New leaders called to serve in these 18 stakes around the world

BAURU BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — Ivan Sena dos Santos, 36, life insurance broker and entrepreneur; succeeding Luciano Gonçalves Cordeiro; wife, Grasielli de Souza Vertiano Sena. Counselors — Anderson Thiago Pontes Stefanelli, 37, Sol a Sol director; wife, Débora Luiza Sartori Silva Stefanelli. Rafael Victor da Silva Luciano, 34, Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Co. mail carrier; wife, Fernanda Aparecida dos Santos Luciano.

BRIGHAM CITY UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Kim Rich Merritt, 57, Cytiva project manager; succeeding Aaron K. Shepherd; wife, Sharon Pearl Cote Merritt. Counselors — Michael John Thornock, 61, Northrop Grumman technical team supervisor; wife, Anita Gay Woll Thornock. Randell Mearl Capener, 48, dentist; wife, Kassi Ann Hunsaker Capener.

COCHABAMBA BOLIVIA SACABA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Carlos Manuel Alejandro del Carpio Leaño, 41, Autonomous Municipal Government of Cochabamba general physician; succeeding Carlos E. Velasco; wife, Kelly Vanessa de del Carpio Farfan. Counselors — Ariel Sandy Garcia Aguirre, 38, Universidad Mayor de San Simon consultant professor; wife, Karen Romina de Garcia Espinoza. Feliciano Balderrama Sejas, 46, ARQUIBAL SRL general manager; wife, Mary Miriam Balderrama Viracoche.

CUSCO PERÚ STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Gonzalo Gabriel Suarez Barriga, 39, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Mario Garcia Uñapillco; wife, Cecillia Gissel de Suarez Cornejo. Counselors — Alvaro Roger Diaz Riquelme, 49, Laboratorio Abbott representative; wife, Sara de Diaz Andia. Americo Salazar Pezet, 50, Scotiabank sales supervisor; wife, Giovana de Salazar Gamarra.

DELTA UTAH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Brian Wade Allred, 42, Seminaries and Institutes seminary instructor; succeeding Steven W. Shamo; wife, Tiffany Monique Norby Allred. Counselors — Mark Kremkau Shipley, 55, Intermountain Power Service Corp. superintendent of operations; wife, Linda Lee Clark Shipley. Chesley Peter Jacobson, 40, Intermountain Healthcare hospital nurse administrator; wife, Mylisa Rose Chris Jacobson.

DRAPER UTAH CRESCENT VIEW STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Robert David McDermott, 51, King’s Pond Enterprises LLC principal and CEO; succeeding Ronald J Ostler; wife, DeAnna Robison McDermott. Counselors — Lewis Wayne Chappell Jr., 52, Johnson & Johnson area vice president; wife, Nancy LuZene McAllister Chappell. Steven Knight Strong, 49, Hillcrest Bank managing director and senior vice president; wife, Shannon Pearce Strong.

EIGHT MILE PLAINS AUSTRALIA STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Mark Raymond Gibson, 48, Brisbane City Council manager and principal engineer of water management, and MRG Water Consulting director and civil engineer; succeeding Asa Smibert; wife, Amy Lee Pollard Gibson. Counselors — Hemi Dean Rangi Brian Easthope, 35, John Paul College head of year; wife, Abby Faith Munro Easthope. Mark David Paul Jennings, 56, JET Excavators and Trucks semi-retired CEO; wife, Jacqueline Dawn Birks Jennings.

EVERETT WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Mark Andrew Wright, 41, Tempered Networks chief financial officer; succeeding Kim A. Porterfield; wife, Shannon Allred Wright. Counselors — Jerry Robert Davis, 55, University of Washington Medical Center laboratory medicine IT manager; wife, Rebecca Lynne Blake Davis. Howard Barnum Barker, 56, Proliance Surgeons orthopedic surgeon; wife, Heidi Hollberg Barker.

FORT SMITH ARKANSAS STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — James Douglas Reed, 49, USA Truck Inc. president, CEO and board member; succeeding T. Paul Martin; wife, Kresta Jo Rowley Reed. Counselors — Alley Kelly Lowry, 54, USA Truck Inc.-Arkansas vice president of safety, orientation, training and security; wife, Carie Jean Coy Lowry. Ryan Heath Briley, 46, self-employed farmer and rancher; wife, Rachel Rebecca Ashmore Briley.

