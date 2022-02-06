22 new stake presidencies called around the world

ABIDJAN COTE D’IVOIRE NIANGON SOUTH STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Didier Guy Colombe Akochi, 38, Abidjan Terminal RTG operator; succeeding Kondo Kouamé Firmin Koffi; wife, Aboueu Joelle-Desirée Mambo Akochi. Counselors — Adiko Jean-Jacques Abbé, 34, Africa Business Resources real estate adviser; wife, Lia Alida Francine Edith Abbé. Serge Akaduce Kalou, 38, Victory Rubber Group employee; wife, Akolohonon Marie Cynthia Levry Kalou.

ABUJA NIGERIA KUBWA STAKE: (May 9, 2021) President — Ifeanyi Harrison Agiriga, 41, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion region director; succeeding Ibeakalam E. Mbibi; wife, Abigail Ejiroghene Ighendo Agiriga. Counselors — Uzochukwu Mark Anyanwu, 41, field technician manager, farm supervisor and self-employed; wife, Cyndi Kelechi Emekuwa Anyanwu. Chibuzor Michael Odoemelam, 30, C-strategy Security Cons assistant supervisor.

BEAVERTON OREGON WEST STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Tyler Burt Stoddard, 44, Cambia Health Solutions director of finance; succeeding E. Jeffrey Wight; wife, Ashley Lorraine Smith Stoddard. Counselors — Keith Earold Green, 61, Keith Green Construction owner; wife, Susan Irene Teeter Green. Craig Adam Starkey, 44, Acumed vice president of human resources; wife, Amy Chalea Howell Starkey.

BOISE IDAHO EAST STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Stephen Wood Kenyon, 54, attorney; succeeding Andrew J. Scoggin; wife, Teuila Marie Garside Kenyon. Counselors — Eric Webb Nelson, 58, Whitewater Surgery founder and owner; wife, Gina Elizabeth Crane Nelson. Aaron Maxce Chandler, 40, Capital Eleven general counsel; wife, Natalie Hobbs Chandler.

BREA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — David Keoni Hatori, 55, Valencia High School teacher; succeeding David J. Williams; wife, Shawnie Lee Parry Hatori. Counselors — Philip Redford Rosell, 58, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Lori Linn Pethel Rosell. Brandon Lloyd Dean, 43, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health disaster services manager; wife, Michiko Ruth Wight Dean.

BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA CASEROS STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Diego Alejandro Contegiacomo, 41, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints MCA; succeeding Luis E. Catrón; wife, Carina Edith Contegiacomo. Counselors — Silvio Oscar Abrea, 53, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints buyer; wife, Ines Alejandra Abrea. Damian Alberto Cabrera, 40, financial adviser; wife, Silvina Ruth Cabrera.

CLEARFIELD UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Ryan Sterling Garrett, 48, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary instructor; succeeding H. Dan Gardner; wife, Sara Gardner Garrett. Counselors — Douglas Kyle Chandler, 55, KIHOMAC program manager; wife, Kareen Susan Atkinson Chandler. Christopher Scott Williams, 59, Davis School District director of communication and operations; wife, Gail Karen Burton.

CURICÓ CHILE STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Juan Leonardo González Meza, 43, Sinergiza Servicios Digitales founder and owner; succeeding Juan A. González Galaz; wife, Katiushka Alicia Svec Parra. Counselors — Mauricio Alejandro Gajardo Bravo, 44, independent car mechanic; wife, Luisa Ester de Gajardo Campos. Luis Fernando Cabrera Maldonado, 57, Ingeniería y Construcción F2M Ltda. administrator; wife, Ana Teresa Lizana Sepulveda.

FIELDING UTAH STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Brent Legrand Pedersen, 45, Autoliv health and safety manager; succeeding Jay A. Capener; wife, Jodi Lee Dayton Pedersen. Counselors — Tyler Jess Rhodes, 42, Bear River High School agriculture teacher; wife, Tiffany Ferguson Rhodes. Patrick Alan Johnson, 37, Intermountain Healthcare physical therapist; wife, Jamie Greene Johnson.

GENEVA SWITZERLAND STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Roberto Maria Coutiño Badillo, 43, SIRVA director of customer experience; succeeding Anthony Coppel; wife, Geraldine Giannina Rosales Ruz Coutiño. Counselors — Timothé Thiesset, 34, Implenia Switzerland Ltd building engineer and site supervisor; wife, Marion Claire Emilie Clemence Destribois Thiesset. Christian Chiesa, 43, Nola Stores director; wife, Janaina Cristina Ferreira Chiesa.

HAMILTON ONTARIO STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Geoffrey Scott Hobbs, 47, ArcelorMittal Dofasco asset engineering coach; succeeding, Robert H. Gilmour; wife, Melissa Dianne Gilmour Hobbs. Counselors — Vivian Eugene Watson, 55, CIBC Bank senior director of data center planning; wife, Helen Jane Beswick Watson. Michael Russell Jones, 56, Sheridan College administrator; wife, Lara Anne Lipiec Jones.

