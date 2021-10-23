Read about these 21 recently called stake presidencies around the world

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world. Credit: Christine Rappleye

ARICA CHILE COSTANERA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Andres Alex Osorio Pezoa, 51, Arcor vendor; succeeding Mario E. Bascur; wife, Marcela Sofia de Osorio Gomez. Counselors — Hernan Alejandro Cortes Barraza, 50, Municipal Health Department social worker; wife, Carolina Leslie de Cortes Lopez. Roberto Alejandro Jelves Escalante, 35, Universidad Santo Tomás professor; wife, Brenda Yanira de Jelves Montanares.

CEBU PHILIPPINES CONSOLACION STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Floreante Oliverio Sasing, 47, Department of Education-Mandone secondary school teacher and Cebuano Language Office Cebuano translator; succeeding José A. Asunción; wife, Siena Cordezar Labastida Sasing. Counselors — Laurence Tonog Besite, 44, FM Group administrative assistant; wife, Yolanda Velecina Capistrano Besite. Ramon Caguioa Pomarejo, 49, Smart Communication Inc head engineer; wife, Chrysanth Yumol Benedicto Pomarejo. 

COLÓN PANAMÁ STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Andre Jacobo Baldonado Melbourne, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recorder; succeeding Edgar A. Muñoz Chavarria; wife, Vera del Carmen Segura Oretega de Baldonado. Counselors — Juan Francisco Bogle Williamson, 49, Fumigadora Deseret manager; wife, Milka Mirian Mejia Arrocha de Bogle. Joel Ríos, 32, Ueta Latinoamerica SA petty cash manager; wife, Tatiana Nicole Ortega Peralta.

EPHRATA WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Kyle Edward Bair, 41, Soiltest Farm Consultants corporate president and Big Bend Community College faculty; succeeding Matthew T. Walker; wife, Necia Beck Bair. Counselors — Coleman Wayne Smith Jr., 58, Grand Coulee Power Office manager; wife, Lorna Bates Smith. Roger Alan Pugh, 52, Waypoint Wealth Management financial adviser; wife, Leanne Rene Irwin Pugh.

GRAND RAPIDS MICHIGAN STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Neal Doyle Buckwalter, 43, Grand Valley State University professor; succeeding Allen R. Smith; wife, Lynnette Mae Wilson Buckwalter. Counselors — Douglas Sundquist Brown, 62, chiropractor; wife, Carol Elizabeth Vogt Brown. Mateo Chino, 48, Johnson & Johnson regional sales manager and National Guard army officer; wife, Rebekah May Thompson Chino.

ILAGAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Jasper Dureza Allapitan, 41, Beehives Panaderia owner; succeeding Arjay Paolo A. Caliguiran; wife, Anna Liza Lumauig Astudillo Allapitan. Counselors — Gericel Mamuri Lopez, 43, Polaris Cable Vision Inc. accounting and field officer; wife, Rosemarie Gatan Bucaling Lopez. Jayson Damias Yamongan, 37, Department of Education teacher; wife, Jenaline Obispo Remorta Yamongan.

KANAGAWA JAPAN STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Kunihito Ken Toma, 45, Prestige KK board member; succeeding Nobuyuki Sakai; wife, Tomomi Hasegawa Toma. Counselors — Katsuya Nagao, 51, company manager; wife, Yuki Mochizuki Nagao. Jun Endo, 52, Floratin Japan Co. Ltd. manager of general affairs department; wife, Yukie Hayashi Endo.

KENNEWICK WASHINGTON EAST STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Darin Alan Newbry, 49, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions senior contracts administrator; succeeding Kenneth S. Call; wife, Nannette Pyne Newbry. Counselors — Kevin Wayne Law, 52, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory fire protection engineer; wife, Janene Robin Crook Law. Jeffrey David Morgan, 53, Gandridge Dental dentist; wife, Christina Van Slooten Morgan.

MÉRIDA MÉXICO ITZIMNÁ STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Martin Montaño Alonso, 45, grocery wholesale company sales manager; succeeding Jorge A. Solis Alonzo; wife, Martha Carolina Montaño Arias. Counselors — Carlos Espinosa Rosales, 60, Olea builder group managing director; wife, Maria del Carmen de Espinosa Bojorquez. Gilberto Ismael Alcocer Muñoz, 35, Casco de Oro hardware store ecommerce, digital MKT and financial manager; wife, Marlene Haridai de Alcocer Valadez.

MESA ARIZONA ALMA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Alan Edward Guthrie, 39, Grand Canyon University faculty member; succeeding David S. Benson; wife, Marie Allen Guthrie. Counselors — Edward Callirgos, 41, licensed psychotherapist, The Bridge Counseling Consulting & Mediation owner, and BYU–Idaho online instructor; wife, Adonai Martinez Mora Callirgos. Nathan Eldon Johnson, 40, Watson Flower Shops owner; wife, Valerie Ilene Bell Johnson.

