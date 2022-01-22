New stakes

A new stake has been created from the Cococodji Benin District and Cotonou Benin Stake. The Cococodji Benin Stake, which consists of the Gbegame and Hilacondji branches and the Agla, Aibatin, Cococodji, Cocotomey, Fidjrosse and Hevie wards, was created by Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy, and Elder D. Martin Goury, an Area Seventy.

COCOCODJI BENIN STAKE: (June 20, 2021) President — Lionel Joseito Missigbeto, 40, Seminaries and Institutes coordinator; wife, Megnissoun Diane Hounton. Counselors — Ecué-Mathé Robert Mensah, 32, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints student teacher and assistant administrator; wife, Edo Sefako Julie Danikey. Fagla Delphin Hounsounou, 36, secondary school teacher; wife, Fidele Ayina.

A new stake has been created from the Dayton Ohio East and Dayton Ohio stakes. The Dayton Ohio North Stake, which consists of the Greenville and St Marys branches and the Bellefontaine, Huber Heights, Lima, Piqua, Springfield and Tipp City wards, was created by Elder Sean Douglas, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Kevin W. Birch, an Area Seventy.

DAYTON OHIO NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Jeremy Michael Lutz, 49, Wright State University adjunct professor; wife, Michele Delia Woodward Lutz. Counselors — Daniel Timmins Smith, 54, Emerson vice president of product planning; wife, Valerie Ward Smith. Michael Keith Cotrell, 48, University of Saint Francis nurse anesthesia assistant program director; wife, Heather Ann Pempin Cotrell.

A new stake has been created from the Likasi Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake. The Kikula Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake, which consists of the Fungurume and Kambove branches and the Dipeta, Kakanda, Kakontwe 1st, Kakontwe 2nd, Kelangile, Kikula 1st and Kikula 2nd wards, was created by Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Pungwe S. Kongolo, an Area Seventy.

KIKULA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (July 4, 2021) President — Bunda Franck Ilunga, 35, SMCO team leader chemist; wife, Justine Bunda Kutemba. Counselors — Bin Patauli Joseph Patauli, 49, RAS Liberal employee; wife, Wa Ntambwe Mika Malongo. Makwala Eric Ngwewa, 36, employee; wife, Mbuya Joris Ngoie.

A new stake has been created from the Kossoh Town Sierra Leone District. The Kossoh Town Sierra Leone Stake, which consists of the Forut, Grafton, Ibo Town, Jui, Kossoh, Lumpa and Waterloo wards, was created by Elder Larry S. Kacher, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Samuel Annan-Simons, an Area Seventy.

KOSSOH TOWN SIERRA LEONE STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Abibu Saidu Charles, 47, Seminaries and Institutes region director; wife, Aminata Martha Charles. Counselors — Alie Kargbo, 37, self-employed; wife, Christiana Bintu Adams Kargbo. Simeon Pessima, 41, Grace Pre & Primary School teacher; wife, Marian Mcdonald Pessima.

A new stake has been created from the Rexburg Idaho Center, Rexburg Idaho Henry’s Fork and Rexburg Idaho stakes. The Rexburg Idaho West Stake, which consists of the Burton 2nd, Burton 4th, Hibbard 1st, Oakbrook, Rexburg 13th, Summerfield 1st, Summerfield 2nd and Willowbrook wards, was created by Elder José A. Teixeira, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Fernando R. Castro, an Area Seventy.

REXBURG IDAHO WEST STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Kyle Jefferson Rawson, 34, Darci Media founder and Syphon LLC founder; wife, Nicolette Webster Rawson. Counselors — Daniel Murrie Moldenhauer, 44, Moldenhauer Inc. chief operating officer; wife, Teresa Mae Berning Moldenhauer. Kendall D Peck, 54, BYU–Idaho online vice president; wife, Kari Lyn Sears Peck.

