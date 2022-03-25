The following new mission president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in July.

Penny F. Mann and Gary L. Mann Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gary L. Mann, 63, and Penny F. Mann, four sons, Crawley Ward, Crawley England Stake: Washington Vancouver Mission, succeeding President J. Scott Featherstone and Sister Lori L. Featherstone. Brother Mann is a high councilor and former stake president, bishop, branch president, elders quorum president, ward mission leader, stake institute director, ward Young Men president, Sunday School teacher, young single adult adviser and missionary in the Scotland Glasgow Mission. He was born in East Grinstead, Sussex, England, to Leonard Edward Mann and Peggy Vera Mann.



Sister Mann is a seminary teacher and former stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Relief Society presidency counselor, ward Primary presidency counselor, Sunday School teacher, young single adult adviser and Gospel Doctrine teacher. She was born in Topeka, Kansas, to Larry Gene McNall and Dorothy Mae McNall.