APIA SAMOA WEST STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Afatia Silaga, 46, Alfranzo Construction manager and Tank Guy Samoa director; succeeding Simon Vaoifi; wife, Lei Amanda Craig Silaga. Counselors — Palauni-Frank Emanuel Su’a, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assistant facility manager; wife, Iaeli Paletaoga Su’a. Epafara Elisaia Jr., 43, postal officer; wife, Marillyn Brown Elisaia.

ARAPIRACA BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Marcos André Tenório de Holanda, 42, Palmeira dos Índios City Hall public employee; succeeding Jailson Rafael de Oliveira; wife, Jobiléia Freitas de Holanda. Counselors — João Paulo Souza Lima, 32, Olisant Engenharia e Extintores civil firefighter; wife, Eliede Queiroz de Lima. Paulo José dos Santos Silva, 41, State Department of Health state civil servant; wife, Gilvânia de Oliveira Santos.

ARRAIJÁN PANAMÁ STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Miguel Murillo Carrasco, 44, Naturgy Panamá electrical engineer; succeeding Elien E. Gutierrez Sanjur; wife, Laura Yaneth Murillo Pineda Gomez. Counselors — Dimas Alberto de Gracia Batista, 36, Sagicor Insurance Company new business supervisor and risk underwriter; wife, Celideth Edith Aguilar Alonzo de Gracia. Luis Alberto Vallarino Diaz, 35, Panama’s Ministry of Education English teacher and independent public authorized translator English-Spanish-

English; wife, Tatiana Shermaline de Vallarino Meneses.

DOTHAN ALABAMA STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Marcus Allen Gengler, 51, U.S. Army Fort Rucker, Alabama, director of aviation enablers; succeeding Mark C. Salmon; wife, Dixie Jean James Gengler. Counselors — Daniel Gregory Sims, 67, retired; wife, Pamela Kay McGill Sims. Jason Edward Phipps, 43, Phipps Cabinets Inc. vice president; wife, Maria Virginia Stinson Phipps.

LAKEWOOD WASHINGTON STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — David Mark K Danielson, 51, Department of Defense radiologist; succeeding Bryant G. Marchant; wife, Collette Williams Danielson. Counselors — Mark James Towery, 53, Army civilian; wife, Michelle Bowler Towery. Johnson Wen-Tai Chang, 51, Department of Defense Army supervisory psychologist; wife, Alisha Pixton Chang.

PRAIA CAPE VERDE STAKE: (June 6, 2021) President — Leonel Lopes Faria da Cruz, 36, Higi Control LDA managing partner; succeeding Rosiveltt de Pina Teixeira; wife, Maria Amélia Gomes Barros Andrade Cruz. Counselors — Helder da Veiga Fernandes, 33, HF Multiservices entrepreneur and manager; wife, Elisangela Andrade Alves Fernandes. Valdir Lopes Fernandes Sanches, 41, public relations assistant; wife, Solangela Patricia Semedo Fernandes Sanches.

PUERTO PRINCESA PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Aug. 1, 2021) President — Diosdado Valdez Baniago, 64, retired; succeeding Larry A. Caduada; wife, Luz Delos Santos Valdez Baniago. Counselors — Juan Serrano Cauilan Jr., 45, self-employed; wife, Rowena Magtanong Dingles Cauilan. Roy Alfaro Magbanua, 48, local government unit Barangay councilor; wife, Rochelle Maglunob Dalisay Magbanua.

QUETZALTENANGO GUATEMALA STAKE: — (Aug. 29, 2021) President — Daniel Alejandro Ramos Ruiz, 40, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Welfare and Self-Reliance area manager; succeeding Rodolfo Garcia; wife, Wallenda Eunice Mazariegos Herrera de Ramos. Counselors — Williams Francisco Perez Gonzalez, 44, Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple secretary; wife, Lariza Del Milagro Recinos Enriquez de Perez. Dionicio Francisco Garcia Ajpacaja, 44, business owner; wife, Marta Heidy Marisol Castro Tezo.

SAN DIEGO CALIFORNIA SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Adam Andrew Dunford, 57, Rivulis Irrigation product support and pricing manager; succeeding Craig R. Dixon; wife, Susan Marie Snyder Dunford. Counselors — Laurence Lee Burton, 67, Temarry Recycling CEO; wife, Jennie Elizabeth Brady Burton. John Jacob Parise, 48, Rain Bird Corporation plant manager; wife, Jessie Gaye Beresnak Parise.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL IPIRANGA STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Luciano Sangail Cascardi, 35, MapleBear administrator and entrepreneur; succeeding Milton Nigri; wife, Talita Botella Cascardi. Counselors — Alessandro Dintof, 50, Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo material administration secretary; wife, Tatiana Christina dos Reis Dintof. Levy Alberto Pessoa, 31, Agência Tagawa director; wife, Loraine Schechtel Pessoa.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL PARQUE BRISTOL STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Alcidinei de Sousa Silva, 33, Marquistech systems quality engineer; succeeding Ronaldo Môzart Mendes; wife, Pamela Pereira Rocha Silva. Counselors — Carlos Henrique Leite Perine, 45, Goizper/Thomas Técnica engineer; wife, Vânia Barcelos de Moura Perine. Dárcio da Silva Santos, 39, Court of Justice of the State of São Paulo assessor and legal assistant; wife, Danielle Nascimento dos Santos.

ST LOUIS MISSOURI SOUTH STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Gerald Evan Pedersen, 51, Bristol Meyers Squibb hematology consultant; succeeding Scott C. Pulley; wife, Mary Romine Pedersen. Counselors — Jason Thomas Rich, 45, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis physician; wife, September Ann Dennis Rich. Gary LeRoy Filmore, 69, retired; wife, Thomasene Brown Filmore.

REXBURG IDAHO CENTER STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Francis Joseph Hadry Jr., 58, Main Street Diamonds sales manager; succeeding Kyle J. Rawson; wife, Wendy Joy Bowman Hadry. Counselors — Kenneth Lynn Jackson, 54, BYU–Idaho financial aid director; wife, Christine Stembridge Jackson. David Raymond Peck, 49, BYU–Idaho college dean; wife, Catherine Noelle Pendleton Peck.

THE DALLES OREGON STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Jason Richard Corey, 56, City of The Dalles municipal court judge and Dick, Dick & Corey LLP attorney; succeeding Lynn A. Bischoff; wife, Kristal Ann Vaterlaus Corey. Counselors — Brian Wayne Albiston, 46, Hood Technology Corp. engineer; wife, Alexa Kaye Albiston. Brett Ethan Call, 49, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers operations project manager; wife, Sherry Ann Stevens Call.