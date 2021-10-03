Elder Quentin L. Cook: ‘Personal Peace in Challenging Times’

Elder Quentin L. Cook of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of the October 2021 general conference. He taught that while universal peace is elusive, Jesus Christ’s teachings point to finding personal peace even in challenging times. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Cook

“Letting go of pride and control and choosing the Savior would allow us to have His light and His peace.”

“It is clear that opposition can refine us for an eternal, celestial destiny.”

“Love and kindness are at the center of having Zion in our hearts and homes.”

Summary of Elder Cook’s talk

In Liberty Jail in Missouri, where the Prophet Joseph Smith and others were imprisoned when the Saints were being persecuted, Joseph asked: “O, God, where art thou?”

The answer from the Lord: “My son, peace be unto thy soul.”

While universal peace is elusive, personal peace can be achieved. All of Jesus Christ’s teachings point to finding peace. Here are several:

Love God, live His commandments and forgive everyone.

In October 1945, following World War II, President George Albert Smith reminded the Saints of the invitation to love their neighbors and forgive enemies.

Seek the fruits of the Spirit.

“We should be willing to compromise and eliminate strife with respect to matters that do not involve righteousness to have peaceful relationships.”

Exercise agency to choose righteousness.

Let go of pride and control to choose the Savior to have His light and His peace.

Build Zion in our hearts and homes.

“The institution of the family is the foundation for both happiness and peace.”

Follow the current admonitions of the Prophet.

President Russell M. Nelson has taught how to “feel enduring peace and joy even during turbulent times.”

About Elder Cook

Elder Quentin L. Cook was sustained a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 6, 2007.

He married Mary Gaddie on Nov. 30, 1962, and they are the parents of three children.

While Elder Cook was in high school, his brother was pondering whether to serve a mission. They both decided to search for the answer through prayer and received a positive answer that shaped Elder Cook’s testimony for the rest of his life.

Elder Cook in the news

Speaking to BYU-Idaho faculty and staff in a talk broadcast to the university on Sept. 7, Elder Cook addressed the topic “Foundations for Eternity.”

Elder Cook traveled to Indiana to speak at the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Summit on June 28-29 and said society has become “tone deaf to the music of faith.”

He dedicated the historic Temple District of Nauvoo on May 29, reflecting on the historic homes, landscapes and pavilions that “help us remember” and “provide moral courage and spiritual strength” to visitors.

Elder Cook’s recent social posts

“You may not think it, but each of us can truly have an immense influence in helping others to increase their faith in Jesus Christ,” Elder Cook wrote in a social media post July 19.

In a May 7 social media post, Elder Cook told his followers about Brother Eyre, a leader who had a strengthening influence on Elder Cook when he was a young man.