The following new mission presidents and companions have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Ignatius Baidoo and Adelaide Baidoo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ignatius Baidoo, 53, and Adelaide Baidoo, three children, Mamponse 1st Ward, Accra Ghana Laterbiokorshie Stake: Nigeria Benin City Mission, succeeding President Declan O. Madu and Sister Stella Ihunna Madu. Brother Baidoo is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, high councilor, stake mission presidency counselor, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, ward Sunday School presidency counselor, ward Young Men presidency counselor and missionary in the Nigeria Port Harcourt Mission. He was born in Kade, Ghana, to Edward John Kojo Baidoo and Monica Justina Eshun.

Sister Baidoo is a seminary teacher and former stake Primary presidency counselor, stake missionary, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, institute teacher, stake music director and missionary in the Ghana Accra Mission. She was born in Cape Coast, Ghana, to Francis Spio Ashun and Rebecca Sono.

Maren C. Bunderson and J. Stuart Bunderson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

J. Stuart Bunderson, 55, and Maren C. Bunderson, four children, Rockwood 1st Ward, St Louis Missouri Stake: Perú Cusco Mission, succeeding President Fernando R. García Carrion and Sister Carol G. Moreno de García. Brother Bunderson is a temple ordinance worker and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop, high councilor, elders quorum president and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires South Mission. He was born in Austin, Texas, to Charles Victor Bunderson and Jeannette Eileen Demars Bunderson.

Sister Bunderson is a temple ordinance worker and former ward Young Women secretary, stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, and missionary in the Texas Corpus Christi Mission. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Dale Clark Mouritsen and Marta Christensen Mouritsen.

Eunice Chavez and Pablo H. Chavez Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Pablo H. Chavez, 45, and Eunice Chavez, three children, Girasoles Ward, Tegucigalpa Honduras Stake: México Villahermosa Mission, succeeding President Clark Whitworth and Sister Jennifer Whitworth. Brother Chavez is an Area Seventy and former stake president, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the Guatemala Central Mission. He was born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, to Jose Hernan Chavez Bustamante and Berta Rios de Chavez.

Sister Chavez is a ward Primary presidency counselor and former ward Primary presidency counselor, Relief Society visiting teaching district supervisor, nursery leader, temple and family history consultant, Sunday School teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Guatemala Central Mission. She was born in Trujillo, Honduras, to Juan Jose Elwin Diaz and Leonor Padilla de Elwin.

Ross N. Hugues and Leslie Hugues Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ross N. Hugues, 49, and Leslie Hugues, four children, Pocatello 37th Ward, Pocatello Idaho Tyhee Stake: Oklahoma Oklahoma City Mission, succeeding President Craig H. Christensen and Sister Shawna W. Christensen. Brother Hugues is a stake president and former high councilor, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Sunday School president, Scoutmaster and missionary in the Colombia Bogota North Mission. He was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Thomas Charles Hugues Sr. and Margene Hugues.

Sister Hugues is a stake Relief Society presidency counselor and former stake history specialist, ward Primary president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, and Primary teacher. She was born in Pocatello, Idaho, to Donald H Kendall and Patsy Leone Kendall.

James Jarvis and Christy Jarvis Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

James Jarvis, 53, and Christy Jarvis, six children, Salt River Ward, Mesa Arizona Alta Mesa Stake: Sierra Leone Freetown Mission, succeeding President Neil M Harper and Sister Laura Harper. Brother Jarvis is a former Area Seventy executive secretary, stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president and missionary in the West Indies Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Warren Horace Jarvis and Betty Ann Jarvis.

Sister Jarvis is a former stake Relief Society president, stake Young Women camp director, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, Gospel Doctrine teacher, Sunday School teacher and Relief Society teacher. She was born in Cedar City, Utah, to Robert Fredrick Pothier and Marva Sue Pothier.

