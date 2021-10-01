These 21 new stakes were recently reorganized around the world

ALICIA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Randy Valdez Gandela, 46, Department of Education teacher; succeeding Rommel I. Palay; wife, Marites Foronda Madayag Gandela. Counselors — Richard Cariso Cabuntocan, 29, BPI real estate appraiser; wife, Ailyn May Pioquinto Obra Cabuntocan. Rannie Baladad Soriano, 41, Joel Palacio part time cleaner; wife, Melanie Salas Arenas Soriano.

BENIN CITY NIGERIA SILUKO STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Michael Chukwudebe Omokoh Sr., 57, self-employed managing director; succeeding Sunday Ogbomo; wife, Patience Izingbe Omokoh. Counselors — Charles Osamudiamen Omakaro, 58, Edo State Polytechnic Usen senior personal secretary; wife, Fidelia Nneka Udeze Omokaro. Joshua Ogheneovo Uri, 42, self-employed CEO; wife, Happiness Ihaza Uri.

CARACAS VENEZUELA LOS TEQUES STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Juan Carlos Jiménez Barrios, 38, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Fidel A. Coello Zambrano; wife, Berlimar del Valle de Jiménez Camacho. Counselors — Luis Beltran Espinoza Infante, 47, armed forces pensioner; wife, Iris Deydame Vera de Espinoza. Jorge Eliecer Gaytán Ayala, 30, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ordinance clerk; wife, Francys Mileydis de Gaytán Ramírez Ochoa.

COMAYAGUELA HONDURAS STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Emmanuel Colindres Maradiaga, 36, Méndez cio Comercia assistant accountant; succeeding Wilmer J. Flores Zeitun; wife, Doris Elina Mejia Medina. Counselors — Javier Renan Salinas Ayala, 39, PACASA school projection coordinator; wife, Darci Mabel Nuñez Jimenez de Salinas. Luis Antonio Portillo Escoto, 40, automotive painter; wife, Kesey Alejandra martinez de Portillo.

DAVENPORT IOWA STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Richard Kent Whitaker Jr., 54, Vera French Community Mental Health Center CEO; succeeding Douglas P. Cropper; wife, Miriam Adams Whitaker. Counselors — Timothy Lee Berns, 54, Cottingham & Butler Inc. chief financial officer; wife, Kristen Eve Gidewall Berns. David Rudy Isaacson, 39, John Deere engineer; wife, Kimberlee Jane Yourstone Isaacson.

FRANCA BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Marlon Regy Lara de Oliveira, 40, BMG Distribuidora de Alimentos financial administrator; succeeding Roberto Pizani; wife, Flávio Aparecida Freitas de Oliveira. Counselors — Carlos Aparecido Fernandes, 59, production manager; wife, Maria Lucia de Souza Fernandes. Luis Guilherme Martins, 37, Santo partner and Supera Rx Medications pharmaceutical marketer; wife, Joice Daiane Campos Martins.

GAINESVILLE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Devin R Toma, 55, Seminaries and Institutes area director; succeeding Jon E. Dionne; wife, Jennifer May Toma. Counselors — Gregory Douglas Roney, 46, Ark Assett CEO and Solvere One and HouseCall LLC founder and CEO; wife, Anna Christine Holmgren Roney. Wade Evan Kartchner, 61, Public Health Partners public health consultant; wife, Vicky Ann Self Kartchner.

HUEHUETENANGO GUATEMALA CENTRAL STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Nelson Gabriel López García, 42, general manager; succeeding Héctor H. García López; wife, Bessy Carolina Reyes Puerto de López. Counselors — Jeff Haston Roberto Herrera Galindo, 44, ENERGUATE mass normalizations west employee; wife, Inge Sabina Herrera Coburger. Julio Jose Omar Lopez Aguilar, 37, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Amanda Lidibel Mendez Ruiz.

HUNTINGTON UTAH STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — John Wayne Nielson, 43, CRH general manager; succeeding J. Jared Black; wife, Ashley Huntington Nielson. Counselors — Lowell Gardner Morris, 50, Lifepoint Hospitals physician assistant; wife, Charlotte Carol Roberts Morris. Forrest Douglas Mecham, 56, Emery School District district supervisor; wife, Kathy Lynette Jewkes Mecham.

LIMA PERU INDEPENDENCIA STAKE: (April 18, 2021) President — Luis Alberto Cachay Huyamani, 45, Provias Decentralized administrative assistant; succeeding Carlos Salinas; wife, Karem Felicita de Cachay Bazan. Counselors — Elias Humberto Alcantara Garcia, 56, music producer; wife, Virginia Emperatriz de Alcantara Flores. Edward Luis Zavaleta Roldan, 43, IT analyst; wife, Diana Ruth Carlos Pulido.

LIMA PERÚ LA LIBERTAD STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Ivan Federico Arias Zarzosa, 57, Fesepsa S.A. head of sales; succeeding Ricardo M. Rodriguez; wife, Jacqueline de Arias Duval. Counselors — Juan Arturo Obregon Ribbeck, 57, R&L Business Services general manager and independent insurance adviser; wife, Luz Maria Calra de Obregon Cañamero. Carlos Alfredo Gonzales Neyra, 58, Inmobiliaria Casta S.R.L. commercial manager; wife, Milagros del Carmen de Gonzales Zuñiga.

