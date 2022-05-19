The following new temple president and matron have been called to serve by the First Presidency. They will begin their service in September.

Cheri Mains and Bradley S. Mains Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bradley Searight Mains and Cheri Ann Bell Mains, Nazareth Ward, Reading Pennsylvania Stake, called as president and matron of the Philadelphia Pennsylvania Temple, succeeding President Milan F. Kunz and Sister Leslie Kunz. President Mains is a temple presidency counselor and a former Singapore Mission president, stake president, high councilor and bishop. A retired Crayola LLC compensation and benefits director, he was born in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, to Walter Searight Mains and Helen Elizabeth Mains.

Sister Mains is an assistant to the matron and a former mission president’s companion, stake Relief Society and Young Women presidency counselor, ward Young Women and Primary president, and seminary teacher. She was born in Eugene, Oregon, to John Frederick Bell and Myrna Elizabeth Bell.