New leaders called to serve in these 18 stakes around the world

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world.
Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world. Credit: Christine Rappleye

BAURU BRAZIL STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — Ivan Sena dos Santos, 36, life insurance broker and entrepreneur; succeeding Luciano Gonçalves Cordeiro; wife, Grasielli de Souza Vertiano Sena. Counselors — Anderson Thiago Pontes Stefanelli, 37, Sol a Sol director; wife, Débora Luiza Sartori Silva Stefanelli. Rafael Victor da Silva Luciano, 34, Brazilian Postal and Telegraph Co. mail carrier; wife, Fernanda Aparecida dos Santos Luciano.

BRIGHAM CITY UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Kim Rich Merritt, 57, Cytiva project manager; succeeding Aaron K. Shepherd; wife, Sharon Pearl Cote Merritt. Counselors — Michael John Thornock, 61, Northrop Grumman technical team supervisor; wife, Anita Gay Woll Thornock. Randell Mearl Capener, 48, dentist; wife, Kassi Ann Hunsaker Capener.

COCHABAMBA BOLIVIA SACABA STAKE: (Sept. 19, 2021) President — Carlos Manuel Alejandro del Carpio Leaño, 41, Autonomous Municipal Government of Cochabamba general physician; succeeding Carlos E. Velasco; wife, Kelly Vanessa de del Carpio Farfan. Counselors — Ariel Sandy Garcia Aguirre, 38, Universidad Mayor de San Simon consultant professor; wife, Karen Romina de Garcia Espinoza. Feliciano Balderrama Sejas, 46, ARQUIBAL SRL general manager; wife, Mary Miriam Balderrama Viracoche. 

CUSCO PERÚ STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Gonzalo Gabriel Suarez Barriga, 39, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Mario Garcia Uñapillco; wife, Cecillia Gissel de Suarez Cornejo. Counselors — Alvaro Roger Diaz Riquelme, 49, Laboratorio Abbott representative; wife, Sara de Diaz Andia. Americo Salazar Pezet, 50, Scotiabank sales supervisor; wife, Giovana de Salazar Gamarra.

DELTA UTAH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Brian Wade Allred, 42, Seminaries and Institutes seminary instructor; succeeding Steven W. Shamo; wife, Tiffany Monique Norby Allred. Counselors — Mark Kremkau Shipley, 55, Intermountain Power Service Corp. superintendent of operations; wife, Linda Lee Clark Shipley. Chesley Peter Jacobson, 40, Intermountain Healthcare hospital nurse administrator; wife, Mylisa Rose Chris Jacobson.

DRAPER UTAH CRESCENT VIEW STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Robert David McDermott, 51, King’s Pond Enterprises LLC principal and CEO; succeeding Ronald J Ostler; wife, DeAnna Robison McDermott. Counselors — Lewis Wayne Chappell Jr., 52, Johnson & Johnson area vice president; wife, Nancy LuZene McAllister Chappell. Steven Knight Strong, 49, Hillcrest Bank managing director and senior vice president; wife, Shannon Pearce Strong.

EIGHT MILE PLAINS AUSTRALIA STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Mark Raymond Gibson, 48, Brisbane City Council manager and principal engineer of water management, and MRG Water Consulting director and civil engineer; succeeding Asa Smibert; wife, Amy Lee Pollard Gibson. Counselors — Hemi Dean Rangi Brian Easthope, 35, John Paul College head of year; wife, Abby Faith Munro Easthope. Mark David Paul Jennings, 56, JET Excavators and Trucks semi-retired CEO; wife, Jacqueline Dawn Birks Jennings.

EVERETT WASHINGTON STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Mark Andrew Wright, 41, Tempered Networks chief financial officer; succeeding Kim A. Porterfield; wife, Shannon Allred Wright. Counselors — Jerry Robert Davis, 55, University of Washington Medical Center laboratory medicine IT manager; wife, Rebecca Lynne Blake Davis. Howard Barnum Barker, 56, Proliance Surgeons orthopedic surgeon; wife, Heidi Hollberg Barker.

