ABAKALIKI NIGERIA STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Nnanna Oko Chukwu, 40, Ebonyi State Library Board principle library assistant; succeeding Erhiori G. Idudu; wife, Queendaline Oguchukwu Anah Chukwu. Counselors — Matthew Onyinyechi Kalu, 41, self-employed; wife, Precious Obianuju Nnaeto Kalu. Emmanuel Uwakwe Akpu, 26, self-employed manager.

ABU DHABI STAKE: (Oct. 29, 2021) President — Curtis Willard Kofoed, 51, oil company planning manager and drilling engineer; succeeding Marcus D. Oates; wife, Michelle Alder Kofoed. Counselors — Remigio Ubaldo Mesina, 47, electrical equipment manufacturing company material planner; wife, Claudialyn Fabian Costales Mesina. Scott Jarl Halverson, 53, military adviser; wife, Karyn Jean Esplin Halverson.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND PAPAKURA STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Patrick Teariki O’Halloran, 53, Rice Craig lawyer; succeeding Toni M. Elkington; wife, Elizabeth Ormond O’Halloran. Counselors — Ian Lavea, 45, Air New Zealand systems analyst; wife, Talya Natasha Eley Lavea. ‘Esione Soane Kepa ‘Asi, 61, Winstone Aggregates Ltd. senior technician; wife, Otili Paasi ‘Asi.

CALDWELL LIBERIA STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Peterson Soneh Swen Jr., 33, school administrator; succeeding D. Blamo Kofa; wife, Yassa Mellisa Togba Swen. Counselors — Nyumah Kollie, 38, self-employed engineer; wife, Lovette Tweh Kollie. Jusu Kromah, 41, self-employed driver and mechanic; wife, Josephine Kormassa Akoi Kromah.

CENTRALIA WASHINGTON STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Casey Alexander Ruiz, 42, Providence Home Health medical social worker; succeeding Kenneth D. Smith; wife, Emily May Pryor Ruiz. Counselors — James Patrick Tripp, 55, Ricoh USA sales manager; wife, Lee Anne T Berry Tripp. Ryan Dale Langhaim, 52, Pinehurst Homes general contractor; wife, Carlie K Andrews Langhaim.

COLORADO SPRINGS EAST STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Jonathan Ryle Harvey, 47, Comfort Dental Falcon Hills dentist and partner; succeeding David G. McConkie; wife, Kymberlee Denise Almond Harvey. Counselors — Robert Allen Drollinger, 53, Keysight Technologies strategic planning director; wife, Suzanne Lee Slaugh Drollinger. Mark Slater, 64, Bailey’s Moving and Storage general manager; wife, Debra Jane Randall Slater.

HARRISVILLLE UTAH STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Duane William Richards, 47, Ewing Irrigation and Landscape Supply regional manager; succeeding Jason L. Langeveld; wife, Hallie Davis Richards. Counselors — Mark David Mangum, 47, SAE Inc. senior project engineer; wife, Janna Elise Call Mangum. Ryan Cameron Richter, 48, Waterfall Canyon Academy clinical director and self-employed therapist; wife, Keri Larsen Richter.

KEARNS UTAH EAST STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Brinton Kirk Baggaley, 47, SLCC lead electrician; succeeding Barry W. Larsen; wife, Melanie Bodily Baggaley. Counselors — Luis Arturo Becerra Martínez, 36, Healing Center of Utah chief operations officer; wife, Gazelem Becerra. Kraig Ryan Fisher, 41, JMG Services owner and Murry School District IT employee; wife, Brenda Lynn Roberts Fisher.

MUNICH GERMANY STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Jendrik Hasse, 41, MAN Energy Solutions SE development engineer; succeeding Michael P. Auras; wife, Raphaela Konietz Hasse. Counselors — Roland Staiger, 46, Volaris Group manager; wife, Steffi Albrecht Staiger. Philipp Gabriel Radnoti, 39, teacher; wife, Louisa Brown Radnoti.

PLAIN CITY UTAH STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Glen Ernest Remy, 49, NICE marketing director; succeeding Phillip F. Meyer; wife, Nicole Robyn Hales Remy. Counselors — Daren Vernon Saunders, 53, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seminary principal; wife, Paula Jean Neuenswander Saunders. McKay Monroe Parrish, 42, ARW Engineers associate principle; wife, Holly Naser Parrish.

POINTE-NOIRE REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Bertin Okili, 50, Loandjili General Hospital doctor; succeeding Charden Ndinga; wife, Glodesie Montali Wholove. Counselors — Eric Martial Madzela, 51, BRALICO Quality, Health, Safety and Environment and CSR department head; wife, Christelle Carine Moyo Bongolo Madzela. Adner Sodrel Lephoyo, 29, Congolese State provider teacher; wife, Piergeline Ngalessami Yoka Ndinga.

PRESTON ENGLAND STAKE: (Oct. 17, 2021) President — Rafii Joseph Haji, 40, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple recorder; succeeding Michael A. Parkin; wife, Emily Rose Driscoll Haji. Counselors — Richard Arthur Gallagher, 38, One School Global U.K. national curriculum lead for mathematics; wife, Ruth Lesley Carr Gallagher. Rune Borgen, 51, Savant Ltd. software engineer; wife, Lynne Shepherd Borgen.

SALT LAKE WILFORD STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Jeffrey Carlos Miner, 53, Morgan, Minnock, Rice & Miner L.C. mediator and arbitrator; succeeding M. Scott Newbold; wife, Loralee Quinn Miner. Counselors — Ryan Russell Fuhriman, 49, Hand and Orthopedic Physical Therapy Specialists physical therapist; wife, Mary Ann Egan Fuhriman. Steven Douglas Green Jr., 48, Med One Group senior vice president and director of corporate development; wife, Caroline Erickson Green.

SANTIAGO CHILE OCHAGAVÍA STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Manuel Alejandro Riquelme Moscoso, 30, Bureau Veritas sales leader; succeeding Eduardo J. Rex Dote; wife, Fernanda Angelina Pacheco Inostroza. Counselors — Patricio Alejandro Zapata Mardones, 40, chef; wife, Celmira Fabiola Roa Flores. Rolando Manuel Rojas Garrido, 29, RCM and Associates legal manager; wife, Stefanie Alejandra Cartes Bustos.

SPANISH FORK UTAH WEST STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Ryan Swenson Dart, 49, Swire Coca-Cola USA sales manager; succeeding David B. Isaac; wife, Amy Loree Taylor Dart. Counselors — Glen Gordon Tanner, 43, Utah County Government associate public works director; wife, Regina Joye Bascom Tanner. Brian Aaron Brown, 41, Simple Auto Solutions LLC owner and director of operations; wife, Jordan Hollingshead Brown.

WASHINGTON DC YSA SOUTH STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Dennis Kyle Sampson, 52, King & Spalding LLP partner; succeeding F. Wayne Janzen; wife, Noelle Lee Tanstrum Sampson. Counselors — Howard DeVirl McKeon, 56, The McKean Group Inc. president; wife, Heather Gale McKeon. Adam Day Boone, 51, Fidelity Investments workplace financial consultant.