The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Glenda Alekna and Leon V. Alekna Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leonas Vincas Alekna and Glenda Rosemarie Milne Alekna, Jandakot Ward, Perth Australia Southern River Stake, called as president and matron of the Perth Australia Temple, succeeding President Harvey J. Scott and Sister Eril Scott. President Alekna is a high councilor and temple ordinance worker and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and temple sealer. A retired tax consultant, he was born in Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, to Vincas Alekna and Lucy Adela Dolores Clark Alekna.

Sister Alekna is a stake director of public affairs and temple ordinance worker and a former stake Young Women president, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Kogarah, New South Wales, Australia, to John Debenham Milne and Grace Miriam Stokes Milne.

José Bonilla and Hilda Barrera de Bonilla Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José Luis Bonilla Griz and Hilda Barrera Solano de Bonilla, Rio Grande Ward (Spanish), El Paso Texas Mount Franklin Stake, called as president and matron of the Ciudad Juárez Mexico Temple, succeeding President David Vázquez González and Sister María Vázquez Cueto. President Bonilla is a temple presidency counselor and a former stake presidency counselor, bishop and high councilor. A retired engineering manager, he was born in Tapachula, Mexico, to José Bonilla Fuentes and Catalina Gris de Bonilla.

Sister Bonilla is an assistant to the matron and stake marriage and family class teacher and a former stake Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Mexico City, Mexico, to Raúl Barrera Vivanco and María A. Solano de Barrera.

Jane H. Church and Chris V. Church Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Chris Vernon Church and Jane Hafen Church, Nauvoo 3rd Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, called as president and matron of the Nauvoo Illinois Temple, succeeding President Eric Andersen and Sister Catherine Andersen. President Church is a nursery leader and temple ordinance worker, and a former stake mission president, stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired temple building engineer, he was born in St. George, Utah, to Karl Vernon Church and Grace Duncan Church.

Sister Church is a nursery leader and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president and ward Young Women presidency counselor. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Ralph Ruesch Hafen and Iris Buchanan Hafen.

James Forsberg and Roberta J. Forsberg Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James Charles Forsberg and Roberta Jean Van Den Berghe Forsberg, Ludlow Ward, Springfield Massachusetts Stake, called as president and matron of the Hartford Connecticut Temple, succeeding President Bruce Stratford and Sister Nancy Stratford. President and Sister Forsberg are senior couple missionaries in the Texas San Antonio Mission. President Forsberg is a former stake presidency counselor, bishop, elders quorum presidency counselor and temple ordinance worker. A retired Church employee, he was born in Wenatchee, Washington, to William Rudolph Forsberg and Arlene Edna Forsberg.

Sister Forsberg is a former stake Relief Society president, ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president, and temple ordinance worker. A retired kindergarten teacher and nursery school director, she was born in Rochester, New York, to Johannes Van Den Berghe and Lois Jean Van Den Berghe.

David A. Haws and Joani Haws Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Asa Haws and Joani Myers Haws, Mormon Station Ward, Carson City Nevada Stake, called as president and matron of the Reno Nevada Temple, succeeding President George M. Keele and Sister Judy S. Keele. President Haws is a Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker and a former stake president, bishop and high councilor. A retired IT Division administrator for the State of Nevada, he was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Drensel Alvin Haws and Elaine Haws.

Sister Haws is a ward Young Women secretary and temple ordinance worker and a former stake and ward Young Women president, and institute and seminary teacher. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Dale Hayward Myers and Ila Marie Myers.

Cleto P. Oliveira and Márcia Agra de Oliveira Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cleto Pinheiro de Oliveira and Ana Márcia Agra de Oliveira, Paulínia Ward, Campinas Brazil Castelo Stake, called as president and matron of the Campinas Brazil Temple, succeeding President Gilson R. Prieto and Sister Maria Prieto. President Oliveira is a seminary and Sunday School teacher and temple ordinance worker, and a former Area Seventy, Brazil Cuiabá Mission president, stake president, bishop and branch president. A retired temple recorder, he was born in Recife, Brazil, to Celso Lins de Oliveira and Olindina Pinheiro Costa.

Sister de Oliveira is a Primary music leader and a former mission president companion, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Recife, Brazil, to José Agra de Melo and Maria José Alves Peixoto

Keith R. Reber and Stephanie M. Reber Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Keith Ray Reber and Stephanie Kay Millett Reber, Morningside 1st Ward, St. George Utah Morningside Stake, called as president and matron of the St. George Utah Temple. President Reber is a Sunday School teacher and temple sealer, and a former Brazil Cuiabá Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired podiatrist, he was born in St. George, Utah, to Rumell Louis Reber and Emma Dessie McAllister.

Sister Reber is a stake Relief Society president and a former mission president companion, ward Relief Society and Young Women president, and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Donald Glen Millett and Donna Joan Steffey Millett.

Michael S. Wrench and Ann L. Wrench Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Michael Sinclair Wrench and Ann Lorraine Corrigan Wrench, Roodepoort Ward, Roodepoort South Africa Stake, called as president and matron of the Johannesburg South Africa Temple, succeeding President Talakufa J. Mkhabela and Sister Dorah Mkhabela. President Wrench is a patriarch and temple sealer and a former temple presidency counselor, mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired computer manager, he was born in Cape Town, South Africa, to Wilfred Sinclair Wrench and Barbara Beryl Wrench.

Sister Wrench is a ward music chairman, ward organist and pianist, and temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron, stake Relief Society and Young Women president, and ward Primary presidency counselor. She was born in East London, South Africa, to Alfred James Corrigan and Rita Helena Corrigan.