Read about these 14 new and reorganized stakes

New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Cape Coast Ghana and Yamoransa Ghana stakes. The Abura Ghana Stake, which consists of the Akotokyer and Brafoyaw branches and the Abura 1st, Abura 2nd, Abura 3rd, Green Hill, Nkanfoa and Ntranoa wards, was created by Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Anthony M. Katu, an Area Seventy.

ABURA GHANA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Samuel Ferguson Laing, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission facilities manager; wife, Rhoda Ama Afrifa Laing. Counselors — Richard Wayo Teye-Topey, 48, Ghana Edy-Service subject teacher; wife, Cynthia Laryea-Akrong Teye-Topey. Anthony Julian Acquah Quartsen, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; wife, Augustina Ellen Boateng Quartsen.

A new stake has been created from the Assomada Cape Verde District. The Assomada Cape Verde Stake, which consists of the Calheta, Pedra Badejo and Ribeirão Manuel branches and the Achada Grande, Achada Mato, Assomada 1st, Assomada 2nd and Tarrafal wards, was created by Elder Gary B. Sabin, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Saulo G. Franco, an Area Seventy.

ASSOMADA CAPE VERDE STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Hélder Ferreira Cardoso Varela, 32, Ministry of Education teacher; wife, Djenifa Odília Barbosa Fernandes Cardoso Varela. Counselors — Luís Sandro Alves Dias, 38, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Célia Helena Ferreira Varela Dias. Wilson Miguel Cobnate Nhafe, 30, technician; wife, Miralinda Lei Morais Estrela de Pina Nhafe.

A new stake has been created from the Cauayan Philippines District. The Cauayan Philippines Stake, which consists of the Naguilian and Victoria branches and the Cabatuan, Cauayan Isabela 1st, Cauayan Isabela 2nd, Cauayan Isabela 3rd and San Mateo wards, was created by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Bartolome Madriaga, an Area Seventy.

CAUAYAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Jerry Quenie Uy, 49, businessman; wife, Rachel Salome de Guzman Cabauatan Uy. Counselors — Jaime Marcelo Poblete, 54, auto body repair contractor, self-employed; wife, Marilyn Bimano Pagulayan Poblete. Larwin Clemente Quitola, 48, Viniedo Quequegan maintenance employee; wife, Rosie Norbe Magbato Quitola.

A new stake has been created from the Hyrum Utah North and Hyrum Utah stakes. The Hyrum Utah West Stake, which consists of the Hyrum 1st, Hyrum 3rd, Hyrum 5th, Hyrum 6th, Hyrum 10th, Hyrum 11th, Hyrum 13th and Little Bear wards, was created by Elder Michael T. Ringwood, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Michael L. Staheli, an Area Seventy.

HYRUM UTAH WEST STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Matthew John Croshaw, 43, Malouf Companies vice president of human resources and organization effectiveness; wife, Allyson Grace Lee Crosaw. Counselors — Stephen Scot Reed, 63, Utah State University director of manufacturing extension; wife, Margene Hampton Reed. Larry Thomas Wilde Jr., 37, Inovar Inc. product engineering manager; wife, Jana Afton Burrows Wilde.

A new stake has been created from the Ijebu-Ode Nigeria District. The Ijebu-Ode Nigeria Stake, which consists of the Ago-Iwoye, Igbeba, Ijebu-Ife and Ijebu-Ode Nigeria District branches and the Ilese, Imodi, Imushin, Irewon, Isoku and Sagamu wards, was created by Elder Hugo E. Martinez, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Christiean C. Chigbundu and Elder I. Raymond Egbo, Area Seventies.

IJEBU-ODE NIGERIA STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — James Enimare Edache, 33, self-employed bricklayer; wife, Chika Christiana Igwe Edache. Counselors — Sunday Omokaro, 46, Summit Healthcare Hospital Ltd. manager; wife, Ann Enyi Omokaro. Adebanjo Babatunde Ojosipe, 39, self-employed project director; wife, Eno-Obong Gift Adebanjo Iwok Ojosipe.

A new stake has been created from the Oulu Finland and Pietarsaari Finland districts, the Tampere Finland Stake and several branches. The Jyväskylä Finland Stake, which consists of the Joensuu, Kajaani, Kemi, Kokkola, Mikkeli, Pietarsaari and Rovaniemi branches and the Jyväskylä, Kuopio, Lappeenranta, Oulu and Vaasa wards, was created by Elder Erich W. Kopischke, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Erik Bernskov, an Area Seventy.

JYVÄSKYLÄ FINLAND STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Samuel Heikki Juhana Kuosmanen, 40, Mekiwi Oy CEO; wife, Anu Katariina Airaksinen Kuosmanen. Counselors — Olli-Pekka Antero Kämäräinen, 40, University of Eastern Finland clinical teacher and Kuopio University Hospital neurosurgeon; wife, Minna Riita Ileana Seväkivi Kämäräinen. Kari Kalevi Welling, 59, Markkinointi Welling Oy entrepreneur; wife, Leena Kaarina Pyykkö Welling.