FORT SMITH ARKANSAS STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — James Douglas Reed, 49, USA Truck Inc. president, CEO and board member; succeeding T. Paul Martin; wife, Kresta Jo Rowley Reed. Counselors — Alley Kelly Lowry, 54, USA Truck Inc.-Arkansas vice president of safety, orientation, training and security; wife, Carie Jean Coy Lowry. Ryan Heath Briley, 46, self-employed farmer and rancher; wife, Rachel Rebecca Ashmore Briley.

GILBERT ARIZONA SAN TAN STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Heath Courtney Snell, 42, dentist; succeeding Ronald B. Derrick; wife, Chelsea Chalon Norby Snell. Counselors — Jimmy Darin Carpenter, 58, self-employed; wife, Debra Wiehl Carpenter. Richard Martin Kempton, 54, OSG director of sales; wife, Camille Sue Larson Kempton.

HYDE PARK UTAH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Kevin Bruce Westwood, 44, Space Dynamics Lab program manager; succeeding S. Mario Durrant; wife, Sandra Argyle Westwood. Counselors — Tandy Garth Olsen, 52, Intermountain Healthcare OB/GYN physician; wife, Cheri Burton Olsen. Kurtis Neil Knudsen, 57, Nassau-Sosnick Distribution Co. wholesale distributor; wife, Laura Bird Knudsen.

MATSUDO JAPAN STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Akira Koike, 42, Forever Living Products Japan sales staff training specialist; succeeding Kimiya Yamamoto; wife, Saori Tsuda Koike. Counselors — Masahiko Shio, 46, AEON Corp. human resources planning manager; wife, Riko Gangnam Shio. Satoshi Nishihara, 43, NuSkin Japan general manager; wife, Kanako Igarashi Nishihara. 

MIDVALE UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Brady Ray Bowden, 37, Global Payments Integrated project delivery manager; succeeding Jeffrey P. Glover; wife, Katie Lynn Marshall Bowden. Counselors — Nathan Sidney Manning, 29, Global Payments Inc. director of partner development; wife, Jennifer Jensen Manning. Timothy William Blatter, 54, Utah Army National Guard chaplain and Alpine School District educator and counselor; wife, Julie Nelson Blatter. 

MURRIETA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Michael Roger Payne, 52, Anthrex senior director of trauma; succeeding Richard G. Whittier; wife, Lisa Guerrero Payne. Counselors — Robert Todd Morrison, 55, Mayans Development Inc. vice president of construction; wife, Shannon Lynn Carey Morrison. Mark Alan Reddish, 54, Hillrom account executive; wife, Amy Lynn Aste Reddish.

NAUVOO ILLINOIS STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Matthew Jason Thomas, 45, Western Illinois University professor of music; succeeding Chris V. Church; wife, Ann Rawlins Thomas. Counselors — Terry Hall Marler, 61, LMM Capital operating partner and BYU–Idaho online instructor; wife, Sandra Sieback Marler. Danion Larry Doman, 53, Truman State University professor of Spanish and chair of the department of classical and modern languages; wife, Wendy Fern Waddoups Doman.

PRICE UTAH YSA STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Mark Tyler Morley, 45, attorney, investor and entrepreneur; succeeding Frank J. Peczuh; wife, Tasha Wasden Morley. Counselors — Dennis Ray Worwood, 65, retired; wife, Sherry Winn Worwood. Timothy Luekenga Frame, 48, Cache Valley Bank manager; wife, Tina Kaye Jeffs Frame.

REXBURG IDAHO MARRIED STUDENT 3RD STAKE: (Sept. 26, 2021) President — Eric Elmer Barton, 61, Madison Foot & Ankle physician; succeeding Lorry J. Pitcher; wife, Terri Joyce Linn Barton. Counselors — Boyd Kimball Southwick, 51, Family First Medical Center family physician and owner; wife, Heidi Lynn Griggs Southwick. Donald Scott Noble, 58, Alpine Jewelers owner; wife, Hollie Ann Botero Noble.

SCOTCH PLAINS NEW JERSEY STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Sebastian Mercado Campusano, 39, Bloomberg LP sales executive; succeeding John P. Ure; wife, Julieta Leandra Marchant Valencia. Counselors — Brandon Mathias Robinson, 42, JP Morgan Asset Management chief operations officer of global alternatives; wife, Rebecca Beck Robinson. Carl Jeremy Nuzman, 49, Nokia Technologies department head; wife, Emily Longstroth Beal Nuzman.