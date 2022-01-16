ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE YOPOUGON ATTIE STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Anderson Mongneni, 48, CTP Abidjan surveyor; succeeding Pauwa T. Traoré; wife, Tia Irene Koue Mongneni. Counselors — Gildas Igor Madou Lokpo, 39, African Development Bank team assistant and United Nations Mission in Liberia senior administrative supervisor; wife, Debora Théa Lokpo. N’guessan Fabrice Roland Aka, 39, Akademy & Services CEO; wife, Meliane Ginette Elodie Agnero Aka.

ACAPULCO MÉXICO COSTA AZUL STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Cesar Jared Melchor Nuñez, 33, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-

day Saints administrative assistant; succeeding Rene Lagunas Mayo; wife, Ivonne Elizabeth Quiroz Hernandez. Counselors — Jose Pablo Huerta Raya, 44, freelance accountant; wife, Thamara Beatriz de Huerta Martinez. Miguel Angel Garcia Barrera, 43, Teleperformance bilingual customer service agent and Yamaha maestro; wife, Martha Selene Suazo Balanzar.

ATLIXCO MÉXICO STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Moises Hernandez Contreras, 37, Leonali S. de R.L. de C.V. project coordinator; succeeding José A. Hidalgo; wife, Gabriela Alvarez Salazar. Counselors — Antonio Pérez Sánchez, 48, South Puebla Distributor SA De CV maintenance employee; wife, Patricia de Perez Ojeda. Jaime Alfonso Lopez Villalobos, 27, self-employed; wife, Yoseline Alejandra Lopez Amador.

BLOEMFONTEIN SOUTH AFRICA STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Ngwako Jonas Moroole, 52, Free State Provincial Government manager; succeeding Newton T. Nyatshoba; wife, Joyce Thato Lethiba Moroole. Counselors — Johnannes Maleke Maretele, 47, Mangaung Metro Municipalilty senior customer care officer; wife, Matshidiso Monica Mphana Maretele. Olehile Abram Mmusi, 56, SAPS police official; wife, Tsoakae Maria Nakeli Mmusi.

CHAMPAIGN ILLINOIS STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Michael Kay Bednar, 43, University of Illinois business professor; succeeding Jeffrey R. Stowell; wife, Charlotte Hintze Bednar. Counselors — William Thomas Fulton, 51, Terminix Services Inc. president and owner; wife, Emily Carol Parker Fulton. Jessen Law Hobson, 47, University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign professor; wife, Linda Ruth Huband Hobson.

HAMILTON NEW ZEALAND GLENVIEW STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Marouna Graham Colin James, 42, The Ministry of Social Development communications adviser; succeeding Thomas Sutcliffe; wife, Amy Elliott Pearse James. Counselors — Derald Robert Jones, 67, Westland Construction foreman; wife, Tui Airini Newman Jones. Alonzo Iharaira Mason, 44, Te Puni Kokiri — The Ministry of Māori Development senior adviser; wife, Jodie Ngahuia Smith Mason.

LA PLATA ARGENTINA STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Dervis Alberto Atencio Vargas, 32, HSBC Seguro de Vida S.A. financial adviser; succeeding Rolf W. Salvioli; wife, Magdalena Laura Atencio Krasnoselsky. Counselors — Leonardo Miguel Gonzalez, 51, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints SPD regional sourcing specialist; wife, Liliana Mabel Gonzalez. Marcelo Jesus Richard, 62, retired; wife, Elisa Beatriz Richard.

LAS VEGAS NEVADA SUNRISE STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Erick Delfino Villatoro Agustin, 41, Allstate — The Villatoro Family Agency owner; succeeding Gary M. Winder; wife, Nadia Judith Villalpando Villatoro. Counselors — Bryce Kent Gines, 60, Simple Cremation manager; wife, Kristi Diane Jaynes Gines. David Samuel Davis, 60, optometrist; wife, Karen Christine Keeley Davis.

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA BRAESIDE STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — David Jonathan King, 51, Spark Connect enterprise solutions manager; succeeding Craig Tennant; wife, Rachael Leigh Tang King. Counselors — Nicholas Kimberley, 61, Associated British Food human resources director; wife, Tracy Ann Amos Kimberley. Mathew Rua Hema, 51, Partners Wealth Group head of IT; wife, Cynthia Louise Sey Hema.

MONTERREY MÉXICO VALLE VERDE STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Luis Fernando Malacara Santana, 45, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints regional facilities manager; succeeding Jaime E. Castillo Rivera; wife, Saraiah Yesica de Malacara Guzman. Counselors — David Eduardo Gallardo Fernandez, 41, Schneider-

Electric implementation lead; wife, Norma Idalia Garza Arguelles. Miguel Angel Trejo Zaleta, 43, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple recorder; wife, Brenda Tenorio Santoyo.

SALTILLO MÉXICO REPÚBILCA STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Limhi Hernandez Zamora, 34, General Motors business planner; succeeding Raul Marines Gomez; wife, Nidia Gabriela Morales de Hernandez. Counselors — Heriberto Blanco Ramirez, 48, HC Hospital PC & Laptop director; wife, Maria de Rosario de Blanco Velazquez. Hector Manuel Perales Treviño, 43, Mando Corporation México senior project engineer; wife, Melissa de Perales Ramos.

SAN LORENZO PARAGUAY STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Eliseo Benicio González Ayestarán, 35, SACI Parts Center employee; succeeding Juan A. Lopez Colman; wife, Silvina Esther Giménez de González. Counselors — Luis Carlos Rios Benites, 32, Paraguayan Air Force air maintenance group; wife, Lilian Beatriz Prieto de Rios. Juan Carmelo Lugo Acosta, 47, independent salesman; wife, Analia del Carmen Amarillla de Lugo.

TREINTA Y TRES URUGUAY STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — German Alberto Beltran, 35, small business owner; succeeding Marcos G. Dutra Rocha; wife, Camila Tarán Miraballes. Counselors — Jose Gabriel Diogo Gorbea, 41, Feral S.A. traveling salesperson; wife, Lorena Gramatica Silvera. Elias Natanael Goycoechea Jackson, 35, employee; wife, Barbara Karen Ferreira Araujo.