MARTINSBURG WEST VIRGINIA STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Hanssar Chacon Ugalde, 46, CRISPR Therapeutics director of global pharmacovigilance and risk management operations; succeeding Aaron P. Gravelle; wife, Anabelle Chacon Aviles. Counselors — Dustin Dean Paxman, 42, United States Department of Veterans Affairs chief of problem management; wife, Annika Kaarina Kerttula Paxman. Steven Andrew Gilbert, 53, U.S. Agency for International Development lead program analyst; wife, Jensina Christianna Harris Gilbert.

MESA ARIZONA NORTH STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Russ Daken Skouson, 52, Republic Services — Recycle & Waste director of procurement; succeeding D. Ryan Porter; wife, Cymany Clark Skouson. Counselors — Douglas Reed Carroll, 60, American Express software engineer; wife, Shirey Kartchner Carroll. Shawn Wayne Peterson, 53, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary teacher and principal; wife, Amy Lynn Simmerman Peterson.

MÉXICO CITY TLALPAN STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — José Luis Calvillo Quintana, 30, self-employed business owner; succeeding Jorge Velazquez; wife, Monica Ivette Haro Ortiz. Counselors — Heberto Luna Angel, 63, retired; wife, Olivia de Luna Mendoza. Pedro Alquicira Carrillo, 60, retired; wife, Yannet de Alquicira Nava.

OGDEN UTAH MOUNT LEWIS STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Michael Alvin Tolman, 44, Kier Construction vice president of pre-construction; succeeding Brad Barker; wife, Jami Renae Fawcett Tolman. Counselors — William George Ross, 52, Weber County assistant director of community development; wife, Gloriane Smith Ross. Ronald Anthon Gray, 53, Autoliv ASP autonomous manufacturing group leader; wife, Wendi Lee Finchum Gray.

REXBURG IDAHO STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Stanley Wayne Kivett, 62, BYU–Idaho professor; succeeding W. Brian Haderlie; wife, Angela lee Saxton Kivett. Counselors — Logan Cal Bingham, 44, Headwaters Construction Company owner and chief operations officer; wife, Tanya Clifton Bingham. Brian William Downey, 55, McKesson Medical Surgical account executive; wife, Danette Hathaway Downey.

RIBEIRÃO PIRES BRAZIL STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Nelson Rodrigo Catingueira Dias, 38, FamilySearch Latin America registry assistant; succeeding William Rodrigues da Silva; wife, Suelen Furtunato Catingueira Dias. Counselors — Urbano Francisco Santos Lima, 44, Komatsu do Brasil foreign trade analyst; wife, Karla Lusitano Brigante Lima. Leandro Emanuel Alves, 34, university professor, entrepreneur and professor of professional courses; wife, Karolline Cavalcante Alves.

RIVER HEIGHTS UTAH STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Seth Jon Tait, 41, Olson & Hoggan LLC partner; succeeding Steven L. Barfuss; wife, Nicole Cheshire Tait. Counselors — Geoffrey Gill Smith, 67, STEDI.org owner; wife, Peggy Lynee’ Christensen Smith. William Hoyt Betz, 42, Emergency Physicians Integrated Care attending physician and partner, and iHelp Foundation president and founder; wife, Amy Susan Andruk Betz.

ROOSEVELT UTAH EAST STAKE: (Nov. 14, 2021) President — Thane Rae Goodrich, 50, Seminaries and Institutes institute director and seminary instructor; succeeding John W. Allred; wife, Katherine Marie Anderson Goodrich. Counselors — Michael Joseph Allred, 49, business owner; wife, JoAnn Cranney Allred. Nathan Darcy Goodrich, 48, Moon Lake Electric Association manager of IT; wife, Shanna Lee Brown Goodrich.

TEPIC MÉXICO STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Luis Gronay Virgen Perez, 45, senior litigation legal adviser; succeeding Luis Manuel Huerta Ramos; wife, Solyanetzi Lukezine de Virgen Cabello. Counselors — Francisco Adolfo Aviles Valencia, 50, businessman; wife, Verónica Rodriguez Quintanilla. Yónatan Morales Gutiérrez, 41, BBVA bank security associate; wife, Adriana Gomez Acosta.

WELLINGTON NEW ZEALAND STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — John Michael Butters, 44, Palantir Technologies forward deployed engineer; succeeding Peter S. Thomson; wife, Mika Natasha Muir Butters. Counselors — John Meilak Turner, 54, New Zealand Police senior fingerprint officer; wife, Georgina Lorretta Drysdale Turner. Lei Chen, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints facility manager; wife, Fei Gao.

WELLINGTON UTAH STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — David Carter Grant, 56, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute teacher; succeeding R. Brian Powell; wife, Wendy Barber Grant. Counselors — Jeremy Kim Hobbs, KEE Engineering engineering manager; wife, Jean Nicole DeFriez Hobbs. Chad Travis Greenhalgh, 42, Tram Electric general manager; wife, Brittany Janelle Shorts Greenhalgh.