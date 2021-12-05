Learn about these 8 new stake presidents recently called to serve

BRASÍLIA BRAZIL ALVORADA STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Raimundo Nonato Rodrigues Vasconcelos, 45, Ceasa DF analyst; succeeding Tomé Farias Siqueira Leitão; wife, Marcia Regina de Souza Vasconcelos. Counselors — Luis Ricardo Souza de Oliveira, 34, businessperson; wife, Daniela Felix de Moura Oliveira. Lehi Sena dos Santos, 38, Department of the Education of the Federal District professor; wife, Célia Regina Reis dos Santos.

CYPRESS TEXAS STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Chad Helaman Call, 41, Intermarine chief financial officer; succeeding David R. Lauck; wife, Sydney Louise Haynie Call. Counselors — Dean Hyrum Lefler, 58, Caldwell Bourdreaux Lefler PLLC partner and attorney; wife, Suzanne Hall Lefler. David Hicken Garlick, 53, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Annette Blake Garlick.

DALOA COTE D’IVOIRE STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Koffi Philippe Kouame, 39, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; succeeding Cyr M. Diaye; wife, Adjoua Nathalie Amani. Counselors — Sorolou Herve Toh, 41, Lafarge Holcim Cote d’Ivoire distribution network coordinator; wife, Mabelle Flora Gouagui Toh. Affoué Alex Ahoua, 28, Pro Performances + sales manager; wife, Grace Marie-Laure Ahoua.

GOA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Ruel Royo Monter, 39, Atlantic Bakery sales crew and assistant baker; succeeding Salvador F. Relloso; wife, Lanie Cañeta Palmis Monter. Counselors — Noel Coralde Ramos, 37, self-employed; wife, Rosemarie Hernandez Pajarin Ramos. Christopher Pante Roa, 28, DepEd Camarines Sur teacher; wife, Vina Parola Samonte Roa.

LAYTON UTAH YSA STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Lee Leonard Donaldson, 69, Missionary Department area mission specialist; succeeding Robert R. Jensen; wife, Margaret Lisa Ralphs Donaldson. Counselors — Brian Lee Tarbet, 72, Office of the Utah Attorney General chief civil deputy and Utah National Guard retired U.S. Army major general; wife, Mary Louise Stewart Tarbet. Joseph Vinson Knight, 58, Business Literacy Institute president and CEO; wife, Donielle Joy Robinson Knight.

MACARTHUR AUSTRALIA STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Lawrence Sasulu, 38, Department of Communities and Justice manager; succeeding Morgan D. Jones; wife, Elaine Tausili Kome Sasulu. Counselors — Andrew Charles Croft, 46, Integlobal Associates director and Peak Management and Consulting education and quality manager; wife, Valentina Mirosnicenko Croft. Fabian Rodrigo Quezada, 40, Commonwealth Bank of Australia learning strategy consultant; wife, Meripa Ruby Burgess Quezada.

SPRINGFIELD OREGON STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Jeffrey James Fuller, 43, Springfield Public Schools middle school principal; succeeding Kyle D. Ennis; wife, Kristine Muelleck Fuller. Counselors — Gary Quin Blair, 66, Blair Family and Sports Chiropractic Group owner and president; wife, Lu Anne Kirkman Blair. Carl Duane Ogan, 51, Innova NW director of business and operations; wife, Brenda Michelle Taylor Ogan.

TEGUCIGALPA HONDURAS VILLA OLÍMPICA STAKE: (Aug. 15, 2021) President — Miguel Fernando Aragon Zelaya, 36, Excel Automotive commercial executive; succeeding Guillermo Escoto Rodriguez; wife, Alba Alejandra Godoy de Aragon. Counselors — Faustino Caceres Jimenez, 35, DROMEINTER national marketing manager; wife, Litza Jocabed Rios Licona. Jonathan Giron Solano, 41, Red Promocional test analyst; wife, Sara Yaneth Perez de Giron.