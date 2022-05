BUENOS AIRES ARGENTINA BANFIELD STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Pablo Amos Lopez, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints purchasing manager; succeeding David E. Mouhsen; wife, Susana Isabel Silva Lopez. Counselors — Marcelo Mario Colazo, 50, Colestudio Digital Agency CEO and creative director; wife, Karina Angelica Martinelli Colazo. Silvio Adrian Senlle, 49, Automac SA production assistant; wife, Patricia Adriana Martinez.

CAPE TOWN SOUTH AFRICA STAKE: (Feb. 6, 2022) President — Dylan Holmes, 44, MTN Managers UCC platform architecture employee; succeeding Ryan Holmes; wife, June Parker Holmes. Counselors — Imani Jimmy Mwaipopo, 44, Njozi Electrical electrical technician; wife, Valerie Matu Mwaipopo. Akhona Vincent Zokufa, 41, business owner; wife, Kaylianne Rialda Aploon Zokufa.

CLINTON UTAH WEST STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Cory David Price, 48, self-employed orthodontist; succeeding Jeffrey H. Rosenlund; wife, Emily Clark Price. Counselors — Travis Paul Barnes, 48, Lyle W. Williams Co. principal and partner; wife, Steffanie Child Barnes. Thomas Mason Steed, 43, Mason Electric Inc. owner; wife, Allison Hill Steed.

CORAL SPRINGS FLORIDA STAKE: (Feb. 13, 2022) President — Jorge Omar Calevoso, 66, Omar Contractors self-employed; succeeding Stephen R. Smith; wife, Rosana Maluf Calevoso. Counselors — James Douglas Barrus, 57, Motorola Solutions distinguished member of the technical staff; wife, Alisa Frederickson Barrus. Adam Michael Fleming, 41, Anju Software chief financial officer; wife, Lindsay Anne Stevenson Fleming.

EAST BRUNSWICK NEW JERSEY STAKE: (March 20, 2022) President — Dirk Edward Lindeman, 55, Merck & Co. executive director and chief of staff; succeeding Bryan J. Law; wife, Kin Ling Fung Lindeman. Counselors — Michael Louis Maldonado, 50, Genmab US Inc. vice president of human resources; wife, Amanda Christina Rockwell Maldonado. John Shoener Zulick IV, 55, National Basketball Association director of engineering; wife, Noleen Janell Smith Zulick.

HARARE ZIMBABWE SOUTH STAKE: (Feb. 20, 2022) President — Gilbert Kepekepe, 53, St. George’s College teacher; succeeding Philip J. Mathemera; wife, Modester Miriro Muvazhirwa Kepekepe. Counselors — Marshal Munyaradzi Bomba, 30, self-employed CEO; wife, Muchaneta Portia Shumba Bomba. Notias Baudhi, 46, The Bread Co. t/a Kunesu sales and marketing manager; wife, Tariro Baudhi.

HOPKINSVILLE KENTUCKY STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Strati Lee Young, 46, Option Right Athletics CEO and founder; succeeding Nathan A. Craig; wife, Thenese Letina Redfield Young. Counselors — Garth Thomas Porter, 39, Cumberland Surgical Arts oral surgeon; wife, Melissa Leigh Gibbons Porter. Gary William Sawyers, 51, self-employed farmer; wife, Dana Lou Frougue Sawyers.

KATUBA DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF THE CONGO STAKE: (Feb. 20, 2022) President — Ntambwe Emery Kazadi, 38, Chemical of Africa chemist and shift in charge; succeeding Justin Kabala Mukuna; wife, Kikudji Aimée Kazadi. Counselors — Jean Jacques Mukalay Banza, 48, Ruashi Mining metallurgy operator; wife, Mwamba Dina Ilunga. Mutoni Kilambila Jean Claude Monga, 47, MMG technician; wife, Kazadi Nicole Kyungu.

LAS PALMAS SPAIN STAKE: (March 20, 2022) President — Zebensuí Casañas Hernández, 42, Align Clinic orthopedic; succeeding Braulio Déniz; wife, Vanessa Garrido Carrillo. Counselors — Ruben Blanco Teruel, 35, Ideco SA (Government of the Canary Islands) sports technician; wife, Devora Alarcón Pineda. Harold Valbuena Vega, 42, pensioner; wife, Maira Alejandra Giraldo Cárdenas.

MELBOURNE AUSTRALIA CRAIGIEBURN STAKE: (March 6, 2022) President — Kilisimasi Latu, 47, The University of Auckland senior lecturer; succeeding Clayton T. Williams; wife, Mavaetangi Susitina Uipi Veamuni Latu. Counselors — Carlos Antonio Hellebuyck, 40, ThermoFisher Scientific director of project management; wife, Alma Gabriela Trabanino Hellebuyck. Tassie Timoteo Metusela, 31, Mercer project manager; wife, Sasha Susana Mackay Metusela.

OREM UTAH YSA 1ST STAKE: (March 6, 2022) President — Robert Bruce Bowman, 52, Alliance Data Systems vice president; succeeding Steven E. Call; wife, Lastenia Anna Berrio Bowman. Counselors — Carl Milton Black, 61, Utah Radiology Associates partner; wife, Nan Sheffield Black. Thomas Allen Smith, 64, retired; wife, Rebecca Luane Starr Smith.

PUERTO LA CRUZ VENEZUELA STAKE: (March 20, 2022) President — Jaime Antonio Salazar Viña, 41, trader and Petróleos de Venezuela SA exploration geologist and seismic interpreter; succeeding Gustavo R. León; wife, Josaine de los Angeles de Salazar Mendoza. Counselors — Arquimides Agustin Paraqueimo Guevara, 55, Banco del Tesoro business manager; wife, Virginia del Valle de Paraqueimo Carvajal. Victor Segundo Escorcia, 34, self-employed merchant; wife, Wilmar Carolina de Escorcia Silva.

SALT LAKE CENTRAL STAKE: (March 27, 2022) President — Benjamin Aaron Behunin, 48, Wild Rooster Artworks president; succeeding Richard B. McKeown; wife, Lynnette Scott Behunin. Counselors — Randy Wade Shumway, 50, Cicero Group CEO and founder; wife, Maureen Elizabeth Ryder Shumway. Melbourne Romney III, 73, Romney Lumber Company chief financial officer; wife, Karen Greene Romney.

SANDY UTAH CRESCENT RIDGE STAKE: (March 6, 2022) President — Clint Walter Lord, 48, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints software developer and architect; succeeding Brett J. Davies; wife, Tewie Jane Holmes Lord. Counselors — Shane Emerson Pace, 59, Farmington City manager; wife, Trudy Hansen Pace. Larry Haderlie Lundberg, 46, Moreton Capital Markets investment representative; wife, Jennifer Ann Williams Lundberg.

SANTIAGO CHILE RENCA STAKE: (March 20, 2022) President — Pablo Felipe Valdes Castillo, 31, Municipal Corporation of Renca emergency service employee; succeeding Hugo A. Contreras Sepulveda; wife, Treycy Geraldine Florian Gonzales. Counselors — Isaac Daniel Ramos Chavez, 36, Chavez Véliz Limitada Professional Driver School administrator; wife, Carla Jazmin Pastenes Pino. Denny Antonio Gonzalez Olivares, 32, Telefonica Tech senior project manager; wife, Jenny Angelica Martinez Madariaga.