A new stake has been created from the Sipocot Philippines District. The Sipocot Philippines Stake, which consists of the Del Gallego and Ragay branches and the Libmanan, Lubigan, Pamplona, Pasacao and Sipocot wards, was created by Elder Yoon Hwan Choi, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Jose G. Manarin, an Area Seventy.

SIPOCOT PHILIPPINES STAKE: (July 25, 2021) President — Christian Renales Repuya, 32, Bicol State College of Applied Sciences and Technology instructor; wife, Glorie Gullpan Sumalinog Repuya. Counselors — Carl Jan De Leon Torres, 24, Central Bicol State University of Agriculture instructor and BYU–Pathway instructor. Christopher Evalla Jueves, 46, Department of Education teacher; wife, Erlinda Gonzales Cedron Jueves.

A new stake has been created from the Smithfield Utah North, Smithfield Utah South and Smithfield Utah stakes. The Smithfield Utah West Stake, which consists of the Smithfield 1st, Smithfield 2nd, Smithfield 4th, Smithfield 8th, Smithfield 9th, Smithfield 16th and Smithfield 25th wards, was created by Elder Lynn G. Robbins, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Michael J. Hess, an Area Seventy.

SMITHFIELD UTAH WEST STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Scott Earl Perkes, 66, retired; wife, Rebecca Sue Johnson Perkes. Counselors — Jared Hall Thayne, 58, self-employed; wife, RaeAnne Robinson Thayne. Benjamin T Loertscher, 44, Seminaries and Institutes instructor; wife, Mary Margaret Durtschi Loertscher.

A new stake has been created from the Annapolis Maryland and Washington DC YSA stakes. The Washington DC YSA North Stake, which consists of the Annapolis YSA, Eastern Market YSA, Friendship Heights YSA, Strathmore YSA and Waldorf YSA wards, was created by Elder Kelly R. Johnson, General Authority Seventy, and Elder David L. Buckner, an Area Seventy.

WASHINGTON DC YSA NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Alvin Bernard Jackson Jr., 54, The Jackson Group LLC principal; wife, Juleen Rose Beesley Jackson. Counselors — Jan Willard Friis Jr., 66, Council for Higher Education Accreditation senior vice president; wife, Theresa Marie Locke Friis. Robert Dean Nelson, 65, Admin Office of US Courts branch chief of project management; wife, Kathy Lynn Okerlund Nelson.

A new stake has been created from the Kissy Sierra Leone Stake and Kossoh Town Siera Leone District. The Wellington Sierra Leone Stake, which consists of the Allen Town Branch and the Calaba Town, Congo Water, Grassfield, Wellington 1st and Wellington 2nd wards, was created by Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy, and Elder Daniel Kabason, an Area Seventy.

WELLINGTON SIERRA LEONE STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Sammy Baldwin Moses, 41, Petroleum Regulatory Agency fleet clerk; wife, Hassanatu Tarawallie Moses. Counselors — Patrick Amara Momoh, 45, Heritage General Services LTC security coordinator; wife, Stella Demeh Momoh. Yusufu Bindi, 39, Sierra Leone Police inspector; wife, Ann Marie Bindi.

A new stake has been created from the Winnipeg Manitoba Stake. The Winnipeg Manitoba West Stake, which consists of the Dauphin, Neepawa, Portage La Prairie, Selkirk and Thompson branches and the Brancon, River Heights, St James, Waverley and Wellington YSA wards, was created by Elder S. Gifford Nielsen, General Authority Seventy, and Elder David C. Stewart, an Area Seventy.

WINNIPEG MANITOBA WEST STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Christopher David Palmer, 43, G3 Canada Limited director of commodity risk management; wife, Chastity Lee Pilling Palmer. Counselors — Marvin Richard Beaumont, 68, retired; wife, Karen Leslie Stouffer Beaumont. Angelo de Francesco, 46, Province of Manitoba acting director of capital planning and agreement management; wife, Meredith Dawn Oler de Francesco.