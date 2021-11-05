Read about the new temple president and matron of the Sydney Australia Temple

The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in November.

David A. and Penelope N. Craig Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Alan Craig, 62, Charleston Ward, Newcastle Australia Stake, called as president of the Sydney Australia Temple, succeeding President Richard H. Osmotherly. President Craig’s wife, Penelope Norma Mackie Craig, will serve as temple matron, succeeding Sister Ann-Marie Osmotherly. President Craig is a temple sealer and a former bishop, high councilor, high priests group leader, stake and ward Young Men president and stake mission president. A retired electrical engineer, he was born in Bankstown, New South Wales, Australia, to Gordon Craig and Clorinda May Thode Craig.

Sister Craig is a Primary teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Relief Society president, Primary pianist and seminary teacher. She was born in Canterbury, New South Wales, Australia, to Ian Goodwin Mackie and Norma Elfreda Bush Mackie.