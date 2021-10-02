Saturday afternoon session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 conference

General Authorities sustain other leaders during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, center, President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, left, and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, right, enter the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson thank organist Linda Margetts and the multicultural choir after the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Sister Wendy Nelson wave to the the multicultural choir after the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Attendees sustain church leaders during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Ciro Schmeil, a General Authority Seventy, was recorded previously. His remarks are shown in the Conference Center during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2, 2021.
The Multicultural Choir from stakes in Utah sing during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Church leaders listen during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Service missionaries Mark and Janae Martin listen during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Church leaders sustain other leaders during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Attendees sustain church leaders during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his counselor, President Dallin H. Oaks, talk prior to the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, left, and Elder Jeffery R. Holland talk prior to the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
General authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greet each other during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elders D. Todd Christofferson and Dieter F. Uchtdorf, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talk prior to the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, talks with his wife, Harriett, prior to the afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
The spouses of general authorities of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints listen during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Mandy Mathews and Rachel Mathews of the Grasslands 3rd Ward, Springville Utah West Stake, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Denzie, Emmrie and Taeden Hutchings of the Mission 1st Ward, McAllen Texas West Stake, sustain Church leaders during the the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Salvatierra and Elder Garcia of the Peru Piura Mission watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
John Sebástian Gallego, Laura Daniela Gallego Florez, Paula Andrea Florez and Natalia Florez watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Missionaries and Church members in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission sustain Church leaders during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Ana Aguilar, Maria Victoria Aguilar and Mateo Aguilar of the Santa Marta District, Colombia Barranquilla Mission, watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Antonella Treppo, Guillermina Treppo, Cinthia Isendorf de Treppo, Ema Treppo and Resistencia Argentina South Stake President Pablo A. Treppo watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Trinidad an Tobago watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Missionaries in Guatemala City, Guatemala, watch the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Sister missionaries walk to the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
A healthcare worker in Brazil watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A man in Ikeja, Nigeria, watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Brasilia, Brazil, watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Uruguay watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Tahiti watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Sheffield, England, watches the Saturday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Sister Susan H. Porter, first counselor in the Primary general presidency, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Erich W. Kopischke, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Christoffel Golden, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Moisés Villanueva, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles speaks during the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
While many elements of the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2 still differed from pre-COVID-19 conferences, a few familiar scenes emerged from the proceedings.

Even though Church leaders still sat with faces partially obscured by face masks, they did so from the spacious auditorium of the Conference Center once again. And despite speaking to mostly empty seats, speakers were again framed by the colorful outfits of choir members, this time a multicultural choir from stakes throughout Utah who provided live music throughout the session. 

Read: A multicultural choir will sing live during October 2021 general conference. Here’s one choir member’s experience preparing

And regardless of the continued disruption to “normal” conference practices, viewers were able to listen to counsel and encouragement from leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help them increase their faith in the Savior Jesus Christ and His gospel.

In addition to remarks from three Apostles, a member of the Primary general presidency and four General Authority Seventies, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency presented leadership changes during the Saturday afternoon session.

Six General Authority Seventies were released and given emeritus status: Elder J. Devn Cornish, Elder Timothy J. Dyches, Elder David F. Evans, Elder Robert C. Gay, Elder James B. Martino and Elder Terence M. Vinson.

President Eyring noted the death of Elder Dean M. Davies in August. Elder Davies had served as a General Authority Seventy for one year and a counselor in the Church’s Presiding Bishopric for eight years. He would have been released as a General Authority Seventy at this general conference.

President Eyring also acknowledged the call of two new Area Seventies and the release of two others during the leadership meeting on Thursday, Sept. 30.

6 General Authority Seventies released, given emeritus status at October 2021 general conference

The choir — led by music director Jamie Kalama Wood and accompanied by organist Linda Margetts and representing 39 countries and 35 languages over six continents — performed “Hark, All Ye Nations!” “Consider the Lilies” and “This Is the Christ.” Following the session, President Russell M. Nelson and his wife, Sister Wendy Nelson, thanked the choir members.

The Multicultural Choir from stakes in Utah sing during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The four General Authority Seventies who spoke during the Saturday afternoon session — Elder Ciro Schmeil, Elder Erich W. Kopischke, Elder Christoffel Golden and Elder Moisés Villanueva — recorded their messages from their areas of assignment around the world. The four are serving in area presidencies in Africa, Europe and the Caribbean.

In his remarks, Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles invited listeners to ponder the blessings promised to covenant-keeping disciples of Jesus Christ. 

The Lord’s covenant people are armed with righteousness and with the power of God in great glory, as seen by Nephi (1 Nephi 14:14), he said. “I have witnessed faith, courage, perspective, persistence and joy that extend far beyond mortal capacity — and that only God could provide.”

Elder Ronald A. Rasband shared seven “things of my soul” or things he believes give purpose to his life and work in the gospel. 

His things of the soul: Love God the Father and Jesus Christ, the Savior. Love neighbors. Love one’s self. Keep the commandments. Always be temple worthy. Be joyful and cheerful. Follow God’s living prophet.

He then invited individuals to identify their own eight, nine and 10 “things of the soul.” 

“Consider ways you might share your heartfelt ‘things’ with others and encourage them to pray, ponder and seek the Lord’s guidance,” Elder Rasband said.

John Sebástian Gallego, Laura Daniela Gallego Florez, Paula Andrea Florez and Natalia Florez watch the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Gary E. Stevenson spoke of how the gospel of Jesus Christ is simply beautiful and beautifully simple but the world is not. “Jesus Christ Himself describes that His yoke is easy, and His burden is light (Matthew 11:30). We should all strive to keep the gospel simple, in our lives, in our families, in our classes and quorums and in our wards and stakes.”

In her first address in general conference since being called to the Primary general presidency in April, Sister Susan H. Porter testified that knowing and feeling the love of Heavenly Father has the power to change many aspects of life — including how someone perceives adversity, commandments, others and their own capacity. 

“When you know and understand how completely you are loved as a child of heavenly parents, it changes everything,” she said.

In his prerecorded message from the Africa South Area, Elder Schmeil testified that discipleship is a journey, not a competition. “We are here to love and help each other.”

Elder Kopischke, who is serving in Europe, shared of his family’s struggles with mental illness and offered encouragement and hope to others who struggle. “For all who are personally affected by mental illness, hold fast to your covenants, even if you might not feel God’s love at this time. Do whatever lies in your power and then ‘stand still … to see the salvation of God, and for his arm to be revealed’” (Doctrine and Covenants 123:17).

From his assignment in Africa, Elder Golden spoke to listeners of the need to prepare for the Second Coming of Jesus Christ. “For those who have eyes to see, ears to hear, and hearts to feel, more than ever before, we are required to confront the reality that we are getting ever closer to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.”

And Elder Villanueva, who was called in April and is serving in the Caribbean, spoke of the pain of losing several loved ones during the pandemic and testified of the Savior’s perfect compassion. “[The Savior] doesn’t fault us for our short-sightedness, nor for being limited in visualizing our eternal journey. Rather, He has compassion for our sadness and suffering.”

President Dallin H. Oaks conducted the session, and Elder William K. Jackson, a General Authority Seventy, and Sister Rebecca L. Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, offered prayers.

