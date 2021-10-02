Saturday evening session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 conference

A Christus statue is photographed with the sun setting at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A Christus statue is photographed with the sun setting at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as they enter the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints greets members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles as they enter the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with invited audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with invited audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, embraces a family member prior to the Saturday evening session of general conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, embraces a family member prior to the Saturday evening session of general conference at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Masked audience members sit in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Masked audience members sit in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enters the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints enters the Conference Center before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Russell M. Nelson and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are seated on the stand before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson and President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, are seated on the stand before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
The First Presidency is pictured in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The First Presidency is pictured in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center.
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Young Men General President Steven J. Lund gives the opening prayer in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
Young Men General President Steven J. Lund gives the opening prayer in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A choir of BYU students performs in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A choir of BYU students performs in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A choir of BYU students performs in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A choir of BYU students performs in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Mauricio Magalhães Entringer, Cristina Zwicker Entringer, Alicia Entringer Martins and Lucas Martins of the Blumenau Ward, Navegantes Brazil Stake, the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Mauricio Magalhães Entringer, Cristina Zwicker Entringer, Alicia Entringer Martins and Lucas Martins of the Blumenau Ward, Navegantes Brazil Stake, the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Cris Zwicker
Adriana María Mosquera Daraviña and Harold Truque Guerrero of the Limonar Ward, Cali Colombia San Fernando Stake, watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2, 2021.
Adriana María Mosquera Daraviña and Harold Truque Guerrero of the Limonar Ward, Cali Colombia San Fernando Stake, watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Harold Truque Guerrero
Elder Justin Culebro and Elder William Stroud, missionaries in the Mexico Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission, watch the Saturday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Justin Culebro and Elder William Stroud, missionaries in the Mexico Tuxtla Gutiérrez Mission, watch the Saturday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Elder Justin Culebro
The Smith family — Morgan, Brynlee, Avery, Jordan, Talmage, Spencer, Grant and Addison — of the Nauvoo 1st Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, watch the the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The Smith family — Morgan, Brynlee, Avery, Jordan, Talmage, Spencer, Grant and Addison — of the Nauvoo 1st Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, watch the the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Morgan Squire
President Russell M. Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivers an address during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center on Oct. 2, 2021.
President Russell M. Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, delivers an address during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021, during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' 191st Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City.
Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, speaks Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021, during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference held in the Conference Center in downtown Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Brent H. Nielson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held on Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Brent H. Nielson, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held on Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, a General Authority Seventy, delivers an address during the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center.
Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, a General Authority Seventy, delivers an address during the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of the Church held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, speaks Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of the Church held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Alfred Kyungu, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy, speaks Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Marcus B. Nash, a General Authority Seventy, speaks Saturday evening, Oct. 2, 2021, during the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center.
President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, addresses the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference held Oct. 2, 2021, in the Conference Center. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, conducts the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference, broadcast from the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Vancouver, British Columbia, watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A family in Vancouver, British Columbia, watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
A woman from Trinidad and Tobago watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
A woman from Trinidad and Tobago watches the Saturday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Missionaries in the México Querétaro Mission prepare to watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Missionaries in the México Querétaro Mission prepare to watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Sister Flores

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, concluded the opening day of the 191st Semiannual General Conference by challenging the Church’s global audience to seek personal revelation by first exercising faith.

“As our faith in Jesus Christ will have led us to ask the Father for answers, that faith will also have brought the Savior’s softening touch enough for us to hear His direction and be determined and excited to obey,” he said.

President Eyring was joined Saturday evening by a variety of leaders from diverse backgrounds and callings.

His longtime friend and fellow Apostle, President M. Russell Ballard, invited Latter-day Saints to do all they can to become better members, neighbors and children of God.

The Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded each listener that he or she is known and remembered by their Heavenly Father and their Savior, Jesus Christ.

“We cannot lose our love for and hope in Jesus, even if we face seemingly overwhelming challenges. Heavenly Father and Jesus will never forget us. They love us.”

Missionaries in the México Querétaro Mission prepare to watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
Missionaries in the México Querétaro Mission prepare to watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Sister Flores

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy promised that the Savior can lift one’s burdens when he or she submits to God’s will.

“We can move forward with faith knowing that when difficult times come, and they surely will, or when sin encompasses our lives, the Savior stands with ‘healing in His wings’ inviting us to come unto Him.”

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke of the Church’s divine mandate to care for the poor. It is a key element of salvation and exaltation.

 “Our individual efforts [to care for those in need] don’t necessarily require money or faraway locations; they do require the guidance of the Holy Spirit and a willing heart to say to the Lord: ‘Here am I, send me.’”

The Smith family — Morgan, Brynlee, Avery, Jordan, Talmage, Spencer, Grant and Addison — of the Nauvoo 1st Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, watch the the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021.
The Smith family — Morgan, Brynlee, Avery, Jordan, Talmage, Spencer, Grant and Addison — of the Nauvoo 1st Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, watch the the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Morgan Squire

A General Authority Seventy, Elder Alfred Kyungu taught Saturday evening that being a follower of Christ requires humility, courage, forgiveness and sacrifice. 

 “To be a follower of Christ is to strive to conform our actions, conduct and lives to those of the Savior,” he said.

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, a General Authority Seventy, testified of the power of the scriptures to deepen one’s conversion to the Lord. “The scriptures and our knowledge of God are gifts. Gifts that we too often take for granted. Let us cherish these blessings.”

Elder Valenzuela’s colleague in the Seventy, Elder Marcus B. Nash, invited Latter-day Saints to share the gospel’s joy with others in normal, natural ways.

“The need to hold up our light has never been greater in all human history. And the truth has never been more accessible — whether it be online, in person or through social media,” said Elder Nash.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with invited audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021.
Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with invited audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a message that is both timeless and timely: Worthiness is not flawlessness.

 “God loves us as we are, but He also loves us too much to leave us this way. Growing up unto the Lord is what mortality is all about. Change is what Christ’s Atonement is all about. Not only can Christ resurrect, cleanse, console and heal us, but through it all, He can transform us to become more like Him.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted Saturday evening’s session, which was open for all. Music was provided by a combined choir of students from Brigham Young University.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund offered the opening prayer. Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé provided the session’s benediction.

Read more October 2021 general conference coverage