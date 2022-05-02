Video: How temples connect Latter-day Saints with the Savior

The Washington D.C. Temple — like all temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — helps members connect with Jesus Christ, said Elder David A. Bednar this April during the temple open house.

“It’s not the temple. It’s not the building,” said Elder Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “It’s what the ordinances and the covenants teach us about Christ, His role in the Father’s plan and the Father’s plan of happiness.”

This Church News video, titled “Our Spiritual Foundation,” features Elder Bednar, his wife Sister Susan Bednar, Elder Quentin L. Cook and Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and Sister Sharon Eubank and Sister Reyna I. Aburto of the Relief Society general presidency.

Elder Cook said he is grateful for the opportunity to take people through the temple and have them see “how sacred it is to us and how our commitment to the Savior is expressed in so many ways through our temples.”

Elder Gong said President Russell M. Nelson is helping Latter-day Saints see temple ordinances and covenants in an even more profound way as they build a spiritual foundation and understand how the temple brings them to the Savior.

It “is a journey,” said Sister Aburto. “We’re always trying to be better.”