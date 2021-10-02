Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela: ‘Deepening Our Conversion to Jesus Christ’

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. He taught that studying the scriptures and following the promptings of the Holy Ghost deepens one’s conversion to the Savior. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Valenzuela

“The scriptures and our knowledge of God are gifts. Gifts that we too often take for granted. Let us cherish these blessings.”

“When we study the gospel, we are not simply seeking new information; rather, we are seeking to become a ‘new creature’ (2 Corinthians 5:17).”

“We must seek everything that invites the influence of the Spirit and reject anything that deviates from this influence.”

Summary of Elder Valenzuela’s talk

Studying the scriptures is an important part of understanding the mission and ministry of Jesus Christ.

“Delighting in the scriptures is more than hungering and thirsting for knowledge.”

Study of the scriptures provides both knowledge of and context to God’s plan of salvation. Through this understanding, individuals build trust in His promises made in the scriptures, as well as in the promises and blessings of modern prophets.

“The scriptures and our knowledge of God are gifts. Gifts that we too often take for granted. Let us cherish these blessings.”

To “cherish” the scriptures involves more than “seeking new information,” he said. In studying the gospel, “we are seeking to become a ‘new creature’ (2 Corinthians 5:17).”

Teaching from the scriptures transforms people. The power of the Holy Ghost is manifest through them to positively change lives.

“The Holy Ghost guides us toward truth and testifies to us of the truth,” he said. “We should seek the companionship of the Holy Ghost. This goal should govern our decisions and guide our thoughts and actions. We must seek everything that invites the influence of the Spirit and reject anything that deviates from this influence.”

About Elder Valenzuela