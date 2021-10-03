Elder Neil L. Andersen: ‘The Name of the Church is Not Negotiable’

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. He emphasized using the full name of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Andersen

“Now is our time, and we are restablishing the revealed name of the Church.”

“The destiny of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints requires that we be called by His name.”

“The Lord always keeps His promise, He opens the way for us as we do His work.”

Summary of Elder Andersen’s talk

For the last three years, President Russell M. Nelson has encouraged the proper use of the full name of the Church.

The Prophet Joseph Smith once prophesied, “This Church will fill North and South America — it will fill the world.”

When the Savior returns in majesty and glory, “Christians, who are not among our membership, will welcome our role and our sure witness of Christ. Even those Christians who have viewed us with skepticism, will one day embrace us as friends. In these coming days, we will be called by the name of Jesus Christ.”

“We appreciate the many good and gracious people who have honored our desire to be called by our correct name.”

As individuals willingly follow the counsel of the Lord as revealed through living prophets, “especially if it runs counter to our initial thinking, requiring humility and sacrifice, the Lord blesses us with additional spiritual power, and sends His angels to support us and stand by us.”

About Elder Andersen

Elder Neil L. Andersen was sustained to the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on April 4, 2009.

He served a mission in France and presided over the France Bordeaux Mission from 1989 to 1992.

He and his wife, Kathy Williams Andersen, are the parents of four children.

