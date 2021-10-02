Saturday evening session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 conference

President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency, concluded the opening day of the 191st Semiannual General Conference by challenging the Church’s global audience to seek personal revelation by first exercising faith.

“As our faith in Jesus Christ will have led us to ask the Father for answers, that faith will also have brought the Savior’s softening touch enough for us to hear His direction and be determined and excited to obey,” he said.

President Eyring was joined Saturday evening by a variety of leaders from diverse backgrounds and callings.

His longtime friend and fellow Apostle, President M. Russell Ballard, invited Latter-day Saints to do all they can to become better members, neighbors and children of God.

The Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles reminded each listener that he or she is known and remembered by their Heavenly Father and their Savior, Jesus Christ.

“We cannot lose our love for and hope in Jesus, even if we face seemingly overwhelming challenges. Heavenly Father and Jesus will never forget us. They love us.”

Missionaries in the México Querétaro Mission prepare to watch the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Sister Flores

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy promised that the Savior can lift one’s burdens when he or she submits to God’s will.

“We can move forward with faith knowing that when difficult times come, and they surely will, or when sin encompasses our lives, the Savior stands with ‘healing in His wings’ inviting us to come unto Him.”

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke of the Church’s divine mandate to care for the poor. It is a key element of salvation and exaltation.

“Our individual efforts [to care for those in need] don’t necessarily require money or faraway locations; they do require the guidance of the Holy Spirit and a willing heart to say to the Lord: ‘Here am I, send me.’”

The Smith family — Morgan, Brynlee, Avery, Jordan, Talmage, Spencer, Grant and Addison — of the Nauvoo 1st Ward, Nauvoo Illinois Stake, watch the the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: Morgan Squire

A General Authority Seventy, Elder Alfred Kyungu taught Saturday evening that being a follower of Christ requires humility, courage, forgiveness and sacrifice.

“To be a follower of Christ is to strive to conform our actions, conduct and lives to those of the Savior,” he said.

Elder Arnulfo Valenzuela, a General Authority Seventy, testified of the power of the scriptures to deepen one’s conversion to the Lord. “The scriptures and our knowledge of God are gifts. Gifts that we too often take for granted. Let us cherish these blessings.”

Elder Valenzuela’s colleague in the Seventy, Elder Marcus B. Nash, invited Latter-day Saints to share the gospel’s joy with others in normal, natural ways.

“The need to hold up our light has never been greater in all human history. And the truth has never been more accessible — whether it be online, in person or through social media,” said Elder Nash.

Elder Ulisses Soares of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles visits with invited audience members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Saturday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 2, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, second counselor in the Young Men general presidency, shared a message that is both timeless and timely: Worthiness is not flawlessness.

“God loves us as we are, but He also loves us too much to leave us this way. Growing up unto the Lord is what mortality is all about. Change is what Christ’s Atonement is all about. Not only can Christ resurrect, cleanse, console and heal us, but through it all, He can transform us to become more like Him.”

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted Saturday evening’s session, which was open for all. Music was provided by a combined choir of students from Brigham Young University.

Young Men General President Steven J. Lund offered the opening prayer. Presiding Bishop Gérald Caussé provided the session’s benediction.