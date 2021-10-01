These 21 new stakes were recently reorganized around the world

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world. Credit: Christine Rappleye

ALICIA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Randy Valdez Gandela, 46, Department of Education teacher; succeeding Rommel I. Palay; wife, Marites Foronda Madayag Gandela. Counselors — Richard Cariso Cabuntocan, 29, BPI real estate appraiser; wife, Ailyn May Pioquinto Obra Cabuntocan. Rannie Baladad Soriano, 41, Joel Palacio part time cleaner; wife, Melanie Salas Arenas Soriano.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA SILUKO STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Michael Chukwudebe Omokoh Sr., 57, self-employed managing director; succeeding Sunday Ogbomo; wife, Patience Izingbe Omokoh. Counselors — Charles Osamudiamen Omakaro, 58, Edo State Polytechnic Usen senior personal secretary; wife, Fidelia Nneka Udeze Omokaro. Joshua Ogheneovo Uri, 42, self-employed CEO; wife, Happiness Ihaza Uri.

CARACAS VENEZUELA LOS TEQUES STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Juan Carlos Jiménez Barrios, 38, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Fidel A. Coello Zambrano; wife, Berlimar del Valle de Jiménez Camacho. Counselors — Luis Beltran Espinoza Infante, 47, armed forces pensioner; wife, Iris Deydame Vera de Espinoza. Jorge Eliecer Gaytán Ayala, 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ordinance clerk; wife, Francys Mileydis de Gaytán Ramírez Ochoa.

COMAYAGUELA HONDURAS STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Emmanuel Colindres Maradiaga, 36, Méndez cio Comercia assistant accountant; succeeding Wilmer J. Flores Zeitun; wife, Doris Elina Mejia Medina. Counselors — Javier Renan Salinas Ayala, 39, PACASA school projection coordinator; wife, Darci Mabel Nuñez Jimenez de Salinas. Luis Antonio Portillo Escoto, 40, automotive painter; wife, Kesey Alejandra martinez de Portillo.

DAVENPORT IOWA STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Richard Kent Whitaker Jr., 54, Vera French Community Mental Health Center CEO; succeeding Douglas P. Cropper; wife, Miriam Adams Whitaker. Counselors — Timothy Lee Berns, 54, Cottingham & Butler Inc. chief financial officer; wife, Kristen Eve Gidewall Berns. David Rudy Isaacson, 39, John Deere engineer; wife, Kimberlee Jane Yourstone Isaacson.

FRANCA BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Marlon Regy Lara de Oliveira, 40, BMG Distribuidora de Alimentos financial administrator; succeeding Roberto Pizani; wife, Flávio Aparecida Freitas de Oliveira. Counselors — Carlos Aparecido Fernandes, 59, production manager; wife, Maria Lucia de Souza Fernandes. Luis Guilherme Martins, 37, Santo partner and Supera Rx Medications pharmaceutical marketer; wife, Joice Daiane Campos Martins.

GAINESVILLE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Devin R Toma, 55, Seminaries and Institutes area director; succeeding Jon E. Dionne; wife, Jennifer May Toma. Counselors — Gregory Douglas Roney, 46, Ark Assett CEO and Solvere One and HouseCall LLC founder and CEO; wife, Anna Christine Holmgren Roney. Wade Evan Kartchner, 61, Public Health Partners public health consultant; wife, Vicky Ann Self Kartchner.

HUEHUETENANGO GUATEMALA CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Nelson Gabriel López García, 42, general manager; succeeding Héctor H. García López; wife, Bessy Carolina Reyes Puerto de López. Counselors — Jeff Haston Roberto Herrera Galindo, 44, ENERGUATE mass normalizations west employee; wife, Inge Sabina Herrera Coburger. Julio Jose Omar Lopez Aguilar, 37, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Amanda Lidibel Mendez Ruiz. 

HUNTINGTON UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — John Wayne Nielson, 43, CRH general manager; succeeding J. Jared Black; wife, Ashley Huntington Nielson. Counselors — Lowell Gardner Morris, 50, Lifepoint Hospitals physician assistant; wife, Charlotte Carol Roberts Morris. Forrest Douglas Mecham, 56, Emery School District district supervisor; wife, Kathy Lynette Jewkes Mecham.

LIMA PERU INDEPENDENCIA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Luis Alberto Cachay Huyamani, 45, Provias Decentralized administrative assistant; succeeding Carlos Salinas; wife, Karem Felicita de Cachay Bazan. Counselors — Elias Humberto Alcantara Garcia, 56, music producer; wife, Virginia Emperatriz de Alcantara Flores. Edward Luis Zavaleta Roldan, 43, IT analyst; wife, Diana Ruth Carlos Pulido.

LIMA PERÚ LA LIBERTAD STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Ivan Federico Arias Zarzosa, 57, Fesepsa S.A. head of sales; succeeding Ricardo M. Rodriguez; wife, Jacqueline de Arias Duval. Counselors — Juan Arturo Obregon Ribbeck, 57, R&L Business Services general manager and independent insurance adviser; wife, Luz Maria Calra de Obregon Cañamero. Carlos Alfredo Gonzales Neyra, 58, Inmobiliaria Casta S.R.L. commercial manager; wife, Milagros del Carmen de Gonzales Zuñiga.

