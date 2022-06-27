While participating in the open house of the iconic Washington D.C. Temple, Batchlor Johnson IV looked into a camera and enthusiastically spoke about The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“There’s nothing in the world that can convince me that the Church isn’t true, nothing that can convince me that God doesn’t exist,” he said.

Attending a session of the temple open house for social media influencers, Batchlor also shared his sentiments about the temple on TikTok and Instagram. This Church News video, titled “Come Find Out,” features Batchlor’s testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Batchlor Johnson IV is interviewed at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Washington D.C. Temple Visitors’ Center in Kensington, Maryland, on Monday, April 18, 2022. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

With its six golden spires reaching heavenward above the Capital Beltway, the Washington D.C. Temple has stood as an iconic landmark for a half-century. Seen by millions, the temple is used by radio personalities to pinpoint traffic issues in the area. The 156,558-square-foot edifice sits on 52 acres and is clad with Alabama white marble.

It is the Church’s 16th in operation and the first built in the Eastern United States; it closed in 2018 so crews could update mechanical and electrical systems, refresh finishes and furnishings, and improve the grounds. Church leaders opened the doors to the temple in April, inviting government and religious leaders and the community an opportunity to look inside.

Being in the temple “gives you a better sense of who you are and, yeah, everything just makes sense,” said Batchlor.

