The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Elizabeth Caballero and Joaquin Caballero Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Joaquin Caballero, 52, and Elizabeth Caballero, three children, Camino Real Ward, Veracruz México Stake: México Saltillo Mission, succeeding President Alan Meza De La Cruz and Sister Abish Ramos de Meza. Brother Caballero is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and missionary in the México Mexico City North Mission. He was born in Ciudad Pemex, México, to Ramiro Guillermo Caballero Gonzalez and Celia de Caballero Lagunes.

Sister Caballero is a stake Relief Society secretary and former ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in México City, México, to Armando Martinez and Teresita Reyes.

Mark T. Carter and Shauna G. Carter Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mark T. Carter, 47, and Shauna G. Carter, four children, Enterprise Ward, Morgan Utah West Stake: California Newport Beach Mission, succeeding President Weldon J. Reeves and Sister Kathryn N. Reeves. Brother Carter is a stake presidency counselor and former stake Young Men presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Chile Santiago South Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Ted Lance Carter and Sandra Grace Carter.

Sister Carter is a Young Women adviser and former stake Primary music director, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and ward choir pianist. She was born in American Fork, Utah, to Clarke Wood Garn and Janet Harvey Garn.

J. Alberto Estrada and Silvia Estrada Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Alberto Estrada, 51, and Silvia Estrada, four children, Terrazas Ward, Tuxtla Gutiérrez México Mactumatzá Stake: México Monterrey East Mission, succeeding President Javier Romero Cuellar and Sister Leticia Escobarete de Romero. Brother Estrada is a coordinating council secretary and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, branch president and elders quorum president. He was born in Villaflores, México, to Jaime Estrada Chavarria and Amparo Selvas Mendoza.

Sister Estrada is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Tuxtla Gutierrez, México, to Enrique Gonzalez and Amparo de Gonzalez Gonzalez.

Tandy M. Floyd and Bradford C Floyd Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bradford C Floyd, 63, and Tandy M. Floyd, five children, Arcata Ward, Eureka California Stake: Colorado Denver South Mission, succeeding president John H. Rees and Sister Janet L. Rees. Brother Floyd is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Australia Brisbane Mission. He was born in Ellensburg, Washington, to Gene C Floyd and Raylene Clara Floyd.

Sister Floyd is a ward Young Women president and ward organist and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and choir accompanist. She was born in Seattle, Washington, to Robert Malloy and Carole Joy Craig.

Cristian J. Gervic and Patricia Gervic Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Cristian J. Gervic, 48, and Patricia Gervic, three children, Bosquemar Ward, San Pedro Chile Stake: Chile Osorno Mission, succeeding President Robert J. Meek and Sister Lynnette Meek. Brother Gervic is a bishopric counselor and former stake president, high councilor, bishop, branch president, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires West. He was born in Chuquicamata, Chile, to Juan Ramón Gervic Tapia and Maria Isabel de Gervic Muquillaza.

Sister Gervic is a seminary teacher and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Playa Ancha, Chile, to Alfonso Vergara and Matilde Galleguillos.

Karina Donoso López and Helgi Hukdhs Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Helgi Hukdhs, 49, and Karina Donoso López, four children, Placilla Ward, Valparaíso Chile Stake: Chile Concepción Mission, succeeding President Ernest K. Richter and Sister Jane Richter. Brother Hukdhs is an elders quorum presidency counselor and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in Valparaiso, Chile, to Hector Manuel Hukdhs Herrera and Mafalda Gioconda Zerega de Hukdhs.

Sister Donoso López is a stake self-reliance specialist and institute teacher and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, Gospel Essentials teacher and missionary in the Chile Antofagasta Mission. She was born in Valparaiso, Chile, to Domingo Wenceslao Donoso Pozo and Sofia de las Mercedes López Muñoz.

K. Erik Jacobsen and Renee M. Jacobsen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

K. Erik Jacobsen, 57, and Renee M. Jacobsen, six children, Meadow Wood Ward, Provo Utah Edgemont Stake: Ghana Accra West Mission, succeeding President D. Corey Sanders and Sister Melissa C. Sanders. Brother Jacobsen is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high councilor and Scoutmaster. He was born in Saddlebrook, New Jersey, to Kenneth Jacobsen and Judith Arlene Pedersen.

Sister Jacobsen is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher and seminary teacher. She was born in Scottsdale, Arizona, to J Paul Cooper Brenchley and Yvonne Ann Kormylo Brenchley.

Mariam Mavinga and Christian Mavinga Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Christian Mavinga, 51, and Mariam Mavinga, seven children, Limete 2nd Ward, Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Stake: Rwanda Kigali Mission. Brother Mavinga is a temple sealer and temple ordinance worker and former bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, seminary teacher, institute teacher, and ward temple and family history consultant. He was born in Mbuji-Mayi, Democratic Republic of the Congo to Hyppolite Mavinga Tomo and Albertine Buanga Nsuka.

Sister Mavinga is a ward temple and family history consultant and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to Djoni Bengo and Aminata Djarietou Sakiliba.

Ngqabutho F. Moyo and Faithful Moyo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ngqabutho F. Moyo, 39, and Faithful Moyo, three children, Famona Ward, Bulawayo Zimbabwe Stake: Zambia Lusaka Mission, succeeding President Brent Whiting and Sister Laurie Whiting. Brother Moyo is a stake president and former bishopric counselor, branch president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward mission leader and missionary in the Ghana Accra Mission. He was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, to Felix Fandyroy Moyo and Vivian Moyo.

