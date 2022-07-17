Learn about these 15 new stake presidents — from Bountiful to Bolivia

ANTANANARIVO MADAGASCAR IVANDRY STAKE: (May 8, 2022) President — James Harisson Ratovonony, 43, U.S. Embassy driver; succeeding Pascal Andriamihaja; wife, Rojo Mandasoa Hajarivonimalala Ratovonony. Counselors — Jean Remi Razanadrakoto, 41, Octopus Sarl manager; wife, Prisca Valerienne Randrianjaka Razanadrakoto. Haja Andrianambinintsoa Rasamoely, 45, Pergola Pharamacy stock manager; wife, Solofonantenaina Fanjanirina Andriamanantsoa.

BOUNTIFUL UTAH CENTRAL STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Andrew Allan Vance, 43, SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions director; succeeding Gregory A. Stuart; wife, Jaime Lynn Beck Vance. Counselors — John Whittle Merrill, 57, CMT Technical Services vice president of finance; wife, Jennifer Hoskins Merrill. Matthew Glenn Geilman, 40, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assistant secretary to the Seventy; wife, Lindsay Elizabeth Hesterly Geilman.

CHOLOMA HONDURAS STAKE: (May 22, 2022) President — Marvin Adalid Aguilar, 36, Cummins Honduras maintenance employee; succeeding José S. Hernandez Claros; wife, Isela de Jesus Diaz de Aguilar. Counselors — Jose Fernando Mencia Padilla, 37, Basic Education Center director and Honduras Secretary of Education teacher; wife, Blanca Evanjelina Zelaya Lanza de Mencia. Moroni Daniel Martinez Diaz, 32, business owner; wife, Esmelda Bethsabe Urias Martinez.

DOKUI COTE D’IVOIRE STAKE: (May 29, 2022) President — Gnazegbo Guy Octave Gogoh, 54, Ministry of the Interior and Security training manager; succeeding Yobo Severin Antonin Ignace Niampi; wife, Tina Lucie Légré Gogoh. Counselors — Dijité Siméon Achi, 60, Ministry of the Interior and Security DGNP employee; wife, Nohoda Dosso Achi. Saraka Antonin Pierre Kouakou, 37, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple facilities manager; wife, Massandje Diomandé Kouakou.

FREMONT CALIFORNIA STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Lance Riley Taylor, 51, HGGC chief financial officer; succeeding Kenneth L. Perry; wife, Robyn Ann Stewart Taylor. Counselors — Kyle Spencer McCane, 56, AVI-SPL vice president of global accounts; wife, April Marie Thomas McCane. Joseph Benjamin Hancock, 44, Truebeck Construction MEP preconstruction executive; wife, Laura Ann Prisbrey Hancock.

LA GRANDE OREGON STAKE: (May 22, 2022) President — Chas Bart Hutchins, 44, Anderson Perry & Associates Inc. associate; succeeding D. George Chadwick; wife, Teija Mae Gwilliam Hutchins. Counselors — Samuel Heber Kimball, 42, La Grande Family Eye Care optometrist; wife, Christine Leigh Nickerson Kimball. Gregory Lynn Baxter, 62, retired; wife, Karen Nicolaysen Baxter.

LOS CHILLOS ECUADOR STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Galo Santiago Torres Rosero, 46, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints physical facilties manager; succeeding Nefi M. Trujillo Mena; wife, Andrea Vanessa de Torres Torres. Counselors — Fernando Rodrigo Figueroa Valverde, 47, Dhalion Asesores CIA LTDA general manager; wife, Silvia Patricia de Figueroa Gonzalez. Hugo Ricardo Pionce Gallardo, 33, freelance accountant; wife, Ruth Ximena de Pionce Pérez.