A new stake has been created from the Kharkiv Ukraine District. The Kharkiv Ukraine Stake, which consists of the Alekseyevka, Dnepr Central, Dnepr Left Bank, Dnepr Pobeda, Kharkov Tsentralny, Novy Doma, Poltava, Saltovsky, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia branches, was created by Elder Christoffel Golden, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kyrylo Pokhylko and Elder Oleksiy H. Hakalenko, Area Seventies.

KHARKIV UKRAINE STAKE: (April 25, 2021) President — Pavel S. Mikhailovskii, 27, business development manager; wife, Diana Olegovna Fedotova Mikhaylovskaya. Counselors — Valeryi A. Myroshnychenko, 58, radio mechanic; wife, Natalia Grigoreivna Efimova Myroshnychenko. Anton S. Mikhailovskii, 33, More Good Foundation video production manager; wife, Anastasia Andreevna Brishtel.

A new stake has been created from the São José Brazil Stake. The Palhoça Brazil Stake, which consists of the Santo Amaro Branch and the Fazenda do Max, Forquilhinhas, Palhoça and Pedra Branca wards, was created by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Gustavo G. Rezende, an Area Seventy.

PALHOÇA BRAZIL STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Adriano Silva Machado, 45, Alex Benedet workshop manager; wife, Suzanila Pereira Machado. Counselors — Bernardino José Inácio Lopes, 63, Santa Catarina State University technician; wife, María Diná Rodrigues de Souza Lopes. Marcilio Silva de Souza, 38, Regenera shipping assistant; wife, Ana Paula Monteiro da Silva Souza.

A new stake has been created from the Santa Cruz Zambales Philippines District. The Santa Cruz Zambales Philippines Stake, which consists of the Bayto, Candelaria, Guisguis, Infanta, Masinloc and Santa Cruz Zambales wards, was created by Elder Steven R. Bangerter, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Norman C. Insong and Arlen M. Tumaliuan, Area Seventies.

SANTA CRUZ ZAMBALES PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Nov. 8, 2020) President — Elexir Decano Novera, 37, Micro Asia College of Science and Technology Inc. instructor; wife, Alice Mariano Pizarra Novera. Counselors — Dennis Francisco Castillo, 55, former Jandi’s Food and Catering Services manager; wife, Julie Ann Mara Arce Castillo. Norman Solver Abanto, 55, business owner; wife, Agnes Mesia Abanto.

A new stake has been created from the Tagum Philippines District. The Tagum Philippines Stake, which consists of the Kapalong Branch and the Maco, Tagum 1st, Tagum 2nd, Tagum 3rd and Tagum 4th wards, was created by Elder Taniela B. Wakolo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Eduardo M. Argana, an Area Seventy.

TAGUM PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 27, 2021) President — Leonardo Cajegas Natad Jr., 37, Nice Super Active Probiotic Agricultural Trading proprietor and operations manager; wife, Eunice Joy Braganza Juele Natad. Counselors — Edgar Cocon Cabrera, 61, Provincial Government of Davao del Norte supervising agriculturist; wife, Jocelyn Dulos Saromines Cabrera. Emerson Dailisan Nang, 45, 611 Global Solutions Inc. virtual assistant; wife, Vanessa Gay Dela Victoria Cuyong Nang.

Reorganized stakes

KANAZAWA JAPAN STAKE: (May 23, 2021) President — Tatsuya Yoshida, 62, Care Home Ippuku director; succeeding Yoshihiko Sasa; wife, Yoshida Junko. Counselors — Hisao Murai, 59, Murphy Systems director and representative; wife, Kiyoko Murai. Eiji Nishimura, 52, Shinsei Denki Co. Ltd. president and CEO; wife, Yuko Nishimura.

LUBUMBASHI DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Job Kabemba Beya, 39, Airtel RDC commercial agent; succeeding Lama V. Udimula; wife, Diane Nyemba Kayende. Counselors — Rutari Useni Alexis Safari, 42, Evm Sarl administration lead, Adefat financial director and Provincial Government of Haut-Katanga rural development head adviser; wife, Fatuma Sandra Risasi. Jean-David Kasonga Mvita, 35, Kisenda Copper Company Sa/Metorex Group deputy mechanic foreman; wife, Rosalie Muaku Mukendi.

SEOUL KOREA SOUTH STAKE: (June 27, 2021) President — Tae Hwi Kwon, 59, Vision Leadership Co. Ltd. managing director; succeeding Kang Junghoon; wife, Im Ki-suk. Counselors — Kyungyeol Park, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Service Center office worker; wife, Yoo Myung-sook. Hyeonseung Kim, 38, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Kwon Kyung-min.

ULAANBAATAR MONGOLIA WEST STAKE: (June 27, 2021) President — Purevsuren Erdenebileg, 36, Tsever Agaar owner and CEO, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints contract translator; succeeding Tserennyam Sukhbaatar; wife, Shinen Khaliunaa. Counselors — Agvaan Enkhbaatar, 47, EBEG LLC director; wife, Nyamravdan Bayartsetseg. Ganbat Ganbold, 32, Monnis Group supply manager; wife, Nandintetseg Batsaikhan.