Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Daily Restoration’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2021 general conference. He emphasized the need for daily introspection and restoration as a spiritual landmark. The following is a summary of what he said.
Notable quotes from Elder Uchtdorf
Summary of Elder Uchtdorf’s talk
Scientists have confirmed that people walk in circles when they do not have reliable clues to direct them. Without landmarks, it is human nature to drift off course. Small, seemingly insignificant factors can make a major difference — physically and spiritually.
“No matter how strong our spiritual experiences have been in the past, as human beings we tend to wander. That has been the pattern from the days of Adam until now.”
Spiritual landmarks like daily prayer, scripture study and approaching God in humility and honesty can help keep one on the path. “This time of introspection is an opportunity for recalibration. … Think of it as your personal, daily restoration.”
When darkness creeps in, as it often does, daily restoration opens one’s heart to heavenly light, which illuminates the soul, chasing away shadows, fears and doubts. This takes steady effort. “Minutes and hours well spent are the building blocks of a life well lived.”
“We can navigate our way through the darkness and trials of this life and find our way back to our loving Heavenly Father if we seek and accept the spiritual landmarks He has provided, embrace personal revelation and strive for daily restoration.”
About Elder Uchtdorf
- Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 2004. He served as a counselor in the First Presidency from February 2008 to January 2018.
- From 1965-1996, he was a pilot, captain and corporate executive for the German airline, Lufthansa.
- He married Sister Harriet Reich in 1962 and they are the parents of two children.
Elder Uchtdorf in the news
- During a BYU Education Week devotional on Aug. 17, Elder Uchtdorf shared five messages all of God’s children need to hear.
- Elder Uchtdorf spoke twice during the Seminar for New Mission Leaders in June — on how “the most worth” is becoming transformed by the Savior and “the one thing” linking the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles with new mission presidents and companions.
- In an interview with the Church News, Elder Uchtdorf shared an important lesson about missionary work learned during the pandemic: “Don’t focus on the things you cannot do, focus on the things you can do.”
Elder Uchtdorf’s recent social posts
- “Conflict is inevitable, but contention is a choice,” Elder Uchtdorf tweeted on Sept. 24. Followers of Jesus Christ do not shame or attack others; they seek to love God and serve their neighbors.
- Elder Uchtdorf posted on Facebook on Aug. 11 about the 60-year anniversary of the beginning of construction on the Berlin Wall. It would be 28 years before it came down. “As it was with the citizens of Berlin, so it can be with us. Despite past heartache, each of us can begin again,” he wrote.
- Elder Uchtdorf commemorated International Friendship Day on July 30 with an Instagram post about focusing on “the one” and making the Church a place of “blending.”