NUKU’ALOFA TONGA VAINI STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Tevita Pole’o, 47, self-employed contractor; succeeding Tevita ‘Asi; wife, Gloria Guttenpeil Pole’o. Counselors — Raymond Lafu Sika, 50, Tonga Legislative Assembly development officer; wife, Noelini Lesili Niupalau Sika. Feleti Tu’ikolovatu, 43, self-employed general contractor; wife, Kalisi Kathleen Fetu’u’aho Tu’ikolovatu.

OSORNO CHILE STAKE: (May 1, 2022) President — Harry Guillermo Matus Guerrero, 45, microentrepreneur; succeeding Gerson R. Muñoz Miranda; wife, Anabelle Mireya de Matus Silva. Counselors — Juan Antonio Rios Peran, 47, independent master furniture maker; wife, Marisol del Carmen Mansilla Rojas. Mauricio Andrés Naguil Guala, 35, Ecolab S.A. field service manager; wife, Ana Jessica Gutierrez Angulo.

POTOSÍ BOLIVIA STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Alex Arce Apaza, 32, Nuevatel PCS de Bolivia S.A. administrator of face-to-face channels; succeeding Luis B. Lopez; wife, Gabriela Margot Ramos Ortega. Counselors — Felix Celso Quintanilla Silva, 49, Domingo Savio University career manager; wife, Ismena Aynee de Quintanilla Troncoso. Adalid Jose Contreras Gallegos, 33, analysis and characterization laboratory lead employee; wife, Grethzel Paola Quispe Zuñiga.

PUNO PERÚ CENTRAL STAKE: (May 1, 2022) President — Tomas Frank Arrayan Carpio, 57, Essalud head of healthcare department, and private medical practice owner; succeeding Oswaldo J. Soto; wife, Ana Alcira de Arrayan Rebaza. Counselors — Cristian Valentino Loza Calderón, 36, Firex Perú SAC administrator; wife, Yumí Angela Arcaya de Loza. Jesus Alejandro Quispe Davila, 37, Scotiabank sales manager; wife, Magnolia Lizbet Huaracha Velasquez.

QUITO ECUADOR COLÓN STAKE: (May 1, 2022) President — Juan Gabriel Tenen Donoso, 38, Sajador S.A. business adviser; succeeding Alfonso M. Gutierrez Hinojosa; wife, Aida Paola de Tenen Alvarez. Counselors — Jorge Rolando Moya Varela, 56, Electromedica del Ecuador head of technical service; wife, Maria del Carmen de Moya Angulo. Kevin Sebastian Villacis Unapanta, 31, Bitsofteam key account manager; wife, Myriam Alejandra Egas Chavez.

SALEM UTAH WEST STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — David Kent Hansen, 42, Woodland Dental dentist and owner; succeeding Stephen E. Quesenberry; wife, Alyse Orton Hansen. Counselors — Nathan James Hawkins, 42, doctor of optometry; wife, Cali Jo Thomas Hawkins. Bart Duncan Thompson, 44, Nebo School District school administration employee; wife, Marti Jo Olson Thompson.

SALT LAKE HOLLADAY SOUTH STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Gregory Nathan Hoole, 51, Hoole & King attorney; succeeding Scott H. Wilmarth; wife, Kelly Jean Kinnersley Hoole. Counselors — Nathan Grant Adams, 44, University of Utah Jon M. Huntsman Endowed Chair holder in medicine and surgery, and Oral & Facial Reconstructive Surgeons of Utah surgeon; wife, Stephanie Woodward Adams. Michael Richard Hinckley, 50, Granger Medical Clinic physician; wife, Heather Broadbent Hinckley.

SANTO DOMINGO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DUARTE STAKE: (June 5, 2022) President — Daniel Osiris Marte Ventura, 33, DTA executive assistant; succeeding Jhon Lopez; wife, Miguelina de Jesús Valenzuela Henríquez. Counselors — Sergio Augusto Martinez, 55, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project manager; wife, Daina Soranyi Martinez. Harol Anderson Sime Guzman, 28, Ital Hair Products sales executive.