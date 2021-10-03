Elder Vaiangina Sikahema: ‘A House of Sequential Order’

Elder Vaiangina Sikahema, General Authority Seventy, spoke during the Sunday morning session of the October 2021 general conference. He shared his observations in looking for sequential patterns in life and in the gospel. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Sikahema

Summary of Elder Sikahema’s talk

When choosing to live life out of sequence, one will find life more difficult and chaotic.

“I’ve had a fascination with ‘sequential order.’ I developed a habit of looking for sequential patterns in life and in the gospel.”

One observation is that sequential order is a simple, natural and effective way for the Lord to teach His children important principles.

“We’ve come to earth to learn and gain experience we would not otherwise have. Our growth is unique to each of us individually and a vital component of Heavenly Father’s plan. Our physical and spiritual growth begins in stages and develops slowly as we gain experience sequentially.”

Many principles, ordinances and efforts are sequential, beginning with faith and learning “line upon line, precept upon precept.”

“Miracles operate according to sequential order. Miracles occur when we first exercise faith. Faith precedes the miracle.”

Other sequential patterns are found in the first four principles of the gospel, Aaronic Priesthood offices, the sacrament ordinance, the ordinances of salvation and exaltation, and the ordinances of the temple.

We will be blessed as we look for and follow the patterns and the sequence in which the Lord teaches what’s most important to Him.

About Elder Sikahema