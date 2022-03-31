Learn about the new Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple president and matron

The following new temple president and companion have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Samiuela Masima and Lupe Masima Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Samiuela Falefo’ou Masima and Lupe Palei Masima, Te’ekiu 1st Ward, Nuku’alofa Tonga West Stake, called as president and matron of the Nuku’alofa Tonga Temple, succeeding President ’Aisake K. Tukuafu and Sister Lose Tukuafu. President Masima is a temple presidency counselor and former stake president and bishop. He was born in Houma, Tonga, to Paula Masima and Palu Masima.



Sister Masima is an assistant to the matron and a former ward Young Women and Primary president. She was born in Te’ekiu, Tonga, to Siosaia Lotu Palei and Kalolaine Palei.