LIMA PERÚ PALAO STAKE: (July 4, 2021) President — Parcy Claudio Oyolo Arroyo, 53, Logytec SA instrumental technician; succeeding David R. Revolledo Pizango; wife, Carmen Rosa de Oyolo Santos. Counselors — Jose Luis Cama Alvitres, 45, commercial adviser; wife, Luisa Elsa de Cama Romero. Juan Carlos Turin Artola, 65, ByTSA S.A.C. central warehouse employee; wife, Augustina del Rosario de Turin Ruiz.

MALMÖ SWEDEN STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Hans Gustav Hemming Svensson, 29, Nordea Bank Abp analyst; succeeding Tony E. Clark; wife, Miriam Kristina Elfrida Ahlström Svensson. Counselors — Glen Tommy Michael Helmstad, 63, Lund University senior lecturer; wife, Ingegärd Cecilia Andersson Helmstad. Daniel Nils Jusinski, 49, physiotherapist; wife, Marie Håkansson Jusinski.

MARACAIBO VENEZUELA WEST STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — River Ramon Quero Pernalete, 48, UE IP Andrés Mata administrator; succeeding Lewis A. Velasco; wife, Ninoska Belen de Quero Varela Estrada. Counselors — Alexis Moises Lopez, 55, freelance employee; wife, Arcelia Cristina de Lopez Reinales. Florencio Antonio Cordoba, 49, contractor and laborer; wife, Mariela Angelina de Cordoba Villalobos.

O’FALLON ILLINOIS STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Randolph McGee Walker II, 40, IFF regional platform lead; succeeding Jaymeson S. Stroud; wife, Amy Jean Distelhorst Walker. Counselors — Douglas Larry Arnold, 58, Sensient Colors LLC global human resources director; wife, Christine Ellen Walsh Arnold. James Lee Holbrook, 69, retired; wife, Brenda Ann Robinson Holbrook.

QUILMES ARGENTINA STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Hernan Esteban Espinosa, 45, Auto Quem S.A. purchasing manager; succeeding Fabian A. Bottari; wife, Paula Eleonora Rodriguez Espinosa. Counselors — Juan Pablo Sajtroch, 52, General Directorate of School professor of education sciences, and Seminaries and Institutes online institute coordinator; wife, Silvana Florencia Gomez Sajtroch. Andres Daniel Romeu, 29, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. technology operations manager; wife, Elena Belen Lucero Romeu.

SANDY UTAH MOUNT JORDAN STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Creg S Maughan, 49, Stanley Consultants federal contracts specialist; succeeding T. Kelly Smith; wife, Amelia Biesinger Maughan. Counselors — James Blaine Dalton, 61, Western Resource Advocates energy consultant and J. Dalton Concrete Repair owner and manager; wife, Juli Russell Dalton. Paula Langi Kinikini, 56, KCI Inc. president and United Airlines operations employee; wife, Ofeira Tailua Katieli Kinikini.

TACNA PERÚ STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Jose Antonio Hidalgo Manrique, 53, independent businessman; succeeding Luis Enrique Salazar Ramos; wife, Mileidi Yasmin de Hidalgo. Counselors — Rubén Guido Collán Céspedes, 43, industrial electrician; wife, Dánisa Magaly de Collán Portugal. Jorge Luis Acero Soto, 28, administrative assistant of physical facilities; wife, Briggitte del Rosario Vargas Mayta.

TOKYO JAPAN STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Junpei Domon, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area meetinghouse facilities manager; succeeding Noritaka Murakami; wife, Chisato Takayoshi Domon. Counselors — Masamichi Kudo, 64, retired; wife, Ayumi Takae Kudo. Naoto Kakiki, 45, doTERRA CPTG Essential Oils Japan senior manager; wife, Chie Ishizaka Kakiki.

UPOLU SAMOA SOUTH STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Isaako Faapale, 55, Mesc teacher; succeeding Mataalii P. Faiumu; wife, Ianeta Too Ah Kiong Faapale. Counselors — Risone Ama, 48, employee; wife, Eppie Malaeulu Ama. Afa Aso Mavaega, 57, employee; wife, Meritiana Talatoa Reupena Maatusi Mavaega.

VALLE DE SULA HONDURAS STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Mauricio Ernesto Galindo Cerrato, 34, administrative assistant; succeeding Maynor A. Reyes Palma; wife, Claudia Vanessa Santos Montes. Counselors — Juan Francisco Castillo Estrada, 49, Banco del Pais S.A. department head; wife, Julissa Jaqueline Mendoza Rubi de Castillo. Jose Bilmer Carcamo Manzanares, 49, San Pedro Sula Municipality field inspector; wife, Sandra Elizabeth Caceres de Carcamo.