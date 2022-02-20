Learn about these 19 new stake presidencies called across the globe

AMECAMECA MÉXICO STAKE: (Dec. 12, 2021) President — Rogelio Rivera Conde, 46, plumber and electrician; succeeding Ezequiel Genaro Quinto Martinez; wife, Agustina de Rivera Zoco. Counselors — Hector Sanchez Rivera, 43, maintenance technician; wife, Maria Teresa de Sanchez Hernandez. Luis Heredia Sanchez, 44, Valiente Heredia López conductor; wife, Rocio de Heredia Torres.

ARUE TAHITI STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Manea Loïc Tuahu, 42, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints welfare and self-reliance manager; succeeding Henri A. Estall; wife, Vahinui Titaina Rachel Tuahu. Counselors — Lindsay Teinaotea Wilhelm Mong Yen, 39, finance and records supervisor; wife, Nathalie Vaiatua Ng Mong Yen. Putu Ioane, 56, public health pharmacy assistant; wife, Hinaraurea Katia Salmon Ioane.

ASHBURN VIRGINIA STAKE: (Jan. 16, 2022) President — Michael McLain Todd, 51, Loudoun Medical physician; succeeding Guy M. Hicks; wife, Catherine Maren Cannon Todd. Counselors — Christopher Reed Brinton, 54, Mosaid ATM Inc. president and CEO; wife, Kinde Ann Alexis Van Houten Brinton. Steve Juh Lan, 46, self-employed pediatric dentist; wife, Laurel Catherine Hildebrandt Lan.

AUCKLAND NEW ZEALAND PAPATOETOE STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Siope Fatai, 47, AMP shift technician and operator; succeeding William A. Broederlow; wife, Meleliana Iveti Tui’nukuafe Fatai. Counselors — Paula Tukulua Laumape, 55, Cenntury Yuasa Batteries assistant supervisor; wife, Meleseini Fineanganofo Laumape. Abinadi Vincent Fetaia’i Lameko, 42, New Zealand Missionary Training Center supervisor of support services; wife, Natasha Genevieve Westerlund Lameko.

The former stake president of the Auckland New Zealand Papatoetoe Stake, William A. Broederlow, died on Oct. 15, 2021.

CHALCO MÉXICO SOLLIDARIDAD STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Victor Hugo Reyes Alonso, 49, Historias en Papel systems area and user technical support head; succeeding Sergio Gomez Cañedo Escobedo; wife, Luisa Aparicio de Reyes. Counselors — José Javier Mendez Camacho, 31, chauffeur; wife, Elizabeth Zarai Cleofas Simon. Brandon Romario Alavez Castañeda, 28, DoTerra independent distributor; wife, Dalia Gomez Cañedo Corte.

ESMERALDAS ECUADOR STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Otto Emilio Cuero Ortiz, 35, Klimatec manager; succeeding Enrique J. Gomez; wife, Evelyn Jessenia Cuero Espinoza. Counselors — Freddy Fernando Portocarrero Urquiza, 37, chauffeur and welder; wife, Carmen Maria Portocarrero Cifuentes. Jimmy Jesus Cando Garcia, 47, guard; wife, Carmen Magaly de Cando Mieles.

EUREKA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 23, 2022) President — Stephen Robert Dieker Jr., 46, St. Joseph Hospital physician; succeeding Bradford C Floyd; wife, Audrey Caroline Merrill McKnight Dieker. Counselors — Jeffrey Harold Harrison, 52, SN Servicing asset manager; wife, Heather Rebecca Schneider Harrison. John Edward Fjerstad, 54, podiatrist; wife, Regina Elaine Evans Fjerstad.

HEBER CITY UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 16, 2022) President — Paul William Ritchie, 48, The Ritchie Group managing partner; succeeding Travis L. Wilcox; wife, Angela L Edwards Ritchie. Counselors — David Glenn Johnson, 53, WesternTrust L.P. chief operating officer and chief compliance officer; wife, Kathleen Denise Ellsworth Johnson. Jasper Jay Eldon Fauset, 44, Forte North America Inc. president; wife, Jennifer Suzanne Rowley Fauset.

HYRUM UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 23, 2022) President — Christian Steven Iverson, 46, Utah State University director of technology transfer services; succeeding Dwight E. Davis; wife, Suzanne Wardle Iverson. Counselors — Brent C Haslam, 66, retired postal worker; wife, Ann Lewis Haslam. Bret D Bywater, 42, Moxie Mae account manager and Bywater Products CEO; wife, Mindy Lee Casteel Bywater.