GILBERT ARIZONA SAN TAN STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Heath Courtney Snell, 42, dentist; succeeding Ronald B. Derrick; wife, Chelsea Chalon Norby Snell. Counselors — Jimmy Darin Carpenter, 58, self-employed; wife, Debra Wiehl Carpenter. Richard Martin Kempton, 54, OSG director of sales; wife, Camille Sue Larson Kempton.

HYDE PARK UTAH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Kevin Bruce Westwood, 44, Space Dynamics Lab program manager; succeeding S. Mario Durrant; wife, Sandra Argyle Westwood. Counselors — Tandy Garth Olsen, 52, Intermountain Healthcare OB/GYN physician; wife, Cheri Burton Olsen. Kurtis Neil Knudsen, 57, Nassau-Sosnick Distribution Co. wholesale distributor; wife, Laura Bird Knudsen.

MATSUDO JAPAN STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Akira Koike, 42, Forever Living Products Japan sales staff training specialist; succeeding Kimiya Yamamoto; wife, Saori Tsuda Koike. Counselors — Masahiko Shio, 46, AEON Corp. human resources planning manager; wife, Riko Gangnam Shio. Satoshi Nishihara, 43, NuSkin Japan general manager; wife, Kanako Igarashi Nishihara.

MIDVALE UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Brady Ray Bowden, 37, Global Payments Integrated project delivery manager; succeeding Jeffrey P. Glover; wife, Katie Lynn Marshall Bowden. Counselors — Nathan Sidney Manning, 29, Global Payments Inc. director of partner development; wife, Jennifer Jensen Manning. Timothy William Blatter, 54, Utah Army National Guard chaplain and Alpine School District educator and counselor; wife, Julie Nelson Blatter.

MURRIETA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Michael Roger Payne, 52, Anthrex senior director of trauma; succeeding Richard G. Whittier; wife, Lisa Guerrero Payne. Counselors — Robert Todd Morrison, 55, Mayans Development Inc. vice president of construction; wife, Shannon Lynn Carey Morrison. Mark Alan Reddish, 54, Hillrom account executive; wife, Amy Lynn Aste Reddish.

NAUVOO ILLINOIS STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Matthew Jason Thomas, 45, Western Illinois University professor of music; succeeding Chris V. Church; wife, Ann Rawlins Thomas. Counselors — Terry Hall Marler, 61, LMM Capital operating partner and BYU–Idaho online instructor; wife, Sandra Sieback Marler. Danion Larry Doman, 53, Truman State University professor of Spanish and chair of the department of classical and modern languages; wife, Wendy Fern Waddoups Doman.

PRICE UTAH YSA STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Mark Tyler Morley, 45, attorney, investor and entrepreneur; succeeding Frank J. Peczuh; wife, Tasha Wasden Morley. Counselors — Dennis Ray Worwood, 65, retired; wife, Sherry Winn Worwood. Timothy Luekenga Frame, 48, Cache Valley Bank manager; wife, Tina Kaye Jeffs Frame.

REXBURG IDAHO MARRIED STUDENT 3RD STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Eric Elmer Barton, 61, Madison Foot & Ankle physician; succeeding Lorry J. Pitcher; wife, Terri Joyce Linn Barton. Counselors — Boyd Kimball Southwick, 51, Family First Medical Center family physician and owner; wife, Heidi Lynn Griggs Southwick. Donald Scott Noble, 58, Alpine Jewelers owner; wife, Hollie Ann Botero Noble.

SCOTCH PLAINS NEW JERSEY STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Sebastian Mercado Campusano, 39, Bloomberg LP sales executive; succeeding John P. Ure; wife, Julieta Leandra Marchant Valencia. Counselors — Brandon Mathias Robinson, 42, JP Morgan Asset Management chief operations officer of global alternatives; wife, Rebecca Beck Robinson. Carl Jeremy Nuzman, 49, Nokia Technologies department head; wife, Emily Longstroth Beal Nuzman.