Elder Alvin F. Meredith III: ‘Look Down the Road’

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, a General Authority Seventy of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint,s spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. He offered a challenge to stay focussed on the matters of eternity. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Meredith

“There is no discipleship without discipline.”

“Focusing on Christ can simplify our decisions and provide a guide for how we can best spend our time and resources.”

“We rely on the grace of Christ as we strive to become like Him.”

Summary of Elder Meredith’s talk

Focusing on the things that are most important — the things of eternity — is key to safely maneuvering through life.

First, focus on Christ.

“Focusing on Christ requires discipline, especially about the small and simple spiritual habits that help us become better disciples.There is no discipleship without discipline.”

Second, beware of distractions. The devil is the great distractor.“Some things that are healthy diversions in moderation can become unhealthy distractions without discipline. The adversary understands distractions do not have to be bad or immoral to be effective.”

Third, people can be rescued.

“When we find ourselves sinking, when we face affliction, or when we falter, we too can be rescued by Him.”

The scriptures are full of stories of people who were once fallen and flawed but who repented and became firm in the faith of Christ.

“I think those stories are in the scriptures to remind us that the Savior’s love for us and His power to redeem us are infinite. Not only does the Savior have joy when we repent, but we receive great joy as well.”

Increase focus on the things that really matter — and keep Christ at the center of that focus.

About Elder Meredith