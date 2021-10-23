Read about these 21 recently called stake presidencies around the world

ARICA CHILE COSTANERA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Andres Alex Osorio Pezoa, 51, Arcor vendor; succeeding Mario E. Bascur; wife, Marcela Sofia de Osorio Gomez. Counselors — Hernan Alejandro Cortes Barraza, 50, Municipal Health Department social worker; wife, Carolina Leslie de Cortes Lopez. Roberto Alejandro Jelves Escalante, 35, Universidad Santo Tomás professor; wife, Brenda Yanira de Jelves Montanares.

CEBU PHILIPPINES CONSOLACION STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Floreante Oliverio Sasing, 47, Department of Education-Mandone secondary school teacher and Cebuano Language Office Cebuano translator; succeeding José A. Asunción; wife, Siena Cordezar Labastida Sasing. Counselors — Laurence Tonog Besite, 44, FM Group administrative assistant; wife, Yolanda Velecina Capistrano Besite. Ramon Caguioa Pomarejo, 49, Smart Communication Inc head engineer; wife, Chrysanth Yumol Benedicto Pomarejo.

COLÓN PANAMÁ STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Andre Jacobo Baldonado Melbourne, 47, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recorder; succeeding Edgar A. Muñoz Chavarria; wife, Vera del Carmen Segura Oretega de Baldonado. Counselors — Juan Francisco Bogle Williamson, 49, Fumigadora Deseret manager; wife, Milka Mirian Mejia Arrocha de Bogle. Joel Ríos, 32, Ueta Latinoamerica SA petty cash manager; wife, Tatiana Nicole Ortega Peralta.

EPHRATA WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Kyle Edward Bair, 41, Soiltest Farm Consultants corporate president and Big Bend Community College faculty; succeeding Matthew T. Walker; wife, Necia Beck Bair. Counselors — Coleman Wayne Smith Jr., 58, Grand Coulee Power Office manager; wife, Lorna Bates Smith. Roger Alan Pugh, 52, Waypoint Wealth Management financial adviser; wife, Leanne Rene Irwin Pugh.

GRAND RAPIDS MICHIGAN STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Neal Doyle Buckwalter, 43, Grand Valley State University professor; succeeding Allen R. Smith; wife, Lynnette Mae Wilson Buckwalter. Counselors — Douglas Sundquist Brown, 62, chiropractor; wife, Carol Elizabeth Vogt Brown. Mateo Chino, 48, Johnson & Johnson regional sales manager and National Guard army officer; wife, Rebekah May Thompson Chino.

ILAGAN PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Jasper Dureza Allapitan, 41, Beehives Panaderia owner; succeeding Arjay Paolo A. Caliguiran; wife, Anna Liza Lumauig Astudillo Allapitan. Counselors — Gericel Mamuri Lopez, 43, Polaris Cable Vision Inc. accounting and field officer; wife, Rosemarie Gatan Bucaling Lopez. Jayson Damias Yamongan, 37, Department of Education teacher; wife, Jenaline Obispo Remorta Yamongan.

KANAGAWA JAPAN STAKE: (June 13, 2021) President — Kunihito Ken Toma, 45, Prestige KK board member; succeeding Nobuyuki Sakai; wife, Tomomi Hasegawa Toma. Counselors — Katsuya Nagao, 51, company manager; wife, Yuki Mochizuki Nagao. Jun Endo, 52, Floratin Japan Co. Ltd. manager of general affairs department; wife, Yukie Hayashi Endo.

KENNEWICK WASHINGTON EAST STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Darin Alan Newbry, 49, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions senior contracts administrator; succeeding Kenneth S. Call; wife, Nannette Pyne Newbry. Counselors — Kevin Wayne Law, 52, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory fire protection engineer; wife, Janene Robin Crook Law. Jeffrey David Morgan, 53, Gandridge Dental dentist; wife, Christina Van Slooten Morgan.

MÉRIDA MÉXICO ITZIMNÁ STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Martin Montaño Alonso, 45, grocery wholesale company sales manager; succeeding Jorge A. Solis Alonzo; wife, Martha Carolina Montaño Arias. Counselors — Carlos Espinosa Rosales, 60, Olea builder group managing director; wife, Maria del Carmen de Espinosa Bojorquez. Gilberto Ismael Alcocer Muñoz, 35, Casco de Oro hardware store ecommerce, digital MKT and financial manager; wife, Marlene Haridai de Alcocer Valadez.

MESA ARIZONA ALMA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Alan Edward Guthrie, 39, Grand Canyon University faculty member; succeeding David S. Benson; wife, Marie Allen Guthrie. Counselors — Edward Callirgos, 41, licensed psychotherapist, The Bridge Counseling Consulting & Mediation owner, and BYU–Idaho online instructor; wife, Adonai Martinez Mora Callirgos. Nathan Eldon Johnson, 40, Watson Flower Shops owner; wife, Valerie Ilene Bell Johnson.

