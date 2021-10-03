Elder Dale G. Renlund: ‘The Peace of Christ Abolishes Enmity’

Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Sunday morning session of October 2021 general conference. Elder Renlund invited listeners to put their love of God and discipleship of the Savior above all other considerations. The following is a summary of what he taught.

Notable quotes from Elder Renlund

“If we are unable to place our discipleship to Jesus Christ above personal interests and viewpoints, we should reexamine our priorities and change.”

“My invitation is to be valiant in putting our love of God and discipleship of the Savior above all other considerations. Let us uphold the covenant inherent in our discipleship — the covenant to be one.”

“I testify that as we shun contention and become ‘like-minded with the Lord in love and united with Him in faith,’ His peace will be ours.”

Summary of Elder Renlund’s talk

The pandemic has been a spiritual stress test for the Church and its members. The results are mixed, sometimes with tendencies toward contention and divisiveness.

“This suggests that we have work to do, to change our hearts and to become unified as the Savior’s true disciples.”

Contention causes two concerns: “First, contention weakens our collective witness to the world of Jesus Christ and the redemption that comes through His ‘merits, … mercy, and grace.’ (2 Nephi 2:8)”

Second, contention is spiritually unhealthy for individuals. “We are robbed of peace, joy and rest, and our ability to feel the Spirit is compromised.”

Being quick to take offense or respond to differences by becoming angry or judgmental is failing the spiritual stress test. It does not mean one is hopeless; rather it identifies a need to change.

Unity requires effort. “If we are unable to place our discipleship to Jesus Christ above personal interests and viewpoints, we should reexamine our priorities and change.”

“My invitation is to be valiant in putting our love of God and discipleship of the Savior above all other considerations. Let us uphold the covenant inherent in our discipleship — the covenant to be one.”

About Elder Renlund

Elder Dale G. Renlund was sustained as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles on Oct. 3, 2015.

He was a professor of medicine at the University of Utah and medical director of the Utah Cardiac Transplant Program.

Elder Renlund was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, in November 1952. He married Ruth Lybbert in 1977. They are the parents of one daughter.

Elder Renlund in the news

Elder Renlund spoke during a BYU campus devotional on Sept. 14 on the doctrine of Christ and how individuals can live “happily ever after.”

During the Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June, Elder Renlund related a long, ascending mountain road and the Finnish word ‘sisu’ to lifelong conversion.

In a May 27 online missionary devotional, Elder Renlund highlighted 14 principles on personal revelation to help missionaries feel and recognize the Spirit.

Elder Renlund’s recent social posts

On July 26, Elder Renlund posted on Facebook about visiting the set for filming the Book of Mormon Videos series. He said the experience moved him to ponder on what it would have been like to be lovingly called by the Savior from the assembled crowd, as depicted in 3 Nephi.

How one deals with advantages and disadvantages is part of life’s test, Elder Renlund tweeted on July 19. “We will be judged not so much by what we say but by how we treat the vulnerable and disadvantaged.”