Sister Moyo is a self-reliance specialist and former ward Young Women president, Primary teacher and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, to Thembinkosi Ndlovu and Mebby Ndlovu.

Jackie L. Phillips and Dale M. Phillips Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Dale M. Phillips, 63, and Jackie L. Phillips, seven children, Labelle 3rd Ward, Rigby Idaho East Stake: Oregon Salem Mission, succeeding President R. Scott Wilde and Sister Sherry Ann Wilde. Brother Phillips is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake mission presidency counselor, stake missionary, young single adult bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum president, elders quorum presidency counselor, ward executive secretary, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Wisconsin Milwaukee and Minnesota Minneapolis missions. He was born in Salt Lake City to Dale Russell Phillips and Wanda Charmaine Workman Phillips.

Sister Phillips is a ward Young Women specialist and former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, Young Women adviser and ward organist. She was born in Rigby, Idaho, to Donald Jack Later and Leona Georgia Later.

Jeffrey H. Rosenlund and Jodee K. Rosenlund Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffrey H. Rosenlund, 51, and Jodee K. Rosenlund, four children, Clinton 32nd Ward, Clinton Utah West Stake: Chile Santiago South Mission, succeeding President Timothy R. Cottrell and Sister SanDee K. Cottrell. Brother Rosenlund is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, mission preparation teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Guatemala City South Mission. He was born in Ogden, Utah, to Howard Lee Rosenlund Jr. and Carol Ann Hannan.

Sister Rosenlund is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher, mission preparation teacher, ward missionary and missionary in the California San Diego Mission. She was born in Ogden, Utah, to Dee Lamar Knight and Joyce Dora Knight.

Heather Benson Walker Sandstrom and Paul R. Sandstrom Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Paul R. Sandstrom, 63, and Heather Benson Walker Sandstrom, five children, Estate Groves Ward, Mesa Arizona Citrus Heights Stake: Colorado Fort Collins Mission, succeeding President Scott R Palmer and Sister Heather Ann Palmer. Brother Sandstrom is a Gospel Doctrine teacher and former stake president, high councilor, stake mission presidency counselor, bishop, young single adult bishop, bishopric counselor, ward Young Men President, ward temple and family history leader, temple ordinance worker and missionary in the Korea Pusan Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Alonzo Sandstrom and Donna Mae Sandstrom.

Sister Sandstrom is an institute teacher, music chairman, stake organist, ward organist and Primary pianist and former regional public affairs director, stake Relief Society President, stake young single adult Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher, temple organist and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Robert Harris Walker and Barbara Benson Walker.

David Stirling and Laurea Stirling Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Stirling, 58, and Laurea Stirling, nine children, Mount Mahogany 4th Ward, Pleasant Grove Utah Mount Mahogany Stake: Armenia/Georgia Mission, succeeding President Paul Picard and Sister Elodie Picard. Brother Stirling is an elders quorum instructor and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, elders quorum presidency counselor, Young Men adviser, Primary teacher, Gospel Essentials teacher and missionary in the Montana Billings Mission. He was born in Provo, Utah, to Keith Henry Stirling and Dolores Watson Stirling.

Sister Stirling is a ward Young Women presidency counselor and former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Relief Society teacher and missionary in the Spain Madrid Mission. She was born in San Gabriel, California, to Robert Ramos and Donna Laurine Ramos.

Julie J. Stott and Jack L. Stott Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jack L. Stott, 61, and Julie J. Stott, three children, Worland 2nd Ward, Worland Wyoming Stake: Canada Edmonton Mission, succeeding President Timothy N. Cowley and Sister Kristen L. Cowley. Brother Stott is an elders quorum president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president, bishop, branch president, seminary teacher and missionary in the Japan Kobe Mission. He was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Stanley Stott and Beverly Joyce Stott.

Sister Stott is a former stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, stake Young Women camp director, Cub Scout leader and Primary pianist. She was born in Choteau, Montana, to Thomas Evensen and Fava May Evensen.

Consolata Usi and Hesbon Usi Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hesbon Usi, 58, and Consolata Usi, five children, Upper Hill Ward, Nairobi Kenya West Stake: Nigeria Enugu Mission, succeeding President Albert Mutariswa and Sister Melion Mutariswa. Brother Usi is a mission presidency counselor and former Area Seventy, stake president, stake presidency counselor, district presidency counselor, branch president, elders quorum president, and ward temple and family history consultant. He was born in Kisumu, Kenya, to James Usi and Alice Ndege Usi.

Sister Usi is a former stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake Young Women presidency counselor, district Young Women presidency counselor, branch Primary president, branch Relief Society presidency counselor, branch Primary presidency counselor and branch chorister. She was born in Kisumu, Kenya, to Johannes Osano and Birgitte Awino.

Richie Webb and Becky Webb Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Richie Webb, 59, and Becky Webb, four children, Harvest Hills Ward, Rexburg Idaho East Stake: México Aguascalientes Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey N. Redd and Sister Janeen D. Redd. Brother Webb is a Sunday School teacher and former stake presidency counselor, bishop, bishopric counselor, Primary teacher and missionary in the Spain Barcelona Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Larry George Webb and Melba Paige Webb.

Sister Webb is a Sunday School teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor and Young Women adviser. She was born in Seattle, Washington, to Harvey Leslie Crandall III and Jerrolyn Crandall.