PORTO ALEGRE BRAZIL SOUTH STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Rafael Araújo da Costa, 33, Grupobras Holding Technology Ltda information security director; succeeding Rogério Finholdt; wife, Vanessa Klein da Costa. Counselors — Cesar Augusto Rodriguez Bonito, 55, independent employee; wife, Maria Nelly Sevilla de Rodriguez. David Hilário Olmar da Silva, 33, lawyer; wife, Bruna Michaela Resende dos Santos Silva.

PROVO UTAH YSA 21ST STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Daniel Griffeth Hoopes, 58, NuSkin vice president of global human resources; succeeding Mark E. Larsen; wife, Charlotte Sandra Stephan Hoopes. Counselors — Brent Pheren McAllister, 56, Zekelman Industries territory manager; wife, Stephanie Ann Walker McAllister. Darren James Marrott, 53, Darren Marrott Painting Inc. owner; wife, Susan Nicole Gardner Marrott.

RENTON WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — James Lowell Whitaker, 51, Continental Mills vice president of supply chain; succeeding Michael R. Anderson; wife, Jill Marie Wunderlich Whitaker. Counselors — Scott George Bills, 49, Hensel Phelps director of operations; wife, Julie Moon Bills. Paul Chace Wilcoxson, 38, The Boeing Company senior engineer; wife, Rivka Anne Mikkelsen Wilcoxson.

ROXAS CAPIZ PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Jerry Villanueva Mosquite, 51, DepEd Capiz Division education program specialist; succeeding Johnny D. Dariagan; wife, Sharon Grace Español Suelo Mosquite. Counselors — Rogelio Olivare Lorenzo Jr., 37, Colorsteel Systems Corp. sales executive; wife, Lorlyn Molato Llave Lorenzo. Irving Zamora Pono, 43, self-employed architect; wife, Rhoda Francisco Tañeza Pono.

SACRAMENTO CALIFORNIA EAST STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Blair Vernal Moser II, 58, Charles Dental Group owner, partner and dentist; succeeding Douglas E. Hansen; wife, Lisa Rene Bancroft Moser. Counselors — Kelly Rand Timpson, 64, retired elementary teacher; wife, Debra Jean Schow Timpson. Richard Lavan Jackson, 57, Leo McGlade & Associates vice president; wife, Hunni Mohr Jackson.

SAN FELIPE GUATEMALA STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Rony Estuardo Estrada Alvarado, 36, Penki manager; succeeding José L. Hernández Asencio; wife, Maria Eugenia de Estrada Monterrosa Trinidad. Counselors — Prospero Gualip Chiyut, 41, electrician; wife, Fermina Quixivir Calel de Gualip. Mario Benedicto Monterroso Escobar, 48, Xocomil IRTRA Water Park paint maintenance supervisor; wife, Olga Lidia de Leon Hernandez de Monterroso.

SANTA CRUZ BOLIVIA PARAÍSO STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Hugo Salazar Ferrufino, 41, Carlos Caballero S.A. head HSE; succeeding Marco A. Quezada; wife, Nataly Vanessa de Salazar Sandoval. Counselors — Limberg Jimenez Pimentel, 44, Luz de Vida Pharmacy pharmaceutical agent; wife, Patricia Shirley de Jimenez Cavero. Israel Coca Vargas, 43, Megalabs head of commercial management; wife, Dimelza de Coca Salazar.

SÃO CARLOS BRAZIL STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Marcio Andre Fatori, 51, Poliprime administrative manager; succeeding Joel Nascimento Ramos; wife, Virginia Luciana de Carvalho Fatori. Counselors — Marco Aurelio Tonissi Migliato, 49, RDCommerce Solutions expansion manager and franchisee; wife, Marcia Regina dos Santos Migliato. Thiago Pereira da Silva, 31, Grupo Carrefour operations supervisor; wife, Olimara Philippelli da Silva.

SCRANTON PENNSYLVANIA STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — John Charles Scherer, 43, Sandvik Materials Technology quality assurance manager; succeeding Darrell R. Hubbard; wife, Kerri Ann Kishel Scherer. Counselors — Glenn Allen Van Gieson, 66, Penn First Advisors Inc. and Penn First Indemnity Co. CEO; wife, Beatriz Caridad Jimenez Van Gieson. Anthony Joseph Schmitt, 46, antiques dealer and antiques furniture restorer; wife, Christine Ann Davis Schmitt.

SOUTH JORDAN UTAH COUNTRY CROSSING STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Matthew Scott Miller, 62, Fujifilm sales manager; succeeding Rick L. Brewer; wife, Deborah Oscarson Miller. Counselors — Larry Andrew Gibbons, 49, Rocky Mountain Document Destruction managing partner and owner; wife, Kamie Melynn Lloyd Gibbons. K Donald Evans, 50, Ascent Development LLC owner; wife, Andrea Hope Evans.

WARRENSBURG MISSOURI STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Richard Paul Beard II, 52, judge; succeeding Chad D. Heath; wife, Stacey Ann Hill Beard. Counselors — Douglas Edward Neidholdt, 65, The Centre owner and manager; wife, Sandra Jean Wheeler Neidholdt. Anthony Kumen Beard, 50, Beard Family Dental general dentist; wife, Kathryn Elizabeth Brinton Beard.