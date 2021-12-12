CIUDAD JUÁREZ MEXICO EAST STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Josias Delgado Muñoz, 46, business owner; succeeding Laurencio Cortés Virgen; wife, Ivonne Liliana de Delgado Alcade. Counselors — Gustavo Bautista Gonzalez, 50, dentist; wife, Rosa Araceli de Bautista Guzman. Miguel Romero Valadez, 24, Dermastetic JP salesperson; wife, Ciara Felicia Lopez Jimenez.

MÉXICO CITY VILLA DE LAS FLORES STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Anwar Yassir Davila Cano, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints accountant; succeeding Daniel Ventura Martinez; wife, Ameyally Ortiz Ochoa. Counselors — Ricardo Martinez Gutierrez, 40, business owner and general manager; wife, Sandra Garcia Vargas. Eduardo Dominguez Miranda, 59, retired; wife, Maria Elena de Dominguez Mascorro.

MONTERREY MÉXICO ANDALUCÍA STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Hector Arroyo Espinosa, 46, business owner; succeeding Esau Lara Montañez; wife, Norma Alicia de Arroyo Avila. Counselors — Miguel Angel Illescas Velázquez, 44, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints section manager of temple field operations in Latin America; wife, Susana Haydee de Illescas Tenorio. Rafael Delgado Izquierdo, 49, employee; wife, Maria de Jesus de Delgado Gonzalez.

NATAL BRAZIL PONTA NEGRA STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Damião Silva de Oliveira, 58, self-employed real estate consultant; succeeding Francisco Roberto da Silva Lima; wife, Rozane Guazina de Oliveira. Counselors — Odirlei Silva Jesus, 43, Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte professor; wife, Luciana Maria de Souza Jesus. Drailton Monteiro da Silva, 45, Drailton Hardware Commercial Representation entrepreneur; wife, Maristela Arnaud de Sousa Monteiro da Silva.

PORTO PORTUGAL NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Ricardo Jorge Fraga da Costa Lima, 49, Seminaries and Institutes senior administrative assistant; succeeding Armando J. Neiva; wife, Elisabete Azevedo Ferreira da Costa Lima. Counselors — Marcos de Oliveira Lopes, 41, GreenKub maintenance and installation employee; wife, Fernanda Oliveira Venditti Lopes. João Pedro Sousa Pinto Rego Martins, 35, Farfetch IT HCM consultant; wife, Symonée Mari Sobral Hinckley Martins.

SAN SALVADOR EL SALVADOR LAYCO STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Manuel Enrique Merlos Valladares, 41, Civil Aviation Authority administrative deputy director; succeeding Rene Zelada Montenegro; wife, Steffy Paola Bustillo Merlos. Counselors — Ricardo Jose Montepeque Marinero, 39, Miscellaneous Maintenance administrator; wife, Brenda Krystel Sanchez de Montepeque. Roberto Antonio Calles Flores, 32, FUDEM branch manager; wife, Patricia Guadalupe Cañas de Calles.

SMITHFIELD UTAH SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Todd Everett Jensen, 43, Seminaries and Institutes seminary principal; succeeding David K. Price; Jennalyn Parry Jensen. Counselors — Peter Christopher Krusi, 54, Lee’s Marketplace store director; wife, Angela Nielson Krusi. Matthew Keith Redd, 56, Sign Pro owner and operator; wife, Julie Kristine Hathhorn Redd.

ST LOUIS MISSOURI STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Brandon Richard Bezzant, 51, Harbour Group Industries managing director; succeeding J. Stuart Bunderson; wife, Andrea Larabee Bezzant. Counselors — Michael Paul Fuller, 55, BJC Medical Group physician; wife, Gina Bunnell Fuller. Tyler Ferrell Cluff, 50, Cluff Solutions owner; wife, Floris Anne Olsen Cluff.

SUVA FIJI NORTH STAKE: (May 16, 2021) President — Viliame Sokotiviti Levaci, 41, Fiji Church College teacher and head of department; succeeding Sakiusa M. Maiwiriwiri; wife, Melissa Eliza Jean Koster Levaci. Counselors — Lote Qima Vuniduvu, 40, technical support representative; wife, Alena Adimatai Delai Vuniduvu. Savenaca Kadavikece Batisaresare, 51, Seminaries and Institutes teacher; wife, Akanisi Wati Biutanaseva Batisaresare.

Panapasa Pupa Tilley was called as first counselor in this stake presidency, but died before he could be set apart. On Oct. 31, the second counselor, Lote Qima Vuniduvu, was called as first counselor and a new second counselor was called.