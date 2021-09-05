These 16 new stake presidencies were recently called to serve; learn about them here

BAGO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 14, 2021) President — Rogelio Tupino Pampliega, 57, HIKARI Mgnt. International Inc. CEO; succeeding Jofee P. Navarra; wife, Judith Mulas Delos Santos Pampliega. Counselors — Egino Malongayon Carmona, 60, retired; wife, Vivian Prudente Villanueva Carmona. Augusto Domingo Lacaden, 50, self-employed driver; wife, Divina dela Cruz Illorin Lacaden.

BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA EL DORADO STAKE: (Feb. 28, 2021) President — Mario Ricardo Molero, 47, freelance consultant; succeeding Daniel R. Restrepo; wife, Lilia Isidora de Molero Navarro. Counselors — Fredy Hernando Sanchez Rey, 47, Coopsecar transportation logistics employee; wife, Maritza Jhoana Puentes Roa. Marco Antonio Castrillón, 49, Teleperformance Colombia bilingual agent; wife, Yveth Alexandra de Castrillon Santos.

CALGARY ALBERTA STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — John Paul Douglas Barbeau, 45, McMillan LLP lawyer; succeeding David M. Litchfield; wife, Catharine Claire Shields Barbeau. Counselors — Sergio Oswaldo Rodriguez Estevez, 56, Stampete Leasing Ltd. automotive lease representative; wife, Delma Julissa Ronquillo Rodriguez. Bryce Cyril Tingle, 54, board of directors chair of Westphalia Development Corporation, Canvas GFX Ltd, Roll Up Corporation and Just Solutions Inc., NuVessl Inc. director and founder, University of Calgary faculty of law and N. Murray Edwards chair in business law; wife, Rebecca Thomas Tingle.

CALGARY ALBERTA NORTH STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Michael Dean Jackson, 44, Simplicity Global Solutions vice president of legal product and innovation; succeeding B. Craig Prince; wife, Natasha Karine Lootens Jackson. Counselors — Kenneth Dale Payne, 59, retired math teacher; wife, Kathy Lynn Ingram Payne. Derek Jacob Butler Siakaluk, 43, Calgary Board of Education principal; wife, Valene Jane Stonehocker Siakaluk.

DUNEDIN NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (Aug. 1, 2021) President — Jason Carl Mather, 46, Mt. Cargill Trust resource worker; succeeding Maurice R. Turketo; wife, Irene Fasia Mather. Counselors — Filimoemaka Kautai, 44, Alliance supervisor; wife, Losa Fiefia Kautai. Danny Leonard, 53, PowerNet operational excellence business partner; wife, Julie Helen Dunn Leonard.

HYDERABAD INDIA STAKE: (July 18, 2021) President — Jitender Kumar Sanayi, 47, Samrudhi Business Solutions managing partner; succeeding John Gutty; wife, Sai Kumari Peddi Reddy Sanayi. Counselors — Allwyn Arokiaraj Kilbert, 38, Expeditors International India Pvt. Ltd. district sales manager; wife, Sonia Gupta Kilbert. Venkat Ratnam Dunna, 37, Amazon finance operations manager; wife, Lynda Fernandez Dunna.

ILOILO PHILIPPINES STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Mario Benemile Dumaicos, 60, John B. Lacson Foundation Maritime University (Arevalo) faculty member; succeeding Manuel E. Insigne; wife, Gina Marie Nograles Oredina Dumaicos. Counselors — Dacre Abella Cagape, 47, Cagape Grower Farm manager; wife, Ethel Racaza Poquita Cagape. Ramon Delos Reyes Chua Jr., 48, entrepreneur; wife, Mylene del Castillo dela Peña Chua.

LA PLATA ARGENTINA SOUTH STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Anibal Roberto Stohge, 44, Spare Parts House for Brakes and Clutches owner; succeeding Juan P. Casco; wife, Amanda Andrea Stohge. Counselors — Aldo Fabio Moracca, 52, REMAX Argentina real estate agent; wife, Carolina Adelina Elizabeth Moracca. Ramon Javier de Arce, 57, self-employed; wife, Mirian Alejandra de Arce.