MACAPÁ BRAZIL STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Romulo dos Santos Jansen Rodrigues, 46, State of Amapa Government public servant; succeeding Rodrigo dos Santos Jansen Rodrigues; wife, Elisangela da Silva Nogueira Jansen. Counselors — Clemilson Carlos Silva dos Santos, 43, Macapá City Hall professor; wife, Jackeline Coelho dos Santos. Steve Wanderson Calheiros de Araújo, 51, Federal University of Amapá professor; wife, Lanna Sabrina Feitosa da Silva de Araújo.

NASHVILLE TENNESSEE STAKE: (Dec. 5, 2021) President — Brett Valdo Benson, 48, Vanderbilt University professor; succeeding David R. Watson; wife, Lacy Magdalene Packer Benson. Counselors — Kurtis Brent Parker, 50, 360 Advisory Group managing director; wife, Carla Rae Brown Parker. Scott Ashley Foote, 43, Nashville Spine and Sport doctor; wife, Jami Christine Lewis Foote.

PANASANG POHNPEI STAKE: (Oct. 31, 2021) President — Williamson Rodriguez, 36, translator; succeeding Lensper Kalio; wife, Aerahn Yoon Rodriguez. Counselors — Nixson Redes, 53, PLEG Company ground maintenance; wife, Hermika Erlinso Redes. Ozimy Edward, 45, Department of Education data analyst; wife, Eliza Edward.

PLEASANT GROVE UTAH MANILLA CREEK STAKE: (Jan. 16, 2022) President — David Reece DeMille, 54, Utah Valley University adjunct professor and Republic Services manager of municipal sales and government affairs; succeeding Scott A. Livingston; wife, Michelle Marie Strickland DeMille. Counselors — Brian Norris Bowers, 47, Maersk senior vice president; wife, Alison Lloyd Bowers. Matthew K Brady, 50, Share My Health Inc. chief operating officer; wife, Melissa Lyn Sherwood Brady.

PROVO UTAH EDGEMONT SOUTH STAKE: (Jan. 9, 2022) President — Neil Rulon Lundberg, 52, Brigham Young University department chair; succeeding Jeffery B. Alexander; wife, Melanie Ballard Lundberg. Counselors — Curtis Alan Tirrell, 59, Questel Inc. director of product marketing; wife, Diane Workman Tirrell. Jon Richard Schmidt, 55, musician; wife, Mary Michelle Anderegg Schmidt.

PUEBLA MÉXICO LA LIBERTAD STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Marco Antonio Perez del Toro, 60, family business administrator; succeeding José V. Quintero Ramirez; wife, Concepción Téllez Barrera. Counselors — José Antonio Ramirez Aquino, 53, business owner; wife, Patricia Cruz Maldonado. Juan Carlos Ramos Gonzalez, 46, Faurecia IT SAP consultant; wife, Hilda Hernandez Santiago.

QUETZALTENANGO GUATEMALA SANTA FÉ STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Carlos Enrique Polanco Coyoy, 36, Kpo’s owner; succeeding J. Ricardo Pérez Citalan; wife, Lourdes Roxana Lopez Lopez de Polanco. Counselors — Luis Leonardo Huertas Ochoa, 38, Libreria Juridica Temis, purchasing and sales manager; wife, Dulce Luz Ixcot Castro de Huertas. José Alfredo Jiménez Gudiel, 38, self-employed; wife, Maguen Melajin Reyes Arango de Jiménez.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL INTERLAGOS STAKE: (Nov. 7, 2021) President — Carlos Franco de Aquino Lopes, 39, Campo Verde Auto Parts owner; succeeding José Maria Martins Pires; wife, Priscilla Rodrigues Lopes. Counselors — Avaricio Gentil Miguel da Silva, 64, self-employed legal adviser; wife, Alodia Mariai Barbosa Braga Silva. Márcio Alexandre Lucena Silva, 35, Dias Lucena Serviços microentrepreneur; wife, Gleice da Silva Dias.

TUXTLA GUTIÉRREZ MÉXICO STAKE: (Jan. 9, 2022) President — Julio Cesar Reynosa Lopez, 54, Council of the Federal Judiciary secretary of agreements; succeeding Adrian Mendez Barrera; wife, Sandra Luz de Reynosa Mendoza. Counselors — Emilio Sánchez Guzmán, 41, Chiapas State Secretary of Education arts teacher; wife, Blanca Elisa Morales Cunjama. Felipe de Jesus Morales Gutierrez, 37, administrative assistant; wife, Rosario Valdez Torres.

VALPARAÍSO CHILE WEST STAKE: (Nov. 28, 2021) President — Víctor Rodolfo Ramos Meza, 54, Chilean Army noncommissioned infantry battalion officer; succeeding José L. Rojas; wife, Carolina Andrea Briones Satorres. Counselors — Gustavo Alexis Gómez Santana, 60, independent insurance broker; wife, María Elizabeth Menchise Moya. Anderson Joel Bohórquez Pérez, 32, Jacobo Villarroel potter and other works; wife, Mariana Fernanda Vergara Acevedo.