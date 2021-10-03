Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf: ‘Daily Restoration’

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke during the Saturday morning session of October 2021 general conference. He emphasized the need for daily introspection and restoration as a spiritual landmark. The following is a summary of what he said.

Notable quotes from Elder Uchtdorf

“Most of the changes in our spiritual lives — both positive and negative — happen gradually, a step at a time.”

“Do you want to change the shape of your life? Change the shape of your day. Do you want to change your day? Change this hour. Change what you think, feel and do at this very moment.”

“We can navigate our way through the darkness and trials of this life and find our way back to our loving Heavenly Father if we seek and accept the spiritual landmarks He has provided, embrace personal revelation and strive for daily restoration.”

Summary of Elder Uchtdorf’s talk

Scientists have confirmed that people walk in circles when they do not have reliable clues to direct them. Without landmarks, it is human nature to drift off course. Small, seemingly insignificant factors can make a major difference — physically and spiritually.

“No matter how strong our spiritual experiences have been in the past, as human beings we tend to wander. That has been the pattern from the days of Adam until now.”

Spiritual landmarks like daily prayer, scripture study and approaching God in humility and honesty can help keep one on the path. “This time of introspection is an opportunity for recalibration. … Think of it as your personal, daily restoration.”

When darkness creeps in, as it often does, daily restoration opens one’s heart to heavenly light, which illuminates the soul, chasing away shadows, fears and doubts. This takes steady effort. “Minutes and hours well spent are the building blocks of a life well lived.”

About Elder Uchtdorf

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf has been a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles since 2004. He served as a counselor in the First Presidency from February 2008 to January 2018.

From 1965-1996, he was a pilot, captain and corporate executive for the German airline, Lufthansa.

He married Sister Harriet Reich in 1962 and they are the parents of two children.

Elder Uchtdorf in the news

Elder Uchtdorf’s recent social posts

“Conflict is inevitable, but contention is a choice,” Elder Uchtdorf tweeted on Sept. 24. Followers of Jesus Christ do not shame or attack others; they seek to love God and serve their neighbors.

Conflict is inevitable, but contention is a choice. We cannot adjust the volume on others’ bitterness or rage.



Elder Uchtdorf posted on Facebook on Aug. 11 about the 60-year anniversary of the beginning of construction on the Berlin Wall. It would be 28 years before it came down. “As it was with the citizens of Berlin, so it can be with us. Despite past heartache, each of us can begin again,” he wrote.