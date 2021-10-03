Sunday afternoon session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 general conference

Attendees are seated during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Attendees are seated during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to leaders prior to the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
President Russell M. Nelson, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, waves to leaders prior to the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Leaders are seated during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Leaders are seated during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Leaders are seated during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Leaders are seated during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
The multicultural choir from stakes in Utah cheer after a photo before the start of the Sunday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct 2, 2021.
The multicultural choir from stakes in Utah cheer after a photo before the start of the Sunday evening session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Saturday Oct 2, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Sister Bonnie. H Condon, Young Women general president, talks prior to the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Sister Bonnie. H Condon, Young Women general president, talks prior to the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Leaders sing during a congregational hymn during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Leaders sing during a congregational hymn during the 191st General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Cesar, Carola and Roque Torricella, Florencia Mendieta and Enzo and Nela Torricella of the Azcuenaga Ward, Rosario Argentina West Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Cesar, Carola and Roque Torricella, Florencia Mendieta and Enzo and Nela Torricella of the Azcuenaga Ward, Rosario Argentina West Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Cesar Torricella
Stefano Tirado of the Limatambo Lima Peru Stake participates in the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Stefano Tirado of the Limatambo Lima Peru Stake participates in the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: David Tirado Neyra
Melissa and Milena Philippelli da Silva of the Cidade Aracy Ward, São Carlos Brazil Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Melissa and Milena Philippelli da Silva of the Cidade Aracy Ward, São Carlos Brazil Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Thiago Silva
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021.
Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles greets members in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City before the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Marcela, Jacob, Mason and Samuel Chard of the Pioneer Ward, South Weber Utah Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Marcela, Jacob, Mason and Samuel Chard of the Pioneer Ward, South Weber Utah Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Gabriel Chard
Aiyanna Blanchard and Cheryl Romero of the Las Vegas Branch, Santa Fe New Mexico Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Aiyanna Blanchard and Cheryl Romero of the Las Vegas Branch, Santa Fe New Mexico Stake, watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Cheryl Romero
Elijah Galbraith, Zion Ong, Josh Hewitt, Sadie Burt, Nauvoo Ong, Yaling Brenda Ong, Jacob Ong, Isaiah Ong watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021, from the Ong’s home in the Saratoga Hills 4th Ward, Saratoga Hills Utah Stake.
Elijah Galbraith, Zion Ong, Josh Hewitt, Sadie Burt, Nauvoo Ong, Yaling Brenda Ong, Jacob Ong, Isaiah Ong watch the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Oct. 3, 2021, from the Ong’s home in the Saratoga Hills 4th Ward, Saratoga Hills Utah Stake. Credit: Jacob Ong
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 3, 2021, in the Conference&nbsp;Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Oct. 3, 2021, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.&nbsp;
Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during the 191st Semiannual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, 2021, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.  Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Credit: Cristy Powell
Elder Michal A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, speaks Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Michal A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, speaks Oct. 3, 2021, during the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy, delivers an address Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, during the Church's 191st Semiannual General Conference, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy, delivers an address Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, during the Church’s 191st Semiannual General Conference, which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, speaks Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, during the Church's 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, speaks Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, during the Church’s 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Church's 191st Semiannual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during the Church’s 191st Semiannual General Conference on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 3, in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, delivers an address on Oct. 3 during the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.
Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, delivers an address on Oct. 3 during the Sunday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ 191st Semiannual General Conference in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations for 13 temples at the end of the Sunday afternoon session of 191st Semiannual General Conference and one temple to undergo reconstruction.

This announcement followed his plea for people to make time for the Lord, by doing those things to allow the companionship of the Holy Ghost, focusing on Jesus Christ and attending and serving in the temple.

“We have been given our charge for the next six months. Now, the question is, how will we be different because of what we have heard and felt?”

Read more: What did President Nelson teach during October 2021 general conference? Strengthen your foundation, make time for the Lord

The Sunday afternoon session concluded the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and marked a return to the Conference Center auditorium. The session’s speakers included four of the General Authority Seventies sustained in April, and several shared ways to look to the Savior and weather life’s storms. 

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened the session by sharing that through God, one can find faith, courage, wisdom, discernment and trust.

“Likewise, He asks us to keep the light on for each other, to be more forgiving and less judgmental of ourselves and each other, so His Church can be a place we feel at home, whether we are coming for the first time or returning.”

Cesar, Carola and Roque Torricella, Florencia Mendieta and Enzo and Nela Torricella of the Azcuenaga Ward, Rosario Argentina West Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Cesar, Carola and Roque Torricella, Florencia Mendieta and Enzo and Nela Torricella of the Azcuenaga Ward, Rosario Argentina West Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Cesar Torricella

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles focused on reestablishing the revealed name of the Church — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He shared his appreciation for those who have adjusted to use the full name of the Church and shared the efforts and changes made since President Nelson’s announcement in 2018.

Members generously donated to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric. He also explored how sacrifice is more than simply “giving up” things — it’s a process of becoming holy and coming to know God.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy, pointed that everyone will face trials and suffer in life, there is hope found in the gospel. He offered several principles of hope.

Just as physical hurricanes are governed by natural laws, finding joy in life’s spiritual hurricanes are governed by divine laws and happens when people keep the commandments, said Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy, who lived in Texas near the Gulf Coast when Hurricane Harvey struck.

Rather than looking at large changes, doing a little better each day in one thing can help a person improve over time, said Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, who noted this one percent principle can apply to many areas of the gospel.

Stefano Tirado of the Limatambo Lima Peru Stake participates in the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Stefano Tirado of the Limatambo Lima Peru Stake participates in the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: David Tirado Neyra

Using his own experiences and others in the Philippines, Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, shared the blessings of living and obeying the principles and ordinances of the gospel.

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, a General Authority Seventy, challenged Latter-day Saints to remain focused on the matters of eternity by becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ. He offered three lessons: focus on Christ, beware of distractions and that people can be rescued.

The music was performed live by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and the songs were “Glory to God on High,” “I’ll Follow Him in Faith,” “Sing We Now at Parting” “Where Can I Turn for Peace?” “Rejoice the Lord is King” was the congregational hymn. 

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session. Elder Matthew S. Holland and Elder Kelly R. Johnson, both General Authority Seventies, offered the prayers. 

Read more October 2021 general conference coverage