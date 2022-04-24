BAY CITY TEXAS STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Michael Robert Olson, 60, Citizens Medical Center — Texas CEO; succeeding Gregory A. Bond; wife, Christina Adele Truscott Olson. Counselors — Nathan John Whipple, 45, Summit Fire Security manager; wife, Tiffany Ruth Heilbut Whipple. Joshua Nathaniel Cobb, 40, RiceTec Inc. US new product development manager; wife, Jennie Dance Cobb.

BOGOTÁ COLOMBIA LA LIBERTAD STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Ernesto Gallo Molina, 38, Pink Life manager; succeeding Jorge I. Jimenez Giraldo; wife, Yhudt Viki Becerra Hernandez. Counselors — Alejandro Cruz Parra, 40, freelance graphic designer; wife, Gloria Tatiana de Cruz Lugo. William Baquero Cañon, 43, Prosegur Alarms portfolio analyst; wife, Rosa Maria de Baquero Salazar.

BRIGHAM CITY UTAH NORTH STAKE: (Jan. 9, 2022) President — Don Alan Shakespear, 53, AM Shakespear Properties owner and operator; succeeding Sheldon G. Black; wife, Marcy Wilson Shakespear. Counselors — Paul B Smith, 51, Autoliv manager; wife, Lacie Delilah Hawkes Smith. Patrick Hales Cannon, 54, Eco-Systems Inc. president; wife, Angela Cristine Ellis Cannon.

CHESAPEAKE VIRGINIA STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Mark Edward Smith, 53, Dupont marketing specialist-defense; succeeding Barton S. Sloat; wife, Tamra Franks Smith. Counselors — Matthew Michael Dudley, 44, Willcox Savage partner; wife, Heather Bennett Ducley. Richard Jason Gerber, 50, Department of the Navy developmental pediatrician; wife, Amy Kay Berlin Gerber.

CHULAC GUATEMALA STAKE: (Nov. 21, 2021) President — Oswaldo Ico Maquin, 32, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints deep cleaning specialist; succeeding Juan C. Maaz Tiul; wife, Maria Mercedes Yat de Ico. Counselors — Carlos Anibal Maquin Xo, 41, self employed; wife, Elena Cuc Cuz. Eldersse Mo Yoj, 33, self employed; wife, Claudia Choc de Mo.

COATEPEQUE GUATEMALA STAKE: (Oct. 24, 2021) President — Jose Antonio Sarat Diaz, 43, technical services in refrigeration, air conditioning and electricity technician; succeeding Jorge R. Valdés Arreaga; wife, Sara Elizabeth Sapon Axpuac de Sarat. Counselors — Jorge Roberto Valdes Ortiz, 29, dentist. Boris Daniel Lopez, 38, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints administrative assistant; wife, Viviana Nabil Saenz Ajucum de Lopez.

COIMBRA PORTUGAL STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Cosme Manuel França Da Rocha Costa, 48, Forwartrans Lda. services director; succeeding José P. Costa; wife, Susana Teresa Queirós Figueira Moura Costa. Counselors — Rúben Alexandre Henriques Figueiredo, 28, business owner; wife, Rafaela Alexandra Nogueira Vieira Figueiredo. Pedro Emanuel Da Costa Barata, 37, military; wife, Andreia Sofia Tavares Dias.

COLUMBUS OHIO EAST STAKE: (March 6, 2022) President — Adam Wade Nelson, 43, Innovis Data Solutions product manager; succeeding Craig M. Bell; wife, Caroline Francis Nelson. Counselors — Daniel Jansen Dickson, 41, JPMorgan Private Bank executive director; wife, Ciera Bird Dickson. Kristopher Jay Jacobs, 39, JPMorgan Chase vice president; wife, Candice Lorraine Betts Jacobs.

CORVALLIS OREGON STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Carl Lanier Britsch, 58, NuScale Power vice president of human resources; succeeding Craig R. Cole; wife, JoLynne Schill Britsch. Counselors — Michael David Moore, 56, Chateau Management owner; wife, Laurie Connelly Moore. William Stuart Hartsell IV, 52, Alsea Bay Dental Clinc owner; wife, Teresa Rhea Wooldriodge Hartsell.

DAVAO PHILIPPINES BUHANGIN STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Dennis Yee Aquino, 59, retired; succeeding Wilson D. Aparri; wife, Emily Perez Valdeviezo Aquino. Counselors — Mark Oroceo Dyquiangco, 48, James Hardie Phils. Inc. area sales manager; wife, Jessica Jaum Ticong Dyquiangco. Rodolfo Paulo Calumpag Monteros, 38, DepED teacher; wife, Liezel Payos Beoyo Monteros.

ETINAN NIGERIA STAKE: (July 11, 2021) President — Percus Willie Etukudo, 50, self-employed contractor; succeeding Aniefiok J. Udo; wife, Mercy Percus Uche Etukudo. Counselors — Aniefiok Okon Nelson, 55, self employed; wife, Glory Aniefiok Umo Nelson. Faith Marcus Akpan, 29, self employed.

FORT MACLEOD ALBERTA STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Mark Glenn Ellis, 59, Government of Alberta team lead with Alberta Environment; succeeding C. Alan Poytress; wife, Bonnie Eileen Gordon Ellis. Counselors — Joseph Henri Toone, 47, Toone Farms owner and operator; wife, Natalie Elaine Sopal Toone. Brian Young Nelson, 41, AVAIL CPA partner; wife, Ashley Vanessa Smith Nelson.

