Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr.: ‘Miracles of the Gospel of Jesus Christ’

Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of October 2021 general conference. He reflects on the miracles that await those who practice faith and repentance. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Revillo

“As we live and obey the principles and ordinances of the gospel, we are blessed.”

“Repentance is a cleaning agent. It allows us the opportunity to get rid of our impurities and our old debris, so we are worthy to be with God.”

“Repentance leads us to make and keep covenants through sacred ordinances.”

Summary of Elder Revillo’s talk

By living and obeying the principles and ordinances of the gospel, people are blessed, changed and converted to become more like Jesus Christ. “The gospel is truly the way to a happy, abundant life.”

The first principle of the gospel is faith. The Lord provides and takes care of those who demonstrate their faith in Him.

The second principle of the gospel is repentance. Through repentance, one can draw upon the sanctifying power of Jesus Christ. “Repentance is turning away from sin and turning to God for forgiveness. It is a change of mind and heart.”

Repentance prompts a person to make and keep covenants through sacred ordinances. The first ordinance of salvation and exaltation is baptism by immersion for the remission of sins.

“Baptism allows us to receive the gift of the Holy Ghost and enter into a covenant with the Lord. We can renew this baptismal covenant every week as we take the sacrament. This, too, is a miracle.”

Come unto Jesus Christ and choose to exercise faith in Him. Repent and make and keep the covenants found in the ordinances of salvation and exaltation.

“This will allow you to be yoked with Christ and receive the power and blessings of godliness.”

About Elder Revillo