PORTO ALEGRE BRAZIL SOUTH STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Rafael Araújo da Costa, 33, Grupobras Holding Technology Ltda information security director; succeeding Rogério Finholdt; wife, Vanessa Klein da Costa. Counselors — Cesar Augusto Rodriguez Bonito, 55, independent employee; wife, Maria Nelly Sevilla de Rodriguez. David Hilário Olmar da Silva, 33, lawyer; wife, Bruna Michaela Resende dos Santos Silva.

PROVO UTAH YSA 21ST STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Daniel Griffeth Hoopes, 58, NuSkin vice president of global human resources; succeeding Mark E. Larsen; wife, Charlotte Sandra Stephan Hoopes. Counselors — Brent Pheren McAllister, 56, Zekelman Industries territory manager; wife, Stephanie Ann Walker McAllister. Darren James Marrott, 53, Darren Marrott Painting Inc. owner; wife, Susan Nicole Gardner Marrott.

RENTON WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — James Lowell Whitaker, 51, Continental Mills vice president of supply chain; succeeding Michael R. Anderson; wife, Jill Marie Wunderlich Whitaker. Counselors — Scott George Bills, 49, Hensel Phelps director of operations; wife, Julie Moon Bills. Paul Chace Wilcoxson, 38, The Boeing Company senior engineer; wife, Rivka Anne Mikkelsen Wilcoxson.

ROXAS CAPIZ PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Jerry Villanueva Mosquite, 51, DepEd Capiz Division education program specialist; succeeding Johnny D. Dariagan; wife, Sharon Grace Español Suelo Mosquite. Counselors — Rogelio Olivare Lorenzo Jr., 37, Colorsteel Systems Corp. sales executive; wife, Lorlyn Molato Llave Lorenzo. Irving Zamora Pono, 43, self-employed architect; wife, Rhoda Francisco Tañeza Pono. 

SACRAMENTO CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Blair Vernal Moser II, 58, Charles Dental Group owner, partner and dentist; succeeding Douglas E. Hansen; wife, Lisa Rene Bancroft Moser. Counselors — Kelly Rand Timpson, 64, retired elementary teacher; wife, Debra Jean Schow Timpson. Richard Lavan Jackson, 57, Leo McGlade & Associates vice president; wife, Hunni Mohr Jackson.

SAN FELIPE GUATEMALA STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Rony Estuardo Estrada Alvarado, 36, Penki manager; succeeding José L. Hernández Asencio; wife, Maria Eugenia de Estrada Monterrosa Trinidad. Counselors — Prospero Gualip Chiyut, 41, electrician; wife, Fermina Quixivir Calel de Gualip. Mario Benedicto Monterroso Escobar, 48, Xocomil IRTRA Water Park paint maintenance supervisor; wife, Olga Lidia de Leon Hernandez de Monterroso.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA PARAÍSO STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Hugo Salazar Ferrufino, 41, Carlos Caballero S.A. head HSE; succeeding Marco A. Quezada; wife, Nataly Vanessa de Salazar Sandoval. Counselors — Limberg Jimenez Pimentel, 44, Luz de Vida Pharmacy pharmaceutical agent; wife, Patricia Shirley de Jimenez Cavero. Israel Coca Vargas, 43, Megalabs head of commercial management; wife, Dimelza de Coca Salazar.

SÃO CARLOS BRAZIL STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Marcio Andre Fatori, 51, Poliprime administrative manager; succeeding Joel Nascimento Ramos; wife, Virginia Luciana de Carvalho Fatori. Counselors — Marco Aurelio Tonissi Migliato, 49, RDCommerce Solutions expansion manager and franchisee; wife, Marcia Regina dos Santos Migliato. Thiago Pereira da Silva, 31, Grupo Carrefour operations supervisor; wife, Olimara Philippelli da Silva.

SCRANTON PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — John Charles Scherer, 43, Sandvik Materials Technology quality assurance manager; succeeding Darrell R. Hubbard; wife, Kerri Ann Kishel Scherer. Counselors — Glenn Allen Van Gieson, 66, Penn First Advisors Inc. and Penn First Indemnity Co. CEO; wife, Beatriz Caridad Jimenez Van Gieson. Anthony Joseph Schmitt, 46, antiques dealer and antiques furniture restorer; wife, Christine Ann Davis Schmitt.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH COUNTRY CROSSING STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Matthew Scott Miller, 62, Fujifilm sales manager; succeeding Rick L. Brewer; wife, Deborah Oscarson Miller. Counselors — Larry Andrew Gibbons, 49, Rocky Mountain Document Destruction managing partner and owner; wife, Kamie Melynn Lloyd Gibbons. K Donald Evans, 50, Ascent Development LLC owner; wife, Andrea Hope Evans.

WARRENSBURG MISSOURI STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Richard Paul Beard II, 52, judge; succeeding Chad D. Heath; wife, Stacey Ann Hill Beard. Counselors — Douglas Edward Neidholdt, 65, The Centre owner and manager; wife, Sandra Jean Wheeler Neidholdt. Anthony Kumen Beard, 50, Beard Family Dental general dentist; wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Brinton Beard.