GUADALAJARA MÉXICO LOMAS STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Leobardo De La Cruz Valerio, 33, Frati Associates SA de CV commercial sales manager; succeeding Roberto A. Olguin; wife, Danna Yoalli Corona Cruz. Counselors — Andrés Silva Rodríguez, 34, Cesime Solar commercial director; wife, Paulina de Silva Ceja. Jairo Jacob Cruz Magro, 33, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion coordinator; wife, Maria José Vélez Dueñas.

HUNTSVILLE UTAH STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Lance Adam Albrechtsen, 55, orthodontist; succeeding David L. Wadman; wife, Laurie Anne Edvenia Malan Albrechtsen. Counselors — William Rick Bailey, 48, Young Auto Group fleet sales director; wife, Shalin Satterthwaite Bailey. Aaron Tracy Hall, 51, Missionary Department director; wife, Kimberly Wade Hall.

MESA ARIZONA EASTMARK STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Travis Michael Beardall, 48, G&A Partners area manager; succeeding Thomas L. Russon; wife, Emily Kay Denison Beardall. Counselors — Kyle Robert Pickeral, 45, Seminaries and Institutes of Religion institute director; wife, Brooke Anne Massey Pickeral. Corwin Todd Edwards, 55, AT&T consultant; wife, Brenda Lee Woods Edwards.

MIAMI LAKES FLORDIA STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Darrell Burton Wilson, 38, CSPi Tecnology Solutions director of collaboration solutions; succeeding James N. Robinson; wife, Dulce Elena Farias Pascal Wilson. Counselors — Thomas Theouplus Ikner, 44, United States Coast Guard storekeeper and chief petty officer; wife, Kara Madison Ikner. Eric Humberto Roche, 49, Burlington store manager; wife, Stephanie Kay Williams Roche.

PROVO UTAH YSA 16TH STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Chrisophe Gerard Giraud-Carrier, 56, Brigham Young University computer science professor; succeeding Alan B. Hansen; wife, Isabelle Sophie Mauclair Giraud-Carrier. Counselors — Steven G Allred, 63, Ace Hardward owner; wife, Mitzie Kay Medeiros Allred. Antonio Peter Gervais, 60, Brigham Young University systems administrator; wife, Lisa Maurine Forman Gervais.

SAN CLEMENTE CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Jan. 30, 2022) President — Troy Arlen Bourne, 48, Spieker Senior Development partner; succeeding Gregory K. Stapley; wife, Amanda Mari Dalton Bourne. Counselors — Robert Turner Braithwaite, 55, Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian president and CEO; wife, Lisa Andrus Braithwaite. Joseph James Croft, 51, HyperDrive Intermational founder and president, and JuJuBe International founder and CEO; wife, Rachelle Miller Croft.

SNOWFLAKE ARIZONA STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Russell Todd Burk, 42, Positive Solar sales and design employee; succeeding Daniel O. Mills (who died on Dec. 29, 2021); wife, Chantal Kuuleialohalani Keala Burk. Counselors — Todd Raymond Lorenzen, 62, Lakeside Cabins LLC self employed; wife, Laura Christine Foutz Lorenzen. Chad Burdal Brimhall, 41, physician; wife, Caskie Jill Hicken Brimhall.

TESHIE GHANA STAKE: (Feb. 13, 2022) President — Jeffrey Odai Botchway, 38, Fidelity Bank team leaders; succeeding Jerry Nipz-Nipah; wife, Eugenia Enyonam Afetor Botchway. Counselors — Daniel Akowuah Dwomoh, 51, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints HR generalist; wife, Alison Akowuah Fokuo Asuah Dwomoh. Lernard Lennox Anertey Abbey, 36, Honghai House Ghana Limited executive assistant for finanice to chairman director; wife, Millicent Atswei Abbey.

TULA MÉXICO STAKE: (Feb. 13, 2022) President — Efrain Cruz Montoya, 54, business owner; succeeding Edmundo J. Alvarez; wife, Rosa Elena de Cruz Trejo. Counselors — Pablo Villalobos Perez, 48, business owner, director; wife, Araceli de Villalobos Huitron. Iván González Cossio, 48, business owner; wife, Erika Irma Parra de González Cossio.

UMUAHIA NIGERIA STAKE: (Jan. 23, 2022) President — Kennedy Chibuzor Onyelowe, 43, Kampala International University kampala Uganda visiting senior lecturer; succeeding Samuel E. Ekpolo; wife, Blessing Obiageri Agu Onyelowe. Sunday Ikechukwu Orji, 60, self employed; wife, Beatrice Ogisi Ogbonna Orji. Eric Godfred Otoo, 51, self-employed builder; wife, Doris Ginikanwa Otoo.

YUCAIPA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (Feb. 13, 2022) President — Travis Alan Salisbury, 46, self employed; succeeding Darryl K. Cartozian; wife, Meredith Jane Brown Salisbury. Counselors — Dusty Andrew Headley, 48, veterinarian; wife, Sunny Lynn Anderson Headley. Andrew Dale Gardner, 40, Gardner Tax & Bookkeeping Inc. enrolled agent; wife, Yolanda Dawn Medrano Gardner.