Gustavo R. Leon and Gloridalba Galindo de Leon Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gustavo R. Leon, 53, and Gloridalba Galindo de Leon, two children, Boyaca Ward, Puerto La Cruz Venezuela Stake: Venezuela Valencia Mission, succeeding President John N. Palma and Sister Maria Angarita de Palma. Brother Leon is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, stake Young Men president, stake mission president, bishop, bishopric counselor and missionary in the Venezuela Caracas Mission. He was born in Ospino, Venezuela, to Jose Manuel Leon Pelayo and Aura Rosa Querales.

Sister Leon is a former stake Primary president, stake public affairs director, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Gospel Essentials teacher, and missionary in the Venezuela Maracaibo Mission. She was born in Maturin, Venezuela, to Miguel Ortiz and Maria Galindo.

Fiona Nikoia and Jeffery Nikoia Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeffery Nikoia, 48, and Fiona Nikoia, four children, Waitakere Ward, Auckland New Zealand Waterview Stake: New Zealand Hamilton Mission, succeeding President Jeffrey D. Erekson and Sister Tina Erekson. Brother Nikoia is a mission presidency counselor and former regional young single adult activity director, stake president, bishop, bishopric counselor, stake Young Men president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Japan Tokyo South Mission. He was born in Auckland, New Zealand, to Manu Aito Maoate Atua Nikoia and Judith Noel Nikoia.

Sister Nikoia is a former regional young single adult activity director, ward Young Women president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society secretary and Sunday School teacher. She was born in Rotorua, New Zealand, to Henare Arthur Robert Tahata and Florence Ngaira.

Barton S. Sloat and Anne Sloat Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Barton S. Sloat, 63, and Anne Sloat, five children, Smithfield Ward, Chesapeake Virginia Stake: Hawaii Honolulu Mission, succeeding President Robert B. Walker and Sister Joni N. Walker. Brother Sloat is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, high priests group leader, ward Young Men president, Young Men adviser, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. He was born in Dover-Foxcroft, Maine, to Harley Frank Sloat and Clarice Hope Sloat Call.

Sister Sloat is a ward temple and family history consultant and former stake Primary presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Primary president, Primary teacher, seminary teacher and missionary in the Nevada Las Vegas Mission. She was born in Murray, Utah, to Merlyn Paul Jones and Rosemary Wright Jones.

Rulon F. Stacey and Linda Stacey Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Rulon F. Stacey, 61, and Linda Stacey, four children, Lone Tree Ward, Castle Rock Colorado Stake: Canada Toronto Mission, succeeding President Clint W. Ensign and Sister Cindy Ensign. Brother Stacey is an area humanitarian specialist and former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, high councilor, bishop, elders quorum president and missionary in the North Carolina Raleigh Mission. He was born in Salt Lake City to William Charles Stacey and Velma Dickson Stacey.

Sister Stacey is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Young Women president, stake Young Women camp director, branch Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, choir accompanist, ward Primary music coordinator, and church service missionary. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Robert Stevens Smoot and Gaylia Ann Smoot.

Gregory K. Stapley and Deborah E. Stapley Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gregory K. Stapley, 62, and Deborah E. Stapley, six children, Capistrano Ward, San Clemente California Stake: México Querétaro Mission, succeeding President Noé Domínguez González and Sister Corina Campos de Domínguez. Brother Stapley is a stake president and former high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, Gospel Doctrine teacher and missionary in the Spain Seville Mission. He was born in Mesa, Arizona, to Glenn Orth Stapley and Marian Eve Killian Stapley.

Sister Stapley is a Relief Society teacher and former stake Relief Society president, stake Relief Society presidency counselor, stake music chair, stake temple youth celebration director, ward Young Women president, Young Women adviser, ward missionary and Primary music leader. She was born in Provo, Utah, to Donald Hansen Sedgwick and Virginia Ellen Sedgwick.

