President M. Russell Ballard: ‘Lovest Thou Me More Than These?’

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. He asked listeners what they could do to show they love the Lord first. The following is a summary of what he said.

“How would we answer the question ‘Lovest thou me more than these?’ When we discover a fuller meaning of this question, we can become better family members, neighbors, citizens, members of the Church and sons and daughters of God.”

“We cannot lose our love for and hope in Jesus, even if we face seemingly overwhelming challenges. Heavenly Father and Jesus will never forget us. They love us.”

“I pray that you may answer as Peter did so long ago, ‘Yea, Lord; thou knowest that I love thee’ and then show it by loving and serving God and those around you.”

In the New Testament, John records the account after the Savior’s Resurrection where Peter and the other disciples’ fishing net was miraculously filled. After they had all dined on the shore, Jesus asks Peter, “Lovest thou me more than these?”

In relating this question to individuals today, the Lord may be asking about the influences competing for time and attention. “He may be asking each of us if we love Him more than the things of this world. This may be a question about what we really value in life, who we follow and how we view our relationships with family members and neighbors. Or, maybe He is asking what really brings us joy and happiness.”

Only He can bring true joy, happiness and peace. “How would we answer the question ‘Lovest thou me more than these?’”

Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ love each individual, evidenced by the Savior’s atoning sacrifice. “We cannot lose our love for and hope in Jesus, even if we face seemingly overwhelming challenges. Heavenly Father and Jesus will never forget us. They love us.”

True happiness depends on one’s relationship with God, Jesus Christ and others. “What things can you do within your own life to show that you love the Lord first?”

President M. Russell Ballard has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1985 and was set apart as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 14, 2018.

President Ballard’s great-great-grandfather is Hyrum Smith, a brother of the Prophet Joseph Smith.

President Ballard and his wife, Sister Barbara Ballard, are the parents of five daughters and two sons. Sister Ballard died on Oct. 1, 2018.

