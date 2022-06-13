New leaders called for 6 stakes from Norway to Samoa

The following new stake presidents have been called.

DRAMMEN NORWAY STAKE: (April 10, 2022) President — Patrick Marcel Waal, 37, Vipo business group director; succeeding Tarjei Pedersen; wife, Rut Veronica Sterri Waal. Counselors — Øyvind Steffensen, 55, Stavanger Municipality teacher; wife, Anita Aspevik Steffensen. Benjamin Weggersen, 35, Microsoft software engineering manager and Zune Weggersen owner; wife, Ane Benedicte Andersen Weggersen.

LOS ALCARRIZOS DOMINICAN REPUBLIC STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — German Emilio Arciniega, 51, self-employed master builder; succeeding Arsenio Mercado; wife, Cristina Fragoso. Counselors — Victor Manuel Brito Garcia, 29, SS Flex Development development department director; wife, Lorymar Mercado. Ariel David Encarnacion Montero, 31, Various Industrial Distributions Part of Barentz logistics operations manager; wife, Perla Mabel Marte.

MONROVIA LIBERIA BUSHROD ISLAND STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Festus Teah Ferguson, 63, Bridgeway Corp. custom broker; succeeding Prince S. Nyanforh; wife, Theresa Nyonnoh Nyanforh Ferguson. Counselors — Moses Bahn Slamie, 64, retired; wife, Betty W. Gaye Slamie. Paul Kanneh Wrotto, 40, Building Youth Around the World — Liberia Limited administrator, caregiver and manager; wife, Precious Saytecon Jlay Wrotto.

REXBURG IDAHO YSA 5TH STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Marc T Skinner, 54, BYU–Idaho chair and faculty member; succeeding Peter D. Christofferson; wife, Alisa Limburg Skinner. Counselors — Roger Scott Johnson, 60, BYU–Idaho professor; wife, Melanie Jensen Johnson. Kenneth J Bateman, 55, Idaho National Laboratory mechanical engineer; wife, Steffani Monson Bateman.

TEMECULA CALIFORNIA STAKE: (March 13, 2022) President — Andrew Jerald Dixon, 47, Pacific West Development president; succeeding Tracy E. Ham; wife, Shannon Danielle Dobron Dixon.Counselors — Matthew Alexander Allen, 40, Chief Physical Therapy physical therapist and business owner; wife, Shannon Louise Richter Allen. James Brian Geddie, 51, Generations Healthcare director of strategic operations; wife, Dyana Cathryn Watkins Geddie.

UPOLU SAMOA MALIE STAKE: (March 6, 2022) President — Tema Siaunuua Jr., 44, Education Ministry school teacher; succeeding Lyndon C. Ling; wife, Lorina Pogia Tufuga Siaunuua. Counselors — Lucky Passi, 48, self-employed; wife, Tafu Malama Passi. Masalosalo Sailiai, 46, self-employed; wife, Feiloaiga Fuiava Sailiai.