David Sturt and Stacie Sturt Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

David Sturt, 57, and Stacie Sturt, four children, Cottonwood 13th Ward, Salt Lake Cottonwood Stake: Kenya Nairobi Mission, succeeding President Khumbulani Mdletshe and Sister Futhi Mdletshe. Brother Sturt is a Gospel Doctrine teacher and former stake president, stake Young Men president, high councilor, bishop, Scoutmaster, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Texas Dallas Mission. He was born in Watford, England, to George Holford Sturt and Louise Angela Sturt.

Stacie Sturt is a nursery leader and former ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Primary presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, ward Young Women camp director, ward librarian, Primary teacher, Relief Society teacher, stake Young Women camp director, Cub Scout leader and Primary music leader. She was born in Salt Lake City to John Michael Schumann and Sondra Kathleen Schumann.

Daniel Texeira and Carolina Texeira Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Daniel Texeira, 44, and Carolina Texeira, three children, Herrera Ward, Fernando de la Mora Paraguay Stake: Brazil Santos Mission, succeeding President Paul M. Harman and Sister Susan Brinton Harman. Brother Texeira is a former Area Seventy, mission presidency counselor, stake president, stake presidency counselor, bishop and missionary in the Uruguay Montevideo Mission. He was born in Rivera, Uruguay, to Ever Texeira Ruiz and Nelida Maria Gómez.

Sister Texeira is a stake Primary president and former ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Sunday School teacher, and missionary in the Chile Osorno Mission. She was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, to Juan Carlos Cella Sanchez and Iria Abigail Puchalvert.

Kevin Whitaker and Lori Whitaker Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kevin Whitaker, 60, and Lori Whitaker, five children, Plano 5th Ward, Plano Texas Stake: Brazil Santa Maria Mission, succeeding President Jorge M. Becerra Oroza and Sister Maria R. Da Silva de Becerra. Brother and Sister Whitaker are former senior missionaries in the South Carolina Columbia and the Florida Jacksonville missions. Brother Whitaker is a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, branch president, ward mission leader, ward Young Men president, Scoutmaster, seminary teacher, service mission leader and missionary in the Brazil Recife Mission. He was born in Vallejo, California, to William Orson Whitaker and Marilyn Blanche Whitaker.

Sister Whitaker is a former ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, branch Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Young Women presidency counselor, seminary teacher, Primary music leader, Relief Society pianist and service mission leader. She was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, to Nephi Jensen Richards and Vera Gwen Richards.

Gordon N. Wilson and Dixie Wilson Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gordon N. Wilson, 61, and Dixie Wilson, four children, Lehi 4th Ward, Lehi Utah East Stake: Philippines Baguio Mission, succeeding President Bradly A Oldroyd and Sister Christy Oldroyd. Brother Wilson is a former stake president, high councilor, bishop, bishopric counselor, ward mission leader, elders quorum president, ward Young Men president and missionary in the Philippines Manila Mission. He was born in Lehi, Utah, to Ned F Wilson and Joyce Southwick Wilson.

Sister Wilson is a former Church service missionary, stake Primary president, ward Young Women president, ward Primary president, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, Young Women adviser, Primary teacher, Cub Scout leader and missionary in the Philippines Baguio Mission. She was born in American Fork, Utah, to Blaine George Thomas and Margaret Carolyn Lott Thomas.

Mauricio Zanni and Laura Zanni Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mauricio Zanni, 46, and Laura Zanni, four children, Rivadavia Ward, San Juan Argentina Chimbas Stake: Argentina Córdoba Mission, succeeding President Scott D. Hintze and Sister Janice B. Hintze. Brother Zanni is a stake president and former stake presidency counselor, stake mission president, high councilor, bishop, branch president, and missionary in the Argentina Salta Mission. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Osvaldo Enrique Zanni and Leonor Ester Zanni.

Sister Zanni is a ward Relief Society activity coordinator and former stake Primary president, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president, ward Young Women presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, institute teacher and missionary in the Argentina Buenos Aires North Mission. She was born in Caucete, Argentina, to Argentino Viviano Sosa and Elsa Nacira Sosa.