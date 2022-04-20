Video: Elder Bednar asks, why are we surprised by today’s youth

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints often remind the youth of the Church that they have been reserved for this day, said Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“So why would we be surprised? When will we stop being surprised at the valiant efforts of the young people to do what they know they should do because they know who they are?”

Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, are interviewed at the Washington D.C. Temple in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

This Church News video, titled “Reserved for This Day,” features Latter-day Saint youth offering service during the Washington D.C. Temple open house in Kensington, Maryland, on April 18, 2022.

“The world is always in turmoil, and the temple is just different,” said Rylan Stoner. “There’s peace and calm, and everything has order.“