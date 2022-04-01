AUGUSTA GEORGIA STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — David Mitchell Stewart, 42, attorney; succeeding David R. Squires; wife, Rachel Camille Cornish Stewart. Counselors — Kirk Timothy Mitchell, 49, Eisenhower Army Medical Center lead nuclear medicine technologist; wife, Jana Matthews Mitchell. Jason Allen Jones, 45, Department of the Navy compliance officer; wife, Katrina Michelle Lundeen Jones.

CAGUAS PUERTO RICO STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — José M Gonzalez Pomales, 50, WSRM employee; succeeding John Hernandez; wife, Yaritza Gonzalez. Counselors — Damien Luna-Zayas, 38, Equal Employment Opportunity Commission federal investigator; wife, Jo-Ann Marie Luna-Puig. Edgardo L. Cartagena Luna, 41, Vied owner; wife, Virginia Cartagena.

CHICAGO ILLINOIS STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Scott David Shurtliff, 42, Information Resources Inc. vice president of central operations; succeeding Joseph S. Cannon; wife, Liesl Ann Robbins Shurtliff. Counselors — Joel Juarez Bernal, 57, ELEVI Associates LLC IT consultant, architect and engineer; wife, Luz Maria de Juarez Gonzalez. Celso Alvarez Jr., 47, truck driver; wife, Blanca Edith Betancourt Alvarez.

COUNCIL BLUFFS IOWA STAKE: (Jan. 16, 2022) President — James Haynie Barton, 52, oral and maxillofacial surgeon; succeeding Timothy P. Jacob; wife, Regina Ruth Busk Barton. Counselors — Arturo Miranda Ruíz, 49, University of Nebraska at Omaha emeritus lecturer and Miranda Consulting Services self employed; wife, Lillian Ivette Padilla Miranda. Matthew Wayne Smith, 43, Trivium Life Services chief operating officer; wife, Hannah Jensen Smith.

FARMINGTON NEW MEXICO STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Jonathan Brent Hancock, 39, orthopedic surgeon; succeeding M. Brent Farnsworth; wife, Ashley Kae Harris Hancock. Counselors — Jeffery Scott Nygren Jr., 46, pharmacist; wife, Britney Ann Kolste Nygren. Charles Kent Applegate, 57, BHP environmental compliance employee; wife, Elizabeth Bassett Applegate.

OCUMARE DEL TUY VENEZUELA STAKE: (Jan. 16, 2022) President — Carlos Alberto Santeliz Zamora, 45, National Cement Factory head of manufacturing; succeeding Fernando J. Viloria; wife, Ericka Maria Santeliz Rojas. Counselors — Luis Alfonso Briceño Cortes, 48, 911 Telecommunications Command and Control Center operations coordinator; wife, Yelitza Yolimar Azuaje de Briceño. Jesus Leonardo Rodriguez Romero, 34, Ministry of Popular Power for Education teacher; wife, Eliany Magdalena Rodriguez Leon.

OREM UTAH SHARON PARK STAKE: (Jan. 9, 2022) President — Jeffrey Darrell Brown, 42, BYU Rollins Center for Entrepreneurship & Technology associate director; succeeding Danny M. Miller; wife, Shelley Dawn Hart Brown. Counselors — Grant Wendell Hart, 68, Brigham Young University associate professor; wife, Deborah Louise Aamodt Hart. Matthew Austin Murdock, 32, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion seminary instructor; wife, Heather Dimond Murdock.

PORTO VELHO BRAZIL STAKE: (Oct. 10, 2021) President — Máricio Rogério Gomes Rocha, 54, public servant; succeeding Luís Alberto Lourenço de Matos; wife, Edna Nonato Aranha Rocha. Counselors — Francisco Carlos Araujo, 56, former Military Police of the State of Rondônia officer; wife, Selma Maria Barbosa da Silva Araujo. José Ávila de Azevedo, 32, employee; wife, Claudia Lopes dos Santos Azevedo.

