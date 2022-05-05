Learn about these new leaders of temples in Guatemala and Panama

The following new temple presidents and matrons have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Ysrael Escobar López and Marta I. Sánchez de Escobar Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Ysrael Escobar López and Marta Isabel Sánchez Sajquim de Escobar, Panorama Ward, Quetzaltenango Guatemala Stake, called as president and matron of the Quetzaltenango Guatemala Temple, succeeding President Gonzalo E. García-Salas Gálvez and Sister Sonia de García-Salas. President Escobar is a patriarch and a former mission presidency counselor, stake president, bishop and temple ordinance worker. A business owner and retired certified public accountant, he was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, to Jose Remigio Escobar Chajchalac and Angela Lopez Gomez.

Sister Escobar is a former stake and ward Relief Society president, ward Young Women president and temple ordinance worker. She was born in Quetzaltenango, Guatemala, to Martin Sanchez Coyoy and Desideria Sajquim Velasquez.

María Isabel de García and Luis J. García Castillo Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Luis Javier García Castillo and María Isabel Deago Ortega de García, Chitré Branch, Chitré Panamá District, called as president and matron of the Panama City Panama Temple, succeeding President Rick L. Smith and Sister Lynda Smith. President García is a district auditor and temple sealer and a former Panama City Panama Temple presidency counselor, district president and branch president. A retired manufacturing business owner, he was born in Llano Largo, Panama, to Luis Garcia Palma and Rosa Odilia Castillo Osorio.

Sister García is a temple ordinance worker and a former assistant to the matron and stake Young Women president. She was born in Chitre, Panama, to Avelino Deago and Edicta Emerita Ortega Vega.