Sister Sharon Eubank: ‘I Pray He’ll Use Us’

Sister Sharon Eubank, first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency, spoke during the Saturday evening session of October 2021 general conference. She gave a report on the Church’s recent humanitarian efforts around the world and taught that the essence of the gospel is caring for those in need. The following is a summary of what she said.

Notable quotes from Sister Eubank

“The Church of Jesus Christ is under divine mandate to care for the poor. It is one of the pillars of the work of salvation and exaltation.”

“Through your ministry, donations, time and love, you have been the answer to so many prayers. And yet there is so much more to do.”

“​​As baptized members of the Church, we are under covenant to care for those in need. Our individual efforts don’t necessarily require money or faraway locations; but they do require the guidance of the Holy Spirit and a willing heart to say to the Lord: ‘Here am I, send me.’”

Summary of Sister Eubank’s talk

The Church of Jesus Christ is under divine mandate to care for the poor. The Church responds to this charge in a wide variety of ways, organized through the priesthood, where small efforts collectively make a big impact through individual efforts made by disciples of Jesus Christ.

The First Presidency has instructed to increase humanitarian outreach in a significant way and is interested in “the largest trends and the smallest details.” At President Nelson’s direction, Sister Eubank reported about how the Church is responding to a variety of global needs, and she shared four examples to illustrate the efforts: COVID-19 relief in South Africa, the sewing of head coverings for refugees from Afghanistan, a young woman in Haiti lifting others after the earthquake, and missionaries in Germany answering a Catholic shopkeeper’s prayers after flooding.

Baptized members of the Church are under covenant to care for those in need. Efforts to do so require the guidance of the Holy Spirit and a willing heart to say to the Lord: “Here am I, send me.”

“Jesus Christ asked Peter: ‘Do you love me?’ The essence of the gospel is contained in how we answer that question.’”

About Sister Eubank

Sister Sharon Eubank was sustained as the first counselor in the Relief Society general presidency on April 1, 2017. Previously, she served on the Relief Society general board under Sister Julie B. Beck.

She received her bachelor’s degree in English and history from Brigham Young University and served a full-time mission in Helsinki, Finland.

Her career includes working in the U.S. Senate, teaching English in Suzuka, Japan, and starting her own business in Provo, Utah. In 2005, she moved to France for a time before returning to Church employment where she is the president of Latter-day Saint Charities worldwide.