PROVO UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Neil A Harmon, 54, Brigham Young University adjunct professor of organ; succeeding Mark E. Hubner; wife, Anese Judy Harmon. Counselors — Douglas Spencer Stewart, 64, Deseret Industries manager; wife, La Nell Barnes Stewart. Steven Byron Jensen, 45, United Sites Services operations supervisor; wife, Adrienne Elaine Nelson Jensen.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 6TH STAKE: (Feb. 27, 2022) President — James Reed Stoddard, 62, Brigham Young University–Idaho director of the counseling center; succeeding Michael B. Thueson; wife, DeeAnn Miller Stoddard. Counselors — Gregory Scott Johnson, 49, Members Preferred Credit Union president and CEO; wife, Heather Jean Mitchell Johnson. Brian Riley Howard, 55, Brigham Young University–Idaho faculty; wife, Kami Lee Lalli Howard.

ROANOKE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Feb. 20, 2022) President — Hani Abdel Meguid Shabana, 47, psychotherapy training coordinator; succeeding R. Kevin Bohon; wife, Amanda Marie Cochran Shabana. Counselors — Daniel Keith Dutton, 64, American Equipment and Auction Company president and owner; wife, Clovie Rene Shockley Dutton. Jonathan Michael Lubeck, 45, dentist; wife, Alexandra Elizabeth Rolston Lubeck.

SALT LAKE FOOTHILL STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — David Keith Bailly, 46, University of Utah physician; succeeding Matthew R. Hall; wife, Gina Sharene Lower Bailly. Counselors — Jason Paul Perry, 50, Hinckley Institute of Politics director and University of Utah vice president; wife, Mary Catherine Bryan Perry. Craig Alan Jacobsen, 64, Intermountain Healthcare assistant vice president of information systems; wife, Marcia Lee Peterson Jacobsen.

SANDY UTAH CANYON VIEW STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Jeremie Tad Snowder, 46, Valuation Consulting Group principal and partner; succeeding William T. Whitworth; wife, Sarah Jane Lewis Snowder. Counselors — Shane C London, 62, Deseret First Credit Union president and CEO; wife, Robyne Patricia Hunt London. Hyrum Grant Kunzler Jr., 57, Avenue Consultants project manager; wife, Heidi Jean Hanks Kunzler.

SÃO PAULO BRAZIL PIRATININGA STAKE: (Jan. 23, 2022) President — Joaquim Fernandes Júnior, 43, Sola Fernandes Consulting Oracle EBS/cloud consultant; succeeding Diego Paulucci de Melo; wife, Patricia Dias Sola Fernandes. Counselors — Adan Jonathan Tallmann, 40, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints coordinator; wife, Bruna Schultze Buchalla Tallmann. Rogerio Santos de Almeida, 43, businessman; wife, Annelly Lays Bezerra de Almeida.

SOUTH HILL WASHINGTON STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Burton T Kerr, 55, VA Puget Sound System director of primary care mental health; succeeding Steven A Barker; wife, Mary Juanita Jacobson Kerr. Counselors — David Benson Ward, 46, Pacific Lutheran University department chair and professor of marriage and family therapy; wife, Kathryn Wells Ward. Benjamin Randolph Grover, 39, Virginia Mason Franciscan Health physical therapist; wife, Alisha Kay Moultrie Grover.

TAYTAY PHILIPPINES STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Robert Salvador Estil Oximas, 46, Oleo-Fats Inc. HSE head; succeeding Servillano S. Parana; wife, Gladys Dela Cruz Osimas. Counselors — Rhaponzolo Galozo Chansing, 54, EY senior manager technology consulting; wife, Filma Cipriano Eustaquio Chansing. Ceferino Enriquez Malicse Jr., 50, Reed Elsevier Philippines marketing director; wife, Leonisa Mahinay Pios Malicse.

VANCOUVER BRITISH COLUMBIA STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Kenneth McKinley Bateman, 65, Northern Secwepemc ye Qelmucw chief negotiator BC First Nations; succeeding George P. Goeders; wife, Wilhelmina Anna Jager Bateman. Counselors — Christopher Clayton Miller, 63, Sanotize Research & Development Corp. chief scientific officer and co-founder; wife, Minna Kristiina Muhonen Miller. William McGregor Hall, 46, Kardium electrical engineering manager; wife, Lisa Renata Booth Hall.