LIMA PERÚ PALAO STAKE: (July 4, 2021) President — Parcy Claudio Oyolo Arroyo, 53, Logytec SA instrumental technician; succeeding David R. Revolledo Pizango; wife, Carmen Rosa de Oyolo Santos. Counselors — Jose Luis Cama Alvitres, 45, commercial adviser; wife, Luisa Elsa de Cama Romero. Juan Carlos Turin Artola, 65, ByTSA S.A.C. central warehouse employee; wife, Augustina del Rosario de Turin Ruiz.

MALMÖ SWEDEN STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Hans Gustav Hemming Svensson, 29, Nordea Bank Abp analyst; succeeding Tony E. Clark; wife, Miriam Kristina Elfrida Ahlström Svensson. Counselors — Glen Tommy Michael Helmstad, 63, Lund University senior lecturer; wife, Ingegärd Cecilia Andersson Helmstad. Daniel Nils Jusinski, 49, physiotherapist; wife, Marie Håkansson Jusinski.

MARACAIBO VENEZUELA WEST STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — River Ramon Quero Pernalete, 48, UE IP Andrés Mata administrator; succeeding Lewis A. Velasco; wife, Ninoska Belen de Quero Varela Estrada. Counselors — Alexis Moises Lopez, 55, freelance employee; wife, Arcelia Cristina de Lopez Reinales. Florencio Antonio Cordoba, 49, contractor and laborer; wife, Mariela Angelina de Cordoba Villalobos.

O’FALLON ILLINOIS STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Randolph McGee Walker II, 40, IFF regional platform lead; succeeding Jaymeson S. Stroud; wife, Amy Jean Distelhorst Walker. Counselors — Douglas Larry Arnold, 58, Sensient Colors LLC global human resources director; wife, Christine Ellen Walsh Arnold. James Lee Holbrook, 69, retired; wife, Brenda Ann Robinson Holbrook.

QUILMES ARGENTINA STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Hernan Esteban Espinosa, 45, Auto Quem S.A. purchasing manager; succeeding Fabian A. Bottari; wife, Paula Eleonora Rodriguez Espinosa. Counselors — Juan Pablo Sajtroch, 52, General Directorate of School professor of education sciences, and Seminaries and Institutes online institute coordinator; wife, Silvana Florencia Gomez Sajtroch. Andres Daniel Romeu, 29, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. technology operations manager; wife, Elena Belen Lucero Romeu.

SANDY UTAH MOUNT JORDAN STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Creg S Maughan, 49, Stanley Consultants federal contracts specialist; succeeding T. Kelly Smith; wife, Amelia Biesinger Maughan. Counselors — James Blaine Dalton, 61, Western Resource Advocates energy consultant and J. Dalton Concrete Repair owner and manager; wife, Juli Russell Dalton. Paula Langi Kinikini, 56, KCI Inc. president and United Airlines operations employee; wife, Ofeira Tailua Katieli Kinikini.

TACNA PERÚ STAKE: (Aug. 8, 2021) President — Jose Antonio Hidalgo Manrique, 53, independent businessman; succeeding Luis Enrique Salazar Ramos; wife, Mileidi Yasmin de Hidalgo. Counselors — Rubén Guido Collán Céspedes, 43, industrial electrician; wife, Dánisa Magaly de Collán Portugal. Jorge Luis Acero Soto, 28, administrative assistant of physical facilities; wife, Briggitte del Rosario Vargas Mayta.

TOKYO JAPAN STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Junpei Domon, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints area meetinghouse facilities manager; succeeding Noritaka Murakami; wife, Chisato Takayoshi Domon. Counselors — Masamichi Kudo, 64, retired; wife, Ayumi Takae Kudo. Naoto Kakiki, 45, doTERRA CPTG Essential Oils Japan senior manager; wife, Chie Ishizaka Kakiki.

UPOLU SAMOA SOUTH STAKE: (March 28, 2021) President — Isaako Faapale, 55, Mesc teacher; succeeding Mataalii P. Faiumu; wife, Ianeta Too Ah Kiong Faapale. Counselors — Risone Ama, 48, employee; wife, Eppie Malaeulu Ama. Afa Aso Mavaega, 57, employee; wife, Meritiana Talatoa Reupena Maatusi Mavaega.

VALLE DE SULA HONDURAS STAKE: (Sept. 5, 2021) President — Mauricio Ernesto Galindo Cerrato, 34, administrative assistant; succeeding Maynor A. Reyes Palma; wife, Claudia Vanessa Santos Montes. Counselors — Juan Francisco Castillo Estrada, 49, Banco del Pais S.A. department head; wife, Julissa Jaqueline Mendoza Rubi de Castillo. Jose Bilmer Carcamo Manzanares, 49, San Pedro Sula Municipality field inspector; wife, Sandra Elizabeth Caceres de Carcamo.