President M. Russell Ballard: ‘Lovest Thou Me More Than These?’

President M. Russell Ballard, Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. He asked listeners what they could do to show they love the Lord first. The following is a summary of what he said.
Notable quotes from President Ballard
Summary of President Ballard’s talk
In the New Testament, John records the account after the Savior’s Resurrection where Peter and the other disciples’ fishing net was miraculously filled. After they had all dined on the shore, Jesus asks Peter, “Lovest thou me more than these?”
In relating this question to individuals today, the Lord may be asking about the influences competing for time and attention. “He may be asking each of us if we love Him more than the things of this world. This may be a question about what we really value in life, who we follow and how we view our relationships with family members and neighbors. Or, maybe He is asking what really brings us joy and happiness.”
Only He can bring true joy, happiness and peace. “How would we answer the question ‘Lovest thou me more than these?’”
Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ love each individual, evidenced by the Savior’s atoning sacrifice. “We cannot lose our love for and hope in Jesus, even if we face seemingly overwhelming challenges. Heavenly Father and Jesus will never forget us. They love us.”
True happiness depends on one’s relationship with God, Jesus Christ and others. “What things can you do within your own life to show that you love the Lord first?”
About President Ballard
- President M. Russell Ballard has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 1985 and was set apart as Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Jan. 14, 2018.
- President Ballard’s great-great-grandfather is Hyrum Smith, a brother of the Prophet Joseph Smith.
- President Ballard and his wife, Sister Barbara Ballard, are the parents of five daughters and two sons. Sister Ballard died on Oct. 1, 2018.
President Ballard in the news
- Speaking to Manti Utah Temple workers in the Ephraim Utah Stake center on Aug. 22, President Ballard urged Latter-day Saints to safeguard all that is “sacred and dear in our lives.”
- During the Church’s “Love, Share, Invite” broadcast in June, President Ballard testified that sharing the gospel brings joy and peace to everyone involved — “to the person sharing, loving and inviting; to the person who receives the gospel; and to the Lord Himself.”
- President Ballard was one of several Church leaders who participated in a Church News podcast and series on how and why the Church is governed by councils.
President Ballard’s recent social posts
“When our final judgment comes, it won’t be the number of meetings we attend, the number of meetings we conducted, or all the visits we made,” President Ballard wrote in a Sep. 26 social media post. “Instead, the Lord will be deeply appreciative of those seeking and helping others along the covenant path.”
In a Sep. 16 social media post, President Ballard taught about how Heavenly Father feels when His children make mistakes.
- On Apr. 25, President Ballard wrote a social media post addressed to young adults, and said that the leaders of the Church have “great confidence in the future because we have you.”