LONGUEUIL QUÉBEC STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Paul Edward Pelchat, 47, Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods senior director of human resources; succeeding Omer G. Pirlet; wife, Claudia Marie Melissa Gagnon Pelchat. Counselors — Sterling Harrison Dietze, 60, lawyer, retired; wife, Greta del Rocio Hermosa Zambrano Dietze. Jonathan Raymond Gringas, 47, Ubisoft Montreal gameplay realisation director; wife, Jacinthe Sarah Poirier Gringas.

PETROLINA BRAZIL STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — James Dean da Silva Oliveira, 40, Eletrobras-Chesf occupational safety technician; succeeding Wellington Julio Teixeira; wife, Maria Delzalina da Silva Oliveira. Counselors — Francisco Jesus de Souza, 60, Federal Institute professor of technical and higher education; wife, Auzenira Ferreira de Souza. José Edmilson Dias de Sousa, 41, Military Police College professor and Bahia Military Police military police and teacher; wife, Sheila Amaral da Silva Alves Sousa.

PHNOM PENH CAMBODIA SOUTH STAKE: (May 30, 2021) President — Phornn Ul, 39, Trust Our Trade Co. Ltd. production manager; succeeding Sophal Uk; wife, Srey Touch Sin. Counselors — Sophornn Touch, 47, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Ludy Ann Campo Touch. Tan Sam, 40, CJF Organization education manager; wife, Srey Nak Touch.

QUERÉTARO MÉXICO EL SOL STAKE: (July 4, 2021) President — Gabriel Santos Ruiz, 42, Zubex Industrial director of business development; succeeding Juan D. Sorariano Jimenez; wife, Ana Maria de Santos Ortiz. Counselors — Uziel Portillo Aquino, 38, Institute director; wife, Sandra Estela de Portillo Crisostomo. Adrian Maximiliano Salgado Martinez, 39, Maxi Insurance and Investments S.C. managing director; wife, Damariz Elizama Martinez Juarez.

QUERÉTARO MÉXICO LOS ARCOS STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Victor Eduardo González Patiño, 35, Universidad Utel professor of systems engineering and Kio Networks technical leader of networks and IT security; succeeding Arturo Ruiz Mollinedo; wife, Dulce Claudia Galván Lara. Counselors — Carlos Salvador Flores Torres, 65, retired; wife, Maria del Carmen de Flores Orozco. David Valenzuela Porras, 38, Guros head of operations; wife, Liz Shantalle Ricardo Belliard.

SAN LUIS ARGENTINA STAKE: (June 27, 2021) President — David Emanuel Casari, 41, FPV SA quality control employee; succeeding Hernán D. Lucero; wife, Anabel Giudice. Counselors — Matias Ezequiel Lucero, 37, National University of San Luis kinesiologist; wife, Carina Fratantueno. Felix Callejas Rivero, 64, independent employee; wife, Lucia Callejas.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — James Dee Stevens, 49, Gold Cross Ambulance IT director; succeeding Blaine R. Maxfield; wife, Lynette Casaday Stevens. Counselors — Karl Steven Hanson, 57, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional manager; wife, Tammy Saiki Hanson. Brian Kelly Blake, 44, St. Mark’s Hospital emergency physician and medical director; wife, Melinda Van Dam Blake.

SPANISH FORK UTAH PALMYRA STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — David Scott Mickelson, 41, Entrata director of technical support; succeeding E. Toren Forsberg; wife, Alena Michelle Smith Mickelson. Counselors — James Christian Biesinger II, 51, Utah National Guard flight surgeon and Revere Health nurse practitioner; wife, Lori Ann Jensen Biesinger. Larry Mark Hutchings, 49, Caselle Inc. vice president of development; wife, Hattie Amber Smith Hutchings.