Elder Brent H. Nielson: ‘Is There No Balm in Gilead?’

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. He taught about the wide-reaching healing power Jesus Christ has through His Atonement. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Nielson

“Through literature, music and art, the Savior Jesus Christ has often been referred to as the Balm of Gilead because of His remarkable healing power.”

“As we cheerfully submit our will to the Father, even in the most difficult of circumstances, the Savior will lift our burdens and make them light.”

“We can move forward with faith knowing that when difficult times come … or when sin encompasses our lives, the Savior stands with ‘healing in His wings.’”

Summary of Elder Nielson’s talk

“The Old Testament teaches of an aromatic spice or ointment used for healing wounds that was made from a bush grown in Gilead…. Through literature, music and art, the Savior Jesus Christ has often been referred to as the Balm of Gilead because of His remarkable healing power.”

Sometimes, fasting and prayer does not bring about the miracle being sought.

The reason requires an understanding of the Savior’s Atonement as taught throughout the scriptures, but specifically in Jeremiah, Mark, 3 Nephi and Moroni.

“The Savior’s Atonement, which makes available both His redeeming and His enabling power, is the ultimate blessing that Jesus Christ offers to all…. As we cheerfully submit our will to the Father, even in the most difficult of circumstances, the Savior will lift our burdens and make them light.”

The power of the Savior covers sins, wounds and trials of all sizes, regardless of their complexities. And, as happened when the Savior fed the 5,000, there will be more than enough for those in need.

“We can move forward with faith knowing that when difficult times come, and they surely will, or when sin encompasses our lives, the Savior stands with ‘healing in His wings’ inviting us to come unto Him.”

About Elder Nielson