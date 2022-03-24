The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Oscar Machuca Gonzalez and Maria Grau de Machuca Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Oscar Machuca Gonzalez and Maria Del Carmen Grau Razola de Machuca, Ybate Ward, Asunción Paraguay Stake, called as president and matron of the Asunción Paraguay Temple, succeeding President Ernesto A. Da Silva and Sister Mercedes Da Silva. President Machuca is a stake Sunday School president and high councilor and a former bishop and temple ordinance worker. A retired electrical engineer, he was born in Asunción, Central, Paraguay, to Juan Fermin Machuca and Candida Machuca.

Sister Machuca is a temple ordinance worker and former stake and ward Relief Society presidency counselor and ward Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Asunción, Central, Paraguay, to José Grau Pascual and Maria del Carmen Razola.

P. Michael Poston and Wanda K. Poston Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Patrick Michael Poston and Wanda Kaye Phillips Poston, LaBelle 4th Ward, Rigby Idaho East Stake, called as president and matron of the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple, succeeding President Doyle L. Batt and Sister Karen Batt. President Poston is a high councilor and temple sealer and a former Micronesia Guam Mission president, stake president, bishop and elders quorum president. A retired CPA, he was born in Bishop, California, to Samuel Marion Carey and Evalie Carey.

Sister Poston is a stake Relief Society president and temple ordinance worker and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, and ward Relief Society, Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Rigby, Idaho, to Lee Phillips and Wanda Phillips.

José Vicencio Cruz and María Hilda Pérez de Vicencio Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

José Vicencio Cruz and María Hilda Pérez Ramos de Vicencio, Termoeléctrica Ward, Tuxpan Mexico Stake, called as president and matron of the Tampico Mexico Temple, succeeding President David R. Brown and Sister Tamara C. Brown. President Vicencio is a temple presidency counselor and a former mission presidency counselor, stake presidency counselor and bishop. A retired business administrator, he was born in Tuxpan, Veracruz, Mexico, to Marciano Vicencio Canales and Maximina Cruz Santiago.

Sister Vicencio is an assistant to the matron and a former stake Relief Society president, and ward Young Women and Primary president. She was born in La Esperanza, Coahuila, Mexico, to Nemesio Perez Torres and Maria de Jesus Ramos Martinez.