia Kay Jewett Coca. Matthew Thomas Badell, 50, U.S. Army lieutenant colonel; wife, Ratry Rakchhat Badell.