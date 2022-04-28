New leaders called for 2 temples — in Chile and Mexico

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Hernan Isaias Herrera Carmona and Rosa Safira Marin Palominos de Herrera Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hernan Isaias Herrera Carmona and Rosa Safira Marin Palominos de Herrera, El Llano Ward, Coquimbo Chile Stake, called as president and matron of the Santiago Chile Temple, succeeding President Juan A. Urra and Sister Soledad Urra. President Herrera is a ward Sunday School president and a former Area Seventy, Uruguay Montevideo West Mission president, stake president and bishop. A retired Church Educational System coordinator, he was born in Santiago, Chile, to Orlando Isaias Herrera Velasquez and Lila Alfonsa Carmona de Herrera.

Sister Herrera is a seminary teacher and a former mission president companion, stake Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women president and ward Relief Society presidency counselor. She was born in Santiago, Chile, to Ernesto Marin Zamorano and Rosa Marina Palominos de Marin.

Heber Cineo López Fuentes and María Teresa Salazar Chang de López Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Heber Cineo López Fuentes and María Teresa Salazar Chang de López, Lindavista Ward, Tuxtla Gutiérrez México Stake, called as president and matron of the Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mexico Temple, succeeding President Moisés Ulloa and Sister Rosby Cruz de Ulloa. President and Sister López are welfare and self-reliance specialists and temple ordinance workers. He is a former high councilor, bishop and branch president. A self-employed certified public accountant, he was born in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, to Benjamin López Serna and Angela de Jesus Fuentes de López.

Sister López is a former stake Relief Society president, and stake and ward Young Women president. She was born in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico, to Arturo Salazar Jimenez and Consuelo Vda. Chang de Salazar.