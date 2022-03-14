New Alaska Anchorage Mission president and companion called to serve

The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in April.

Evan J. Larsen and Mindy Larsen Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Evan J. Larsen, 62, and Mindy Larsen, five children, West Jordan 66th Ward, West Jordan Utah Stake: Alaska Anchorage Mission, succeeding President Gregory G. King and Sister Lynnell S. King. Brother Larsen is a stake presidency counselor and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Missouri St Louis Mission. He was born in Preston, Idaho, to Farrel Donald Larsen and Lora Elizabeth Hansen Larsen.

Sister Larsen is a stake Church-service missionary and former ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, stake Relief Society secretary, stake temple and family history consultant, stake young single adult adviser and ward organist. She was born in Winnipeg, Canada, to Claude Armstrong and Valorie Joan Stringham.