Video: How temple visitors are finding stillness, peace in the nation’s capital

After leading open house tours of the Washington D.C. Temple this week, Elder David A. Bednar and Elder Gerrit W. Gong, both of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke about temples — and peace.

“We’ve had the opportunity to visit with scores of media people from all over the world,” Elder Bednar said. “They’re interested in learning about the temple and what we do. So they’ve been very receptive, and it’s been joyful.”

Elder Gong said the Church is not just building temples, but also people. “We are building people of faith and people who understand covenants, and faith and covenants bring us to our Savior.”

This Church News video, titled “Be Still,” features Elder Bednar and his wife, Sister Susan Bednar, and Elder Gong talking about temples.

Sister Bednar said people feel something when they enter the temple. “We know that what we do in the temple is not secret, it is sacred.”