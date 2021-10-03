Sunday afternoon session: See photos and read summaries of October 2021 general conference

President Russell M. Nelson announced the locations for 13 temples at the end of the Sunday afternoon session of 191st Semiannual General Conference and one temple to undergo reconstruction.

This announcement followed his plea for people to make time for the Lord, by doing those things to allow the companionship of the Holy Ghost, focusing on Jesus Christ and attending and serving in the temple.

“We have been given our charge for the next six months. Now, the question is, how will we be different because of what we have heard and felt?”

The Sunday afternoon session concluded the October 2021 general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and marked a return to the Conference Center auditorium. The session’s speakers included four of the General Authority Seventies sustained in April, and several shared ways to look to the Savior and weather life’s storms.

Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles opened the session by sharing that through God, one can find faith, courage, wisdom, discernment and trust.

“Likewise, He asks us to keep the light on for each other, to be more forgiving and less judgmental of ourselves and each other, so His Church can be a place we feel at home, whether we are coming for the first time or returning.”

Cesar, Carola and Roque Torricella, Florencia Mendieta and Enzo and Nela Torricella of the Azcuenaga Ward, Rosario Argentina West Stake, watch the Sunday afternoon session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: Cesar Torricella

Elder Neil L. Andersen of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles focused on reestablishing the revealed name of the Church — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He shared his appreciation for those who have adjusted to use the full name of the Church and shared the efforts and changes made since President Nelson’s announcement in 2018.

Members generously donated to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, reported Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric. He also explored how sacrifice is more than simply “giving up” things — it’s a process of becoming holy and coming to know God.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, General Authority Seventy, pointed that everyone will face trials and suffer in life, there is hope found in the gospel. He offered several principles of hope.

Just as physical hurricanes are governed by natural laws, finding joy in life’s spiritual hurricanes are governed by divine laws and happens when people keep the commandments, said Elder Sean Douglas, a General Authority Seventy, who lived in Texas near the Gulf Coast when Hurricane Harvey struck.

Rather than looking at large changes, doing a little better each day in one thing can help a person improve over time, said Elder Michael A. Dunn, a General Authority Seventy, who noted this one percent principle can apply to many areas of the gospel.

Stefano Tirado of the Limatambo Lima Peru Stake participates in the Sunday morning session of the 191st Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, broadcast on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. Credit: David Tirado Neyra

Using his own experiences and others in the Philippines, Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., a General Authority Seventy, shared the blessings of living and obeying the principles and ordinances of the gospel.

Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, a General Authority Seventy, challenged Latter-day Saints to remain focused on the matters of eternity by becoming a disciple of Jesus Christ. He offered three lessons: focus on Christ, beware of distractions and that people can be rescued.

The music was performed live by the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square and the songs were “Glory to God on High,” “I’ll Follow Him in Faith,” “Sing We Now at Parting” “Where Can I Turn for Peace?” “Rejoice the Lord is King” was the congregational hymn.

President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, conducted the session. Elder Matthew S. Holland and Elder Kelly R. Johnson, both General Authority Seventies, offered the prayers.