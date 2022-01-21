The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Blanca E. Aguirre and Gaspar Aguirre Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gaspar Aguirre, 52, and Blanca E. Aguirre, three children, Civilizaciones Ward, México City Culturas Stake: México Ciudad Juárez Mission, succeeding President Robert C. Henke and Sister Mary Ann Henke. Brother Aguirre is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men president, stake public affairs director, high councilor, bishop, Primary teacher, elders quorum president and missionary in the México México City South Mission. He was born in México City, México, to Gaspar Aguirre Tovar and Maria Amparo Meneses Durán.

Sister Aguirre is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women president, Primary teacher, Gospel Principles teacher, and ward temple and family history consultant. She was born in México City, México, to Jose Luis Alcauter Cruz and Blanca Estela Bustamante Cárdenas.

Denny Barney and Nichole Barney Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Denny Barney, 52, and Nichole Barney, four children, Constellation Ward, Gilbert Arizona Highland West Stake: Iowa Iowa City Mission, succeeding President Dale A. Sturm and Sister Valerie Sturm. Brother Barney is a region public affairs director and former bishop and missionary in the Japan Tokyo Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Talmage Dennis Barney and Ann Barney.

Sister Barney is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former ward Young Women president and temple preparation instructor. She was born in Englewood, Colorado, to Les Smith and Elaine Smith.

Lynn W. Burnham and Jenny Robinson Burnham Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lynn W. Burnham, 63, and Jenny Robinson Burnham, seven children, Westwood Ward, Mesa Arizona Maricopa Stake: México México City Northwest Mission, succeeding President Christopher L. Thomas and Sister Sheryn L. Thomas. Brother Burnham is a Primary teacher and activity leader and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Italy Padova Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Stanford Alma Burnham and Golda Lucille Rogers Burnham.

Sister Burnham is a Primary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Relief Society teacher and ward missionary. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to J Ronald Robinson and Ella Mae Richardson Thomas.

David S. Chipman and Lisa B. Chipman Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David S. Chipman, 57, and Lisa B. Chipman, three children, Highlands Ranch Ward, Highlands Ranch Colorado Stake: Perú Arequipa Mission, succeeding President Richard M. Marsh and Sister Laurie N. Marsh. Brother Chipman is a mission presidency counselor and former bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He was born in Los Angeles, California, to Robert Davis Chipman and Victoria Louise Chipman.

Sister Chipman is a former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women camp director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Tooele, Utah, to John Lloyd Burgoyne and Regina Heaton Burgoyne.

Linda Duffin and Daniel O. Duffin Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel O. Duffin, 57, and Linda Duffin, three children, Crescent 30th Ward, Draper Utah Crescent View Stake: Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission, succeeding President Leopoldo Zuñiga and Sister Gabriela Zuñiga. Brother Duffin is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Thomas Alma Duffin and Janice Duffin.

Sister Duffin is a temple volunteer and ward Relief Society president and former ward Young Women president, Young Women adviser, ward Primary chorister and missionary in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission. Sister Duffin was born in Salt Lake City to John Marvell Hutchinson Jr. and Fawn Susan Hutchinson.

Kenneth P. Elbert and Mary Elbert Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kenneth P. Elbert, 59, and Mary Elbert, five children, Greenway Ward, Paradise Valley Arizona Stake: Florida Jacksonville Mission, succeeding President James F. Wood and Sister Christine G. Wood. Brother Elbert is a former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, ward Young Men president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Italy Milan Mission. He was born in Fairbanks, Alaska, to Don Elbert and Elaine Elbert.

Sister Elbert is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and institute teacher and former stake seminary supervisor, stake music chairman, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary, Gospel Doctrine teacher, seminary teacher, Primary activity leader, ward music chairman and choir director. She was born in Hillsboro, Oregon, to William Howard Griffin and Roma Reese Hickenlooper.

Brian J. Hansbrow and Jaclyn Hansbrow Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brian J. Hansbrow, 48, and Jaclyn Hansbrow, seven children, Maple Meadows 2nd Ward, Spanish Fork Utah Canyon Ridge Stake: Arizona Gilbert Mission, succeeding President Gordon K. Wright and Sister Lynette A. Wright. Brother Hansbrow is a stake presidency counselor and former institute teacher, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the México Torreon Mission. He was born in Concord, California, to Howard Hansbrow and Patti Anne Hansbrow.

Sister Hansbrow is a former ward Relief Society compassionate service leader, ward Primary presidency counselor and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to Parley Jack Feller and Margo Kay Miller Feller.

Paul E. Higueros and Lisbett López de Higueros Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul E. Higueros, 52, and Lisbett López de Higueros, three children, Arrazola ward, Guatemala City Don Justo stake: Perú Huancayo Mission, succeeding President Carlos R. Cabrera Rondón and Sister Liliam M. Cabrera. Brother Higueros is a temple volunteer and elders quorum presidency counselor and former area family history consultant, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, Sunday School teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Quetzaltenango Mission. He was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Hector Alfredo Higueros Cajas and Adilia Leonor Morales Orellana.

Sister López de Higueros is a family history missionary, temple volunteer and ward Young Women president and former stake Primary president, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women presidency counselor and missionary in the Guatemala North Mission. She was born in Guatemala City, Guatemala, to Mario Antonio López Paniagua and Frida Adriana Yalibat de López.

