Read about these 13 new stake presidencies called to serve in North and South America

Notices of new and reorganized stake presidencies throughout the world. Credit: Christine Rappleye

CÓRDOBA ARGENTINA WEST STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Claudio Roberto Peralta, 49, FCA Automobiles Argentina SA methodology analyst; succeeding Julio C. Villacorta Guzman; wife, Noelia Veronica Peralta. Counselors — Esteban Adrián Spitale, 31, independent cleaning supplies distributor; wife, Natalia Yamila Spitale. Ariel Omar Righi, 37, GlobalLogic senior software engineer; wife, Vanesa Soledad Righi.

FARMINGTON UTAH OAKRIDGE STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Gaylan Bret Gallacher, 55, Associated Food Stores marketing and human resources employee; succeeding W. Jeffrey Ostler; wife, Cyndee Squire Gallacher. Counselors — David Roy Francis, 58, Cimetrix by PDF Solutions director of product management; wife, Brenda Hixson Francis. Garth Read Black, 46, National Instruments regional engineering and business manager; wife, Andrea Sheffield Black.

FORTALEZA BRAZIL BOM SUCESSO STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Francisco Fábio da Silva, 42, Grupo Meia Sola logistics analyst; succeeding Jairo Vieira da Silva; wife, Vanúzia Pereira de Castro Silva. Counselors — Anézio Bezerra de Brito Filho, 47, Fortaleza City Hall civil servant; wife, Ariane Alves Ribeiro de Brito. Francisco Eliano Pinheiro Felipe, 37, D’Ávila Ar mechanic; wife, Fabiana Mendonça dos Santos Felipe.

GILBERT ARIZONA HIGHLAND EAST STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Daniel Siegmund Nabrotzky, 49, Sunstate Equipment Company vice president of finance and accounting; succeeding Brooks B. Merrill; wife, Rebecca Rich Nabrotzky. Counselors — Jeffrey Allan Tenney, 47, Telonics embedded systems engineer; wife, Susan Ranae Lott Tenney. Geoffrey Wayne White, 45, Capital Strategies Group LLC financial planner; wife, Andrea Johnson White.

ITU BRAZIL STAKE: (Sept. 12, 2021) President — Antonio Marchi Scatolini Trentini, 40, Culligan International Latin America business development director; succeeding Ruben Arias; wife, Juliana do Nascimento Trentini. Counselors — Idário Marcolino dos Santos, 52, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints treasury and accounts payable manager; wife, Marilene Alice Silva dos Santos. Marco Fernando de Mesquita Silva, 44, Centro Universitário Nossa Senhora do Patrocínio English professor, and Municipal Education Network of Itu director of municipal language centers; wife, Cassia Regina de Mesquita Silva.

LEHI UTAH YSA STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Daniel Oscar Avila, 54, Utah Department of Transportation civil engineer; succeeding Gordon N. Wilson; wife, Esther Cristina Lindheimer Avila. Counselors — Randy Kirk Russon, 60, A-Core Concrete Pouring division manager; wife, Tami Darlene McKenzie Russon. Jay Phillip Christofferson, 65, Brigham Young University professor; wife, Maxine Kay Baxter Christofferson.

MANAUS BRAZIL MINDU STAKE: (Aug. 22, 2021) President — Leomar Arévalo Filho Moreira, 36, LG Electronics do Brazil senior analyst; succeeding Luiz A. Carvalho; wife, Raimara de Carvalho Moreira. Counselors — Marcos Samuel Farias Sarmando, 50, S.O.S. Guincho heavy winch driver; wife, Ivone Nascimento Sarmando. Vanilson da Conceição Marinho, 35, Midea Carrier oxygas and brass welder; wife, Adriana Ramos Marinho.

POCATELLO IDAHO NORTH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Joel Daniel Phillips, 41, Sanctuary Wealth Management LLC; succeeding David K. Penrod; wife, Heidi Le Ozburn Phillips. Counselors — Jeffrey Allen Johnson, 61, Deseret Book bookstore supervisor; wife, Cheri T Anderson Johnson. Joel Morris Benson, 48, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation director of information; wife, Kimberly Jo Jensen Benson.

PROVO UTAH YSA 20TH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Mel Shannon Huffaker, 59, Little Giant Ladders senior vice president; succeeding Jason J. Taufer; wife, Drusilla Annette Jewell Huffaker. Counselors — Benjamin Kalaniula Gould Jr., 57, self-employed; wife, Michelle Rene Clawson Gould. Edward B Larsen, 58, Caldera Engineering customer support manager; wife, Marian Elizabeth Rudolph Larsen.

RICHLAND WASHINGTON STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Jeffrey Martin Kreutz, 52, Tamaki Law shareholder; succeeding Don E. Powell; wife, Rebecca Lynn Slater Kreutz. Counselors — Benjamin Thomas Archibald, 43, Stryker sales representative; wife, Jodi Jeppson Archibald. Jason Chad Mitchell, 49, Summit Law Group PLLC attorney and Richland High School head boys lacrosse coach; wife, Bonnie Elizabeth Stanfield Mitchell.

SARATOGA SPRINGS UTAH ISRAEL CANYON STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Jason Shannon Lopaka Walker, 45, Brigham Young University adjunct professor and Lehi City Corporation city administrator; succeeding Timothy D. Willden; wife, Mika Michelle Turner Walker. Counselors — Michael Sherwood Eagar, 52, Bach Homes project manager; wife, Christine Ann Russell Eagar. Jason Thomas Cowden, 42, Cowden Family Dental general dentist; wife, Kathryn Coles Cowden.

TAYLORSVILLE UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Jeffrey Thomas Kendall, 47, Fidelity Investments financial representative and Seminaries and Institutes seminary teacher; succeeding Curtis A. Ivins; wife, Cirrine Johnson Kendall. Counselors — Donald Paul Williams, 57, Unlimited Designs president; wife, Caroly Van Ry Williams. Kevin David Beck, 50, self-employed business owner; wife, Rebecca Anne Sollis Beck.

VERNAL UTAH MAESER STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Jeffrey A Martinsen, 49, Jeff Martinsen Contracting Inc. president; succeeding Gary L. McClellan; wife, Shelly Rae Nielsen Martinsen. Counselors — Kirk J Woodward, 53, physician; wife, Sherilee Miller Woodward. Austin Glade Anderson, 37, self-employed business owner; wife, Chelsy Ann Smuin Anderson.