David L. Hunt and Amy F. Hunt Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David L. Hunt, 54, and Amy F. Hunt, six children, Highland 35th Ward, Highland Utah West Stake: Brazil São Paulo West Mission, succeeding President E. Brett Horsley and Sister Amy Horsley. Brother Hunt is a Young Men adviser and former mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. He was born in Chula Vista, California, to Marshall Wayne Hunt and Christine Hunt.

Sister Hunt is a ward Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake Relief Society president, stake Primary president, stake choir director, ward Young Women president and seminary teacher. Sister Hunt was born in Chicago, Illinois, to John Kay Frischknecht and Susan Frischknecht.

Jamie Joy John and Jarom L. John Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jarom L. John, 43, and Jamie Joy John, seven children, Twin Falls 15th Ward, Twin Falls Idaho East Stake: Texas Fort Worth Mission, succeeding President Jeffery G. Chapman and Sister Kristi Ann Chapman. Brother John is a priests quorum adviser and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, Scoutmaster, Primary teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Spain Málaga Mission. He was born in Cascade, Idaho, to Gary Lavern John and Marla Kayleen Stevens John.

Sister John is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Primary president, Young Women adviser, Relief Society teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward family history consultant, ward Relief Society compassionate service leader and Relief Society meeting committee member. She was born in Payson, Utah, to Kim Clark Nielsen and Pamela Joy Nielsen.

Norman L. Merritt and Armenay Merritt Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Norman L. Merritt, 61, and Armenay Merritt, three children, Cedar Lake Ward, Morristown New Jersey Stake: California San Diego Mission, succeeding President Ricardo P. Giménez and Sister Catherine Giménez. Brother Merritt is a high councilor and temple sealer and former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Norman L. Merritt Sr. and Norma Merritt.

Sister Merritt is a stake Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, choir director, temple and family history consultant, and seminary teacher. She was born in Salt Lake City to Moses Khoren Ouzounian and Meada Faye Ouzounian.

David E. Mouhsen and Silvina E. Goyeneche de Mouhsen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David E. Mouhsen, 50, and Silvina E. Goyeneche de Mouhsen, three children, Parque Barón Ward, Buenos Aires Argentina Banfield Stake: Chile Santiago West Mission, succeeding President Jason J. Mitchell and Sister Cari Mitchell. Brother Mouhsen is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Guillermo Ernesto Mouhsen and Beatriz Felisa Campi de Mouhsen.

Sister Mouhsen is a ward Relief Society president and former stake Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and missionary in the Argentina Mendoza Mission. She was born in General Belgrano, Argentina, to Alfredo René Goyeneche and Alicia Marina Roca.

Jennie Pinnock and Marcus Pinnock Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Marcus Pinnock, 59, and Jennie Pinnock, four children, Cottonwood 2nd Ward, Salt Lake Big Cottonwood Stake: California San Bernardino Mission, succeeding President Marshall A. McKinnon and Sister Jill A. McKinnon. Brother Pinnock is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, ward clerk, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the England Manchester Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to Hugh Wallace Pinnock and Anne Hawkins Pinnock.

Sister Pinnock is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Primary music leader and Cub Scout leader. She was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Robert Joseph Stack and Darlea Amy Warren Stack.

Gary M. Riding and Melissa W. Riding Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gary M. Riding, 57, and Melissa W. Riding, seven children, Highland Village Ward, Lewisville Texas Stake: Indiana Indianapolis Mission, succeeding President J. Drew Page and Sister Linda Anderson Page. Brother Riding is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the New York New York Mission. He was born in Berkeley, California, to John C. Riding and Naomi Meservy Riding.

Sister Riding is a stake JustServe specialist and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Primary music leader and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to C. Basil Williams Jr. and Stephanie Rich Williams.

Scott Sykes and Jenny Sykes Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Scott Sykes, 56, and Jenny Sykes, five children, Burch Creek 4th Ward, Ogden Utah Burch Creek Stake: Angola Luanda Mission, succeeding President Luis A. Pinto and Sister Ruth Pinto. Brother Sykes is a Sunday School teacher and former Young Single Adult stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Brazil São Paulo South Mission. He was born in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to Dwane Jay Sykes and Patricia Sykes.

Sister Sykes is a Sunday School teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women camp director, Cub Scout leader, Gospel Doctrine teacher and Primary music leader. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Aarl R. Hunter and Vera Ann Sears Hunter.

C. Tum Vongsawad and Jamie L. Vongsawad Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

C. Tum Vongsawad, 63, and Jamie L. Vongsawad, three children, Vista 8th Ward, Vista California Stake: Australia Brisbane Mission, succeeding President J. Kevin Ence and Sister Debbie Ence. Brother Vongsawad is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Public Affairs director, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher, ward mission leader and missionary in the Fiji Suva Mission. He was born in Bangkok, Thailand to Chitta Vongsawad and Nuansri Vongsawad.

Sister Vongsawad is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former patriarch scribe, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Relief Society compassionate service leader, Young Women adviser and Primary teacher. She was born in Orange, California, to James Edwin Janeway and